Benedict's Ay'Anna Bey leads this week's DII women's basketball all-stats team

Benedict guard Ay'Anna Bey finished with 37 points, 10 rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in the Tigers' 90-88 win over Tuskegee on Feb. 20.

March is less than a week away. But we're not done with the regular season just yet. Here's the last weekly version of the DII women's basketball all-stats team.

Note: All games played through Sunday, Feb. 21, were taken into account.

Guard — Alaisha Mumford, Bloomfield

It's time to highlight some defense. Alaisha Mumford came away with a career-high 10 steals during the Bears' 58-34 win over Felician on Feb. 16. Those 10 steals are tied with five other players for the most in a single game this season. The sophomore flirted with a triple-double, adding nine points, eight rebounds and five assists. Mumford also committed just one personal foul.

Guard — Ay'Anna Bey, Benedict

Ay'Anna Bey scored a season-high 37 points on 13-of-21 shooting in the Tigers' 90-88 victory over Tuskegee on Feb. 20. The senior guard grabbed 10 rebounds to secure a double-double, while also adding one assist, one block and one steal in 38 minutes of play. Bey shot 11-of-15 from the free-throw line, and accounted for more than half of Benedict's 25 free-throw attempts.

Guard — Emmery Wagstaff, Western Colorado

Emmery Wagstaff finished with 33 points on 11-of-22 shooting, including 9-of-14 from deep, in the Mountaineers' 83-70 win over Adams State on Feb. 20. Those nine 3-pointers set a new school record for the most by one player in a single game. The junior added five rebounds, one assist and one block in a little over 34 minutes of action.

Guard — Olivia Belknap, West Liberty

Olivia Belknap dropped a career-high 40 points on 13-of-24 shooting in the Hilltoppers' 90-62 triumph over Frostburg State on Feb. 20. She shot 6-of-14 from deep and 8-of-12 from the free-throw line. The senior guard added 12 rebounds, four steals and one assist. Those 12 rebounds and four steals were career-highs as well. This was also her first-ever double-double.

Forward — Lilly Ritz, Wheeling

The lone forward on this week's list is no stranger to the all-stats team. Lilly Ritz posted a 34-point, 24-rebound double-double for the Cardinals on Feb. 20. Those 34 points were two short of her career-high set back on Feb. 13. She went 16-of-23 from the floor and played the entire game. All 23 of her field-goal attempts came from inside the 3-point line. Ritz also finished with five assists and four steals.