Elizabeth LaFleur | NCAA.com | March 2, 2021

Here are the five finalists for the 2021 Ann Meyers Drysdale Award

Women's basketball's second top-16 reveal unveils 2021 NCAA tournament region names

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association announced today the five finalists for the 2021 Ann Meyers Drysdale Award. 

The award honors the top shooting guard in women's NCAA Division I college basketball each year. The award is named after Ann Meyers Drysdale — the first player, male or female, named to an All-America Team in four straight college seasons. 

This is the fourth year for the award. Previous winners are Arizona's Aari McDonald, Louisville's Asia Durr and Mississippi State's Victoria Vivians. 

MORE AWARDS: Five finalists for Nancy Lieberman Award

Below are the five finalists for this year's award. A winner will be announced April 9 along with the remaining four members of the women's starting five. 

The five finalists for the 2021 Ann Meyers Drysdale Award are Chelsea Dungee (Arkansas), Dana Evans (Louisville), Ashley Owusu (Maryland), Arella Guirantes (Rutgers) and Zia Cooke (South Carolina).

Name School Class
Chelsea Dungee Arkansas Redshirt Sr.
Dana Evans Louisville Sr.
Ashley Owusu Maryland So.
Arella Guirantes Rutgers Redshirt Sr.
Zia Cooke South Carolina So.

