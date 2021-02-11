2021 NCAA women's tournament: Top 16 reveal date, time, TV channel, what to know

INDIANAPOLIS — One month from the day until Selection Monday, the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Committee will reveal its first in-season top-16 on Monday, Feb. 15 at halftime of the Stanford-Oregon game that tips off at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN.

The reveal will be the first of two being provided this season by the committee, which will also provide regional placement for all 16 teams identified. The second top-16 reveal is scheduled to take place on Monday, March 1 at halftime of the Baylor-Texas game on ESPN2. The two reveals will have no bearing on the bracket for the 2021 NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship that will be announced on Selection Monday, March 15 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.

It was recently announced that San Antonio and the surrounding region will play host to the 2021 championship, with 64 teams competing from March 21 through April 4 to earn the right to hoist the national championship trophy at the Alamodome.

For the 19th consecutive year, an ESPN channel will broadcast all 63 games of the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship. While specific game times and channels will be announced later for all preliminary-round games, viewers can expect games to be played in the traditional championship broadcast windows, with every game of all rounds carried in full national on ESPN networks. This year will mark the 26th straight year (since 1996) that ESPN has served as the championship’s exclusive television home. All games will be available online via the ESPN app.