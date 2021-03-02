Here are the five finalists for the 2021 Ann Meyers Drysdale Award

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association announced today the five finalists for the 2021 Ann Meyers Drysdale Award.

The award honors the top shooting guard in women's NCAA Division I college basketball each year. The award is named after Ann Meyers Drysdale — the first player, male or female, named to an All-America Team in four straight college seasons.

This is the fourth year for the award. Previous winners are Arizona's Aari McDonald, Louisville's Asia Durr and Mississippi State's Victoria Vivians.

MORE AWARDS: Five finalists for Nancy Lieberman Award

Below are the five finalists for this year's award. A winner will be announced April 9 along with the remaining four members of the women's starting five.

The five finalists for the 2021 Ann Meyers Drysdale Award are Chelsea Dungee (Arkansas), Dana Evans (Louisville), Ashley Owusu (Maryland), Arella Guirantes (Rutgers) and Zia Cooke (South Carolina).