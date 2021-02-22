Florida State is named NCAA.com's Women's Basketball Team of the Week (Feb. 23)

Winners of three of the last four games, Florida State has improved its NCAA tournament resume greatly over the last 10 days with wins over Miami (FL), Syracuse and most recently No. 3 ranked Louisville on Sunday.

Now tied for fourth in the Atlantic Coast Conference standings with an 8-6 conference record, the Seminoles (9-6 overall) rolled to a 68-59 home win over Louisville as Morgan Jones scored 26 points and pulled down 10 rebounds to lead Florida State to its third win over the Cardinals over the last two seasons. Florida State knocked off Louisville twice in the 2019-20 season when the Cardinals were ranked in the top five each time. Florida State scored its highest-ranked win at home since defeating No. 3 Duke on Jan. 29, 2009.

NEWS: NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship to allow limited fan attendance

Selected to finish eighth in the ACC in the league’s preseason predictions by the head coaches, the Seminoles have risen above several challenges this season.

First, Florida State head coach Sue Semrau announced on Sept. 8, 2020, that she would take a single-season leave of absence for the 2020-21 season, with assistant Brooke Wyckoff serving as interim head coach. Florida State has had 15 games re-scheduled this year, enduring several key injuries that forced players to either sit out the season or return later in the year. The Seminoles had three non-conference games canceled and went through a span of 40-plus practices to start the season with just one game played, a season-opening win over Florida on Dec. 1.

Wyckoff and the Seminoles have begun to hit their stride with previous role players like Jones (14.4 points and 6.5 rebounds per game), Kourtney Weber (13.1 points per game, 47.1% shooting), Bianca Jackson (13.1 points per game, 53 assists) and guard Sammie Puisis (5.1 rebounds per game) rising to meet the challenges of the season. Helpful to Florida State’s resurgence as has been the recent play of point guard Tiana England, a St. John’s (NY) transfer who made her Seminole debut on Feb. 7 at Miami (FL) and whom had eight points in the win over Louisville.

Florida State upsets No. 3 Louisville, Oregon State takes down No. 8 UCLA to wrap up Week 13 in women's college basketball

Florida State hopes to clinch another top-four seed in the ACC Tournament as it finishes its regular season this week. The Seminoles head to Notre Dame on Feb. 25, then host its final home game on Sunday versus Wake Forest.