HOOPS:

😱 Ole Miss topples No. 10 Missouri to highlight a night full of men's hoops

Full women's scoreboard

👀 March Madness programming schedule announced
basketball-women-d1 flag

Elizabeth LaFleur | NCAA.com | February 9, 2021

2021 Midseason Team for Naismith Women's Player of the Year announced

The 2021 NCAA women's basketball bracket, predicted just past the halfway mark of the season

The Naismith Trophy announced its Midseason Team for the 2021 Women's Player of the Year award. 

Sabrina Ionescu from Oregon won the 2020 prize. 

The list includes 30 players from 7 different conferences. 

NAISMITH HONORS: 2021 Midseason Team for Defensive Player of the Year

Kentucky's Rhyne Howard returns to the 2021 list after becoming a finalist in 2020. 

The list will be narrowed to 10 semi-finalists on March 2 before narrowing again to four finalists on March 19.

The winner of the 2021 Jersey Mike's Naismith Women's College Player of the Year Award will be announced April 3, the day before the NCAA championship game. 

See the full Midseason Team below.

FULL NAME CLASS POSITION SCHOOL CONFERENCE
Aliyah Boston  So. F South Carolina SEC
Paige Bueckers Fr. G UConn BIG EAST
Caitlin Clark Fr. G Iowa Big Ten
Charli Collier Jr. F/C Texas Big 12
Zia Cooke So. G South Carolina SEC
Elissa Cunane  Jr. C NC State ACC
Rennia Davis Sr. G/F Tennessee SEC
Chelsea Dungee Sr. G Arkansas SEC
Dana Evans Sr. G Louisville ACC
Kysre Gondrezick Sr. G West Virginia Big 12
Arella Guirantes Sr. G Rutgers Big Ten
Anastasia Hayes Jr. G Middle Tennessee State C-USA
Naz Hillmon  Jr. F Michigan Big Ten
Rhyne Howard  Jr. G Kentucky SEC
Rickea Jackson So.  F Mississippi St. SEC
Ashley Joens Jr. G/F Iowa State  Big 12 
Haley Jones So.  G Stanford  Pac-12
N'dea Jones Sr. F Texas A&M  SEC
Dorka Juhász Jr. F Ohio State Big Ten
Natasha Mack Sr. F Oklahoma State Big 12
Aari McDonald Sr. G Arizona Pac-12
Olivia Nelson-Ododa Jr. F UConn BIG EAST
Michaela Onyenwere Sr. F UCLA Pac-12
Charisma Osborne So. G UCLA Pac-12
Ashley Owusu So. G Maryland Big Ten
Lindsey Pulliam Sr. G Northwestern Big Ten
NaLyssa Smith  Jr. F Baylor Big 12 
Jasmine Walker Sr. F Alabama SEC
Kiana Williams Sr. G Stanford  Pac-12
Christyn Williams  Jr. G UConn BIG EAST

Long Beach State is NCAA.com's Team of the Week in women's basketball

Long Beach State is NCAA.com's Team of the Week in women's college basketball.
READ MORE

Women's basketball rankings: South Carolina is back at No. 1 in the Power 10

The Gamecocks are back in the top spot of the women's college basketball rankings after their 26th consecutive SEC win and Louisville's loss to North Carolina State.
READ MORE

DII Report: There's a new No. 1 in the women's basketball Power 10 rankings

Drury lost for the first time in 42 games, causing a stir in the latest DII women's basketball rankings. Lander men's soccer also made some noise on the pitch. That and more in this week's DII Report.
READ MORE

Latest on this historic season

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners