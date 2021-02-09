2021 Midseason Team for Naismith Women's Player of the Year announced

The 2021 NCAA women's basketball bracket, predicted just past the halfway mark of the season

The Naismith Trophy announced its Midseason Team for the 2021 Women's Player of the Year award.

Sabrina Ionescu from Oregon won the 2020 prize.

The list includes 30 players from 7 different conferences.

NAISMITH HONORS: 2021 Midseason Team for Defensive Player of the Year

Kentucky's Rhyne Howard returns to the 2021 list after becoming a finalist in 2020.

The list will be narrowed to 10 semi-finalists on March 2 before narrowing again to four finalists on March 19.

The winner of the 2021 Jersey Mike's Naismith Women's College Player of the Year Award will be announced April 3, the day before the NCAA championship game.

See the full Midseason Team below.