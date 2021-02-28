TRENDING

NEW

Semifinalists named for men's Naismith Trophy

🏀 8 unranked women's teams to keep an eye on this March

Watch: This week's top baseball plays

Selection Sunday in

days

:

hrs

:

min

:

sec

Get Ready
Full schedule
basketball-women-d1 flag

NCAA.com | February 28, 2021

2021 NCAA women's tournament: Top 16 reveal date, time, TV channel, what to know

Dawn Staley builds her ultimate Gamecock Dream player

INDIANAPOLIS — Less than a month away from Selection Monday, the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Committee will reveal its second in-season top-16 on Sunday, Feb. 28 in a dedicated 30-minute "NCAA Women's Basketball Top 16 Reveal" at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN.

The first reveal was on Feb. 15. Like the first one, the second will have no bearing on the bracket for the 2021 NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship that will be announced on Selection Monday, March 15 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.

It was recently announced that San Antonio and the surrounding region will play host to the 2021 championship, with 64 teams competing from March 21 through April 4 to earn the right to hoist the national championship trophy at the Alamodome.

For the 19th consecutive year, an ESPN channel will broadcast all 63 games of the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship. While specific game times and channels will be announced later for all preliminary-round games, viewers can expect games to be played in the traditional championship broadcast windows, with every game of all rounds carried in full national on ESPN networks. This year will mark the 26th straight year (since 1996) that ESPN has served as the championship’s exclusive television home. All games will be available online via the ESPN app.

2021 women's basketball conference tournaments: Brackets, schedules, scores, bids

Here's a rundown of every women's college basketball conference tournament, including its schedules, scores and auto bids.
READ MORE

DII women's basketball: Takeaways from the final regional rankings for 2021

Here are NCAA.com's takeaways for the final regional rankings of the 2020-21 DII women's basketball season.
READ MORE

These are the five finalists for the 2021 Cheryl Miller Award

The annual award honors the top small forward in NCAA women's Division I basketball.
READ MORE

Latest on this historic season

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners