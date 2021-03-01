TRENDING

Brenden Welper | NCAA.com | March 4, 2021

Tracking every 2021 DII women's basketball conference tournament

Minnesota Duluth Athletics Minnesota Duluth women's basketball Minnesota Duluth won its second NSIC tournament championship in the last three years by defeating St. Cloud State, 67-55, on Sunday, Feb. 28.

While the 2021 DII women's basketball tournament will be played, it'll certainly look different. The bracket will consist of 48 teams instead of the usual 64. 

Teams that win their conference tournament receive an automatic bid to the DII women's basketball championship. NCAA.com is tracking every conference tournament. You can follow each one in the table below.

Note that seven of the 23 conferences are not represented in the table. That's because they canceled their respective tournaments. Those seven are the CCAA, CIAA, GNAC, NE10, PSAC, SIAC and SSC.

TOURNEY TIME: How the 2021 tournaments will work | Regional sites

The complete schedule and champion from every DII women's basketball conference tournament: 

CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT DATES FINAL SITE WINNER
CACC March 3-7 Highest remaining seed  
Conference Carolinas March 1-7 Highest remaining seed  
ECC March 3-7 Highest remaining seed  
GAC March 1-7  Highest remaining seed  
GLIAC March 2-7 Hammond, IN  
GLVC March 3-7 Highest remaining seed  
G-MAC March 2-6 Highest remaining seed  
GSC March 2-7 Montgomery, AL  
LSC March 2-6 Highest remaining seed  
MEC March 1-8 Wheeling, WV  
MIAA March 3-6 Highest remaining seed  
NSIC Feb. 25-28 Sioux Falls, SD Minnesota Duluth
PacWest March 4-6 Fresno, CA  
PBC March 4-7 Highest remaining seed  
RMAC March 2-6 Highest remaining seed  
SAC Feb. 27 - March 7 Highest remaining seed  
 

