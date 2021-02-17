15 coaches named to Werner Ladder Naismith Trophy Women's Coach of the Year late-season watch list

The first top 16 seed reveal broken down by NCAA Committee Chair Nina King

The first top 16 seed reveal broken down by NCAA Committee Chair Nina King

The Atlanta Tipoff Club announced today 15 women's basketball coaches on the late season watch list for the Werner Ladder Naismith Women's Coach of the Year award.

The Pac-12, Big Ten and SEC lead in conference representation with three coaches each on the list.

The 2021 list includes Dawn Staley (South Carolina) and Adia Barnes (Arizona), both of whom were finalists in 2020. Staley won the 2020 award.

MARCH MADNESS: The 2021 NCAA women's basketball bracket, predicted just past the halfway mark

Other previous winners on the list are UConn's Geno Auriemma and Stanford's Tara Vanderveer. Auriemma's won the award 8 times, with his most recent win in 2017. Vanderveer previously won in 2011 and 1990.

The Atlanta Tipoff Club will release a list of 10 national semi-finalists on March 3. The list will shorten to Four finalists on March 18.

The winner will be announced on April 3.