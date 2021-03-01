Here are the five finalists for the 2021 Nancy Lieberman Award

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association announced five finalists for the 2021 Nancy Lieberman Award.

The award is given annually to the top point guard in the NCAA.

The award's namesake, Nancy Lieberman, led Old Dominion University to back-to-back AIAW national championships in 1979 and 1980. Lieberman went on to play professionally before coaching in the WNBA and later worked as an assistant in the NBA.

Past winners of the Liberman award include Notre Dame's Skylar Diggins and Oregon's Sabrina Ionescu. Ionescu won the Lieberman award in 2018, 2019 and 2020.

Below are this year's five finalists. A winner will be announced April 9 along with four other members of the women's starting five.