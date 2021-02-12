Undefeated DI women's college basketball teams in 2021

We're tracking the DI women's college basketball teams that are undefeated during the 2020-21 season.

We'll update this article through the end of the season or until the last undefeated team loses. The teams below are listed by number of wins.

*Note: Teams that haven't played a game this season are not included. All records and stats are current through Feb. 13

California Baptist Lancers (18-0)

Next game: Friday, Feb. 19 vs. Grand Canyon

Caitlyn Harper and Brittany Thomas lead the Lancers’ offensive charge with more than 13 points per game. In a win against Chicago State on Jan. 22, five Lancers reached double figures in scoring. California Baptist completed a weekend sweep of UT Rio Grande Valley on Feb. 12 and 13.

Bucknell (8-0)

Next game: Saturday, Feb. 20 vs. Lafayette

Bucknell most recently swept Lehigh on Jan. 30 and 31 to improve to 8-0 in the Patriot League. Games against Loyola and American were postponed.