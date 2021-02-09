2021 Midseason Team for Naismith Women's Player of the Year announced

The Naismith Trophy announced its Midseason Team for the 2021 Women's Player of the Year award.
Sabrina Ionescu from Oregon won the 2020 prize.
The list includes 30 players from 7 different conferences.
NAISMITH HONORS: 2021 Midseason Team for Defensive Player of the Year
Kentucky's Rhyne Howard returns to the 2021 list after becoming a finalist in 2020.
The list will be narrowed to 10 semi-finalists on March 2 before narrowing again to four finalists on March 19.
The winner of the 2021 Jersey Mike's Naismith Women's College Player of the Year Award will be announced April 3, the day before the NCAA championship game.
See the full Midseason Team below.
|FULL NAME
|CLASS
|POSITION
|SCHOOL
|CONFERENCE
|Aliyah Boston
|So.
|F
|South Carolina
|SEC
|Paige Bueckers
|Fr.
|G
|UConn
|BIG EAST
|Caitlin Clark
|Fr.
|G
|Iowa
|Big Ten
|Charli Collier
|Jr.
|F/C
|Texas
|Big 12
|Zia Cooke
|So.
|G
|South Carolina
|SEC
|Elissa Cunane
|Jr.
|C
|NC State
|ACC
|Rennia Davis
|Sr.
|G/F
|Tennessee
|SEC
|Chelsea Dungee
|Sr.
|G
|Arkansas
|SEC
|Dana Evans
|Sr.
|G
|Louisville
|ACC
|Kysre Gondrezick
|Sr.
|G
|West Virginia
|Big 12
|Arella Guirantes
|Sr.
|G
|Rutgers
|Big Ten
|Anastasia Hayes
|Jr.
|G
|Middle Tennessee State
|C-USA
|Naz Hillmon
|Jr.
|F
|Michigan
|Big Ten
|Rhyne Howard
|Jr.
|G
|Kentucky
|SEC
|Rickea Jackson
|So.
|F
|Mississippi St.
|SEC
|Ashley Joens
|Jr.
|G/F
|Iowa State
|Big 12
|Haley Jones
|So.
|G
|Stanford
|Pac-12
|N'dea Jones
|Sr.
|F
|Texas A&M
|SEC
|Dorka Juhász
|Jr.
|F
|Ohio State
|Big Ten
|Natasha Mack
|Sr.
|F
|Oklahoma State
|Big 12
|Aari McDonald
|Sr.
|G
|Arizona
|Pac-12
|Olivia Nelson-Ododa
|Jr.
|F
|UConn
|BIG EAST
|Michaela Onyenwere
|Sr.
|F
|UCLA
|Pac-12
|Charisma Osborne
|So.
|G
|UCLA
|Pac-12
|Ashley Owusu
|So.
|G
|Maryland
|Big Ten
|Lindsey Pulliam
|Sr.
|G
|Northwestern
|Big Ten
|NaLyssa Smith
|Jr.
|F
|Baylor
|Big 12
|Jasmine Walker
|Sr.
|F
|Alabama
|SEC
|Kiana Williams
|Sr.
|G
|Stanford
|Pac-12
|Christyn Williams
|Jr.
|G
|UConn
|BIG EAST