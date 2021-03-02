TRENDING

basketball-women-d1 flag

Elizabeth LaFleur | NCAA.com | March 2, 2021

Semifinalists for Naismith Women's Player of the Year award announced

Women's basketball's second top-16 reveal unveils 2021 NCAA tournament region names

The Naismith Trophy announced its semifinalists for the 2021 Women's Player of the Year award. The list includes 11 players instead of the usual 10, due to a tie among voters.

Six conferences are represented among the semifinalists. Kentucky's Rhyne Howard returns to the 2021 list after becoming a finalist in 2020. 

Sabrina Ionescu from Oregon won the 2020 prize. 

NAISMITH HONORS: 2021 Midseason Team for Defensive Player of the Year

The list will be narrowed to four finalists on March 19.

The winner of the 2021 Jersey Mike's Naismith Women's College Player of the Year Award will be announced April 3, the day before the national championship game. 

The full semifinalist list is below.

name class position school conference
Aliyah Boston So. F South Carolina SEC
Paige Bueckers Fr. G UConn Big East
Caitlin Clark Fr. G Iowa Big Ten
Charli Collier Jr.  F/C Texas Big 12
Elissa Cunane Jr.  C NC State ACC
Dana Evans Sr.  G Louisville ACC
Naz Hillmon Jr.  F Michigan Big Ten
Rhyne Howard Jr.  G Kentucky SEC
Aari McDonald Sr.  F Arizona Pac-12
Michaela Onyenwere Sr.  F UCLA Pac-12
NaLyssa Smith Jr. F Baylor Big 12

