Rick Nixon | NCAA.com | March 2, 2021

Texas A&M named NCAA.com's Women's Basketball Team of the Week

Women's basketball rankings: Texas A&M jumps to No. 2 in Week 14 of the Power 10

Winners of 10 straight games, Texas A&M claimed its first Southeastern Conference regular season title on Sunday, closing the season with wins this week over Alabama and South Carolina in being named NCAA.com Team of the Week.

The 65-57 win over No. 5 South Carolina on Sunday was Texas A&M’s ninth victory this season over a ranked opponent, which leads the nation. Texas A&M (22-1, 13-1 SEC) finished the season 13-0 at home. The Aggies claimed its first conference regular season championship since the 2006-07 Big 12 Championship, and its first since joining the SEC in 2012-13.

TOP 16: One thing to know about every team in the latest Top 16

In the title clinching home win over the Gamecocks, Aaliyah Wilson scored 17 points and N'dea Jones added 16 points and 14 rebounds to lead Texas A&M. The Gamecocks trailed by as many as 14 in the fourth quarter but cut the lead to three on a 3-pointer by Aliyah Boston with about three minutes to go. Wilson pushed Texas A&M's lead to 62-57 on a basket with less than 90 seconds remaining and Kayla Wells added two free throws with 12 seconds left to secure the victory. With the 14 rebounds, Jones became Texas A&M’s all-time leader in rebounds with 1,010.

Earlier in the week on Feb. 25, Jordan Nixon and Wells each scored 16 points as the Aggies won at Alabama 73-67. Nixon and Wells combined to contribute 10 points during a 19-3 run for Texas A&M to close the second quarter which essentially put the game out of reach for the Crimson Tide.

FINAL FOUR: NCAA unveils 2021 Final Four logo

The No. 3 overall seed in the latest NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Committee top-16 reveal on Feb. 28, Texas A&M on March 1 received its highest ranking in the Associated Press Top-25 Poll in program history, coming in at No. 2 in the latest installment, behind No. 1 UConn.

The Aggies are the No. 1 seed in the SEC Tournament that will be held in Greenville, S.C., at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena, March 3-7.  Texas A&M will face the winner of the Mississippi State-LSU game on Friday, March 5.

