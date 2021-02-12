HOOPS:

Autumn Johnson | February 13, 2021

Undefeated DI women's college basketball teams in 2021

How NET rankings work in women's college basketball

We're tracking the DI women's college basketball teams that are undefeated during the 2020-21 season.

We'll update this article through the end of the season or until the last undefeated team loses. The teams below are listed by number of wins.

*Note: Teams that haven't played a game this season are not included. All records and stats are current through Feb. 13

California Baptist Lancers (18-0)

Next game:  Friday, Feb. 19 vs. Grand Canyon 

Caitlyn Harper and Brittany Thomas lead the Lancers’ offensive charge with more than 13 points per game. In a win against Chicago State on Jan. 22, five Lancers reached double figures in scoring. California Baptist completed a weekend sweep of UT Rio Grande Valley on Feb. 12 and 13.

Bucknell (8-0)

Next game: Saturday, Feb. 20 vs. Lafayette

Bucknell most recently swept Lehigh on Jan. 30 and 31 to improve to 8-0 in the Patriot League. Games against Loyola and American were postponed.

