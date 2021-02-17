TRENDING:

LIVE

Men's hoops scoreboard

Times, broadcast info announced for DI women's tournament

🚨 Upset: Kentucky defeats No. 19 Tennessee

Selection Sunday in

days

:

hrs

:

min

:

sec

Get Ready
Full schedule
basketball-women-d1 flag

Elizabeth LaFleur | NCAA.com | February 17, 2021

15 coaches named to Werner Ladder Naismith Trophy Women's Coach of the Year late-season watch list

The first top 16 seed reveal broken down by NCAA Committee Chair Nina King

The Atlanta Tipoff Club announced today 15 women's basketball coaches on the late season watch list for the Werner Ladder Naismith Women's Coach of the Year award. 

The Pac-12, Big Ten and SEC lead in conference representation with three coaches each on the list. 

The 2021 list includes Dawn Staley (South Carolina) and Adia Barnes (Arizona), both of whom were finalists in 2020. Staley won the 2020 award. 

MARCH MADNESS: The 2021 NCAA women's basketball bracket, predicted just past the halfway mark 

Other previous winners on the list are UConn's Geno Auriemma and Stanford's Tara Vanderveer. Auriemma's won the award 8 times, with his most recent win in 2017. Vanderveer previously won in 2011 and 1990.

The Atlanta Tipoff Club will release a list of 10 national semi-finalists on March 3. The list will shorten to Four finalists on March 18.

The winner will be announced on April 3. 

Name School Conference
Geno Auriemma UConn BIG EAST
Adia Barnes Arizona Pac-12
Kim Barnes Arico Michigan Big Ten
Gary Blair Texas A&M SEC
Mike Carey WVU Big 12
Cori Close UCLA Pac-12
Jose Fernandez USF AAC
Brenda Frese Maryland Big Ten
Kellie Harper Tennessee SEC
Aaron Johnston South Dakota State Summit
Kevin McGuff Ohio State Big Ten
Wes Moore NC State ACC
Dawn Staley South Carolina SEC
Tara VanDerveer Stanford Pac-12
Jeff Walz Louisville ACC

Here are 3 must-watch games in DII women's basketball this weekend

Here are three games to watch in DII women's basketball for the weekend of Feb. 19-21.
READ MORE

NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship to allow limited fan attendance

The NCAA will allow a limited number of fans at the 2021 Division I Women’s Basketball Championship being held in the San Antonio region, with a capacity of up to 17% from the Sweet Sixteen through the Women’s Final Four. The decision to limit capacity while requiring masks and physical distancing was made in conjunction with local health authorities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
READ MORE

2021 NCAA women's basketball tournament dates, schedule

Here is the complete 2021 NCAA women's basketball tournament schedule, including the selection show and all games on the way to the Women's Final Four and the championship game in San Antonio, Texas.
READ MORE

Latest on this historic season

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners