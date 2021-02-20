HOOPS:

Michigan rolls, Michigan State upsets Ohio State in a night full of men's action

Autumn Johnson | February 25, 2021

Undefeated DI women's college basketball teams in 2021

How NET rankings work in women's college basketball

We're tracking the DI women's college basketball teams that are undefeated during the 2020-21 season.

We'll update this article through the end of the season or until the last undefeated team loses. The teams below are listed by number of wins.

*Note: Teams that haven't played a game this season are not included. All records and stats are current through Feb. 20

California Baptist Lancers (20-0)

Next game: Friday, March 5 at Seattle

The Lancers handled Grand Canyon, 79-64, on Saturday to sweep the two-game series. Ane Olaeta led all scorers with 26 points on 11-of-18 shooting while adding nine assists and two rebounds. There were seven lead changes in the game, and California Baptist outscored the Lopes 24-15 in the final period. 

Bucknell (8-0)

Next game: vs. TBD, Patriot League tournament on March 7

Bucknell most recently swept Lehigh on Jan. 30 and 31 to improve to 8-0 in the Patriot League. Games since have been postponed.

