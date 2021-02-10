Southern Indiana's Emma DeHart leads this week's DII women's basketball all-stats team

Emma DeHart scored 28 of her game-high 39 points in the final 15 minutes of Southern Indiana's 96-86 overtime victory against Rockhurst on Feb. 6.

Four of the five players on this week's list scored more than 30 points in a single game. As for the one who didn't? She was busy recording a triple-double.

Here is the latest DII women's basketball all-stats team.

Note: All games played through Sunday, Feb. 7, were taken into account.

Guard — Anyssa Fields, Georgian Court

In just her third game at the collegiate level, Anyssa Fields dropped a career-high 32 points on 13-of-20 shooting during the Lions' 77-69 win over Felician on Feb. 4. The freshman added 17 rebounds, three steals and one assist in a spectacular performance. It was her third straight double-double, and the 17 boards were a game-high for the 5-11 guard. Fields also went 5-for-7 from beyond the arc.

Guard — Audrey Tingle, West Liberty

As promised, we've got a triple-double on this week's all-stats team. Audrey Tingle finished with 21 points, 14 rebounds, 11 assists, three steals and one block in the Hilltoppers' 78-59 victory over Davis & Elkins on Feb. 3. The junior shot an efficient 8-of-12 from the field to help West Liberty end a four-game losing streak. She's the first Hilltopper to post a triple-double since Marissa Brown tallied 41 points, 12 rebounds and 11 blocks on Jan. 19, 2019.

THE DII REPORT: There's a new No. 1 in the DII women's basketball Power 10 rankings

Guard — Emma DeHart, Southern Indiana

Emma DeHart scored a career-high 39 points on 10-of-15 shooting in the Screaming Eagles' 96-86 overtime triumph against Rockhurst on Feb. 6. Twenty-eight of her points came in the final 15 minutes, including 11 in the overtime period. She shot 6-of-8 from deep and 13-of-16 at the free-throw line. The senior also added three rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal as Southern Indiana snapped a three-game skid. DeHart's 39 points were the most of anyone on this list.

Guard — Harper Vick, Georgia College

Junior Harper Vick recorded a game-high 34 points on 8-of-18 shooting for the Bobcats against Clayton State on Feb. 3. Vick was a perfect 14-of-14 from the free-throw line and went 4-of-8 from beyond the arc. She also added three assists and three rebounds in just under 33 minutes of floor time. Her 34 points are the most for a Bobcat in conference play since Dominique Huffin had 41 on Jan. 1, 2008.

Forward — Danielle Norquest, West Florida

Technically, Danielle Norquest recorded a double-double for West Florida in its 75-69 win over West Georgia on Feb. 6. But that moniker doesn't do her performance any justice. Norquest exploded for 34 points, 20 rebounds, three steals and one block as the Argonauts extended their winning streak to three games. It's just the second 30-point, 20-rebound outing for a DII player this season. The junior shot 13-of-20 from the floor and 5-of-7 from the 3-point line.