Alex Thomas | NCAA.com | February 23, 2021

Semifinalists named for 2021 Naismith Women's Defensive Player of the Year

Women's basketball rankings: Texas A&M jumps to No. 2 in Week 14 of the Power 10

The Naismith Trophy announced 10 players as semifinalists for the women's Defensive Player of the Year award.

Last year, Baylor's DiDi Richards took home the award — and returns on the 2021's list.

LATEST RANKINGS: Power 10 | NET Rankings | AP Top 25

Oklahoma State's Natasha Mack leads the country in blocks with 96. She's swatting 4.17 shots per game, which puts her No. 1 in that category, as well.

Northwestern's Veronica Burton currently leads the country in steals, swiping away 72 so far this season. Patterson is averaging over four steals per game. 

Below you'll find the list of the full list of 2021 semifinalists:

FULL NAME CLASS POS SCHOOL CONFERENCE
Aliyah Boston So. F South Carolina SEC
Veronica Burton Jr. G Northwestern Big Ten
Charli Collier Jr. F/C Texas Big 12
Elissa Cunane Jr. C NC State ACC
Natasha Mack Sr. F Oklahoma State Big 12
Aari McDonald Sr. G Arizona Pac-12
Nancy Mulkey Sr. C Rice C-USA
Olivia Nelson-Ododa Jr. F UConn BIG EAST
Chasity Patterson Sr. G Kentucky SEC
DiDi Richards Sr. G Baylor Big 12

