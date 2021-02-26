Here are 2 must-watch games in DII women's basketball this weekend

March technically doesn't begin until Monday. But with some conference tournaments already underway, it's starting to feel like college basketball's most famous month.

Here are two must-see games in DII women's basketball this weekend.

Records and statistics are through Feb. 25.

St. Cloud State (11-4) vs. Augustana (S.D.) (12-4) | Saturday, Feb. 27 at 2 pm. ET (NSIC tournament)

It's conference tournament season, so our first must-watch game features a matchup in the NSIC semifinals between St. Cloud State and Augustana (S.D.). This will be the first meeting of the year between these two teams. Both won their respective games in the NSIC quarterfinals. St. Cloud State outlasted Minnesota State 70-68, while Augustana (S.D.) topped MSU Moorhead 77-63.

The Vikings have a top-20 scoring offense, and are currently averaging 78.6 points per game. That ranks 19th in the country. They're led by Lauren Sees and Izzy Van Veldhuizen, who are both averaging 13.9 points per game. Aislinn Duffy (13.8 points) and Hannah Mitby (12.3 points) are also scoring in double figures. Those four starters generate 68.5 percent of the team's total offense.

But the Huskies also boast a formidable, and balanced, scoring attack. They have three players averaging north of 11 points per game. Brehna Evans leads St. Cloud State with a scoring average of 15.3, followed by Tori Wortz's 14.8. Nikki Kilboten rounds out the Huskies' big three with an average of 11.1.

No. 1 Lubbock Christian (14-0) vs. No. 16 West Texas A&M (14-4) | Saturday, Feb. 27 at 3 p.m. ET

Fresh off their record-setting victory over No. 16 West Texas A&M, the top-ranked Chaparrals visit those same Buffaloes in the regular season finale on Saturday. It's the last chance for each team to improve in the Lone Star Conference's point rating system, which is used to determine seeding in the league's upcoming tournament.

BY THE NUMBERS: 12 superlatives from Lubbock Christian's record-setting 88-game win streak at home

Lubbock Christian dominated in the first meeting between these two on Thursday, winning 68-42. Allie Schulte led all scorers with 21 points on 8-of-13 shooting and the Chaps never trailed. West Texas A&M shot just 30.4 percent (14-of-46) from the floor. That was highly uncharacteristic of the Buffaloes, who currently rank ninth in field-goal percentage at 47.1.

If West Texas A&M wants to avenge that loss, it must be more careful with the basketball. The Buffaloes coughed up 19 turnovers against the Chaps, who turned those into 26 points. Lubbock Christian won the turnover battle by committing just nine. Still, West Texas A&M failed to capitalize and only scored seven points off of those nine miscues.