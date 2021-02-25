12 superlatives from Lubbock Christian women's basketball's record-setting 88-game win streak at home

Top-ranked Lubbock Christian extended its home winning streak to 88 games with a 68-42 win over No. 16 West Texas A&M on Thursday. The Chaparrals have now have the DII women's basketball record for the most consecutive home victories, breaking the previous mark of 87 set by Nebraska-Kearney on Nov. 23, 2001.

Only three NCAA programs have longer home winning streaks: Kentucky men at 129 games (DI), Amherst women at 121 (DIII) and UConn women at 99 (DI).

The Chaps haven't lost at the Rip Griffin Center since Jan. 1, 2015, when they fell to Oklahoma City, 85-81. Lubbock Christian began its streak two weeks later on Jan. 15, 2015, with an 81-63 victory over Rogers State.

Here are 12 superlatives from the program's historic run at home.

1. Most points scored: 101 vs. Angelo State (March 11, 2016)

Six players scored in double figures for the Chaps, who handled the Rams, 101-72, in the second round of the South Central regional tournament. On a day where Nicole Hampton became the program's all-time leader in assists, she posted a 12-point, 12-assist double-double.

2. Fewest points scored: 56 vs. West Texas A&M (March 12, 2018)

The Chaparrals held off the Buffaloes, 56-53, in the championship game of the South Central regional. Lubbock Christian forward Tess Bruffey recorded just the fourth triple-double in program history. She finished with 17 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists as the Chaps punched their ticket to the Elite Eight.

3. Most points allowed: 80 vs. St. Edward's (Feb. 25, 2017)

Lubbock Christian outlasted St. Edward's, 84-80, in overtime of the regular season's final game. The Chaps trailed by as many as 10 in the third quarter, but were able to stem the tide behind Bruffey's 30 points on 10-of-14 shooting.

4. Fewest points allowed: 19 vs. Texas A&M International (Feb. 9, 2019)

Not only were Texas A&M International's 19 points the fewest allowed by the Chaps during this streak, they were the fewest allowed in program history. The Dustdevils made just six of their 48 field-goal attempts, and failed to score a single point in the third quarter. Lubbock Christian won 88-19.

5. Largest margin of victory: 69 vs. Texas A&M International (Feb. 9, 2019)

This game was also the Chaparrals' largest margin of victory, as they won by 69 points.

6. Smallest margin of victory: 2 vs. Angelo State (March 10, 2018)

The Chaps needed all of Maddi Chitsey's 17 points to defeat Angelo State, 61-59, in the semifinals of the South Central regional tournament. There were seven lead changes in the game.

7. Most points scored by a Chaparral: 30 by Tess Bruffey vs. Newman (Feb. 16, 2017); St. Edward's (Feb. 25, 2017)

Tess Bruffey's name is a constant among these superlatives, and she's responsible for the two highest-scoring games during Lubbock Christian's streak. The 6-4 forward dropped 30 points on 9-of-23 shooting in the Chaps' 60-55 win over Newman on Feb. 16, 2017. She did it again nine days later in the 84-80 overtime victory against St. Edward's on Senior Day.

8. Made 3-pointers: 18 vs. Oklahoma Panhandle (Feb. 18, 2017)

Lubbock Christian shot 62.1 percent (18-of-29) from beyond the arc in its 100-60 win over Oklahoma Panhandle. Nine Chaparrals made at least one 3-pointer. Sisters Tess and Claire Bruffey each hit three. Those 18 triples were the most for a singe game in program history.

9. Most steals: 18 vs. Oklahoma Panhandle (Dec. 31, 2015)

Ten players came away with at least one steal in the Chaps' 96-51 triumph over the Aggies. Haley Fowler and Kelsey Hoppel each led the team with three apiece. While the 18 steals were not a school record, they were a season-high.

10. Most points off turnovers: 40 vs. Texas A&M International (Jan. 23, 2021)

Less than a month ago, Lubbock Christian scored 40 points off 29 turnovers in an 85-42 victory against Texas A&M International. Seven Chaparrals came away with at least one steal, while five players grabbed two. Allie Schulte finished with four steals and Whitney Cox had three blocks.

11. Most points in the paint: 50 vs. Oklahoma Panhandle (Dec. 31, 2015); Oklahoma Christian (Jan. 9, 2016); UTPB (Jan. 21, 2016)

Lubbock Christian scored 50 points in the paint on three separate occasions during the 2015-16 season — all in the span of three weeks. The first occurrence came in a 96-51 win over Oklahoma Panhandle on Dec. 31, 2015.

12. Most bench points: 51 vs. Texas A&M International (Feb. 2, 2017)

Led by Clair Bruffey's game-high 22 points, the Chaps bench dropped 51 on Texas A&M International in Lubbock Christian's 84-49 victory. Bruffey shot 7-of-12 from beyond the arc while adding six rebounds in just 22 minutes of play.