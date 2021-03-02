Semifinalists for Naismith Women's Player of the Year award announced

The Naismith Trophy announced its semifinalists for the 2021 Women's Player of the Year award. The list includes 11 players instead of the usual 10, due to a tie among voters.

Six conferences are represented among the semifinalists. Kentucky's Rhyne Howard returns to the 2021 list after becoming a finalist in 2020.

Sabrina Ionescu from Oregon won the 2020 prize.

The list will be narrowed to four finalists on March 19.

The winner of the 2021 Jersey Mike's Naismith Women's College Player of the Year Award will be announced April 3, the day before the national championship game.

The full semifinalist list is below.