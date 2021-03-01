NCAA unveils 2022 Women’s Final Four logo for Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Highlighting many of the iconic features and colors representative of Minnesota, the 2022 NCAA Women’s Final Four logo has been unveiled.

Minneapolis returns as a Women’s Final Four host city in 2022 after previously hosting in 1995. Games will be played April 1 and 3 at the Target Center in downtown Minneapolis. The University of Minnesota, Twin Cities, and Minnesota Sports and Events will serve as co-hosts.

The 1995 Women’s Final Four in Minneapolis was a sign of things to come in women’s basketball, as the UConn Huskies, coached by a young upstart named Geno Auriemma, scored the first of their record 11 team national championships. The championship capped a perfect 35-0 season for the Huskies.

“Our women’s basketball community is excited to return to Minnesota, which has a long history of love and support for the game,” said Lynn Holzman, NCAA vice president of women’s basketball. “We look forward to working with our host school in Minnesota, as well as Minnesota Sports and Events, in creating a memorable experience for our teams, fans and the Twin Cities community.”

Designed by Section 127 in Indianapolis, the teal, blue, orange, black and white 2022 Women’s Final Four logo includes several elements inspired by Minnesota’s Northern setting. Included in the compass-shaped design are Polaris (the North Star) and four other stars (representing the four teams competing for the 2022 national championship) and the Stone Arch Bridge, which is a former railroad bridge crossing the Mississippi River at Saint Anthony Falls in downtown Minneapolis. The bridge is a Historic Civil Engineering Landmark and is used as a pedestrian and bicycle bridge. The Mississippi, which has its headwaters in Minnesota, is also a featured element in the logo, and the design also gives a nod to tournament brackets.

“We are thrilled to welcome the NCAA and fans back to Minneapolis to experience the 2022 Women’s Final Four,” said Wendy Blackshaw, CEO of Minnesota Sports and Events and the 2022 Minnesota Local Organizing Committee. “Minnesota Sports and Events — in partnership with the local organizing committee; our host venue, Target Center; our host institution, the University of Minnesota; and our world-renowned volunteers — will ensure a world-class student-athlete, fan and visitor experience. We are excited to bring mega-events back to the region that showcase our vibrant state, support our hospitality community and attract millions of broadcast viewers.”

More information regarding ticket packages for the 2022 Women’s Final Four will be provided after the conclusion of the 2021 Women’s Final Four in San Antonio in early April.

For the latest event, volunteer and registration information for the Women’s Final Four, visit ncaa.com/womensfinalfour.