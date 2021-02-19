NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship to allow limited fan attendance

The NCAA will allow a limited number of fans at the 2021 Division I Women’s Basketball Championship being held in the San Antonio region, with a capacity of up to 17% from the Sweet Sixteen through the Women’s Final Four. The decision to limit capacity while requiring masks and physical distancing was made in conjunction with local health authorities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are looking forward to the return of the championship as well as limited fan attendance to what will be a unique and unforgettable event,” said Lynn Holzman, vice president of women’s basketball at the NCAA. “The NCAA has and will continue to work in conjunction with state and local health authorities to ensure the health and safety of all student-athletes, staff and fans for this year’s championship, but we are excited that fans will again be part of the 2021 championship.”

For first- and second-round play taking place March 21-24 at the Alamodome, Bill Greehey Arena on the campus of St. Mary’s (Texas), Frank Erwin Center (Texas), University Events Center (Texas State) and the UTSA Convocation Center, attendance will be limited to team players and guests, with each member of the 34-member official team travel party allowed up to six tickets for guests.

The first top 16 seed reveal broken down by NCAA Committee Chair Nina King

From the Sweet Sixteen through the Women’s Final Four taking place at the Alamodome, the 17% capacity will include all participants, family members of each participating team’s student-athletes and coaches, essential staff and a reduced number of fans. Sweet Sixteen games will be played March 27-28, Elite Eight games held March 29-30 and the Women’s Final Four conducted April 2 and 4.

All attendees are expected to adhere to established health and safety protocols, including physical distancing and masking. Thorough cleaning, disinfecting and safety measures will be a priority in all venues. More information about public ticket sales will be available after March 1.

The NCAA recently formalized the COVID-19 health and safety protocols for the championship in conjunction with local authorities. The protocols include pre-arrival and on-site testing, physical distancing, masking and contact tracing requirements.

In all, the 2021 Division I Women’s Basketball Championship will feature six rounds of play in Texas, with 63 games using five venues and six courts in San Antonio, Austin and San Marcos. The Alamodome will host two of those courts.