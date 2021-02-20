Undefeated DI women's college basketball teams in 2021

We're tracking the DI women's college basketball teams that are undefeated during the 2020-21 season.

We'll update this article through the end of the season or until the last undefeated team loses. The teams below are listed by number of wins.

*Note: Teams that haven't played a game this season are not included. All records and stats are current through Feb. 20

California Baptist Lancers (20-0)

Next game: Friday, March 5 at Seattle

The Lancers handled Grand Canyon, 79-64, on Saturday to sweep the two-game series. Ane Olaeta led all scorers with 26 points on 11-of-18 shooting while adding nine assists and two rebounds. There were seven lead changes in the game, and California Baptist outscored the Lopes 24-15 in the final period.

Bucknell (8-0)

Next game: vs. TBD, Patriot League tournament on March 7

Bucknell most recently swept Lehigh on Jan. 30 and 31 to improve to 8-0 in the Patriot League. Games since have been postponed.