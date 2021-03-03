10 semifinalists named for Werner Ladder Naismith Trophy Women's Coach of the Year

The Atlanta Tipoff Club announced today 10 semifinalists for the Werner Ladder Naismith Women's Coach of the Year award.
The ACC, Pac-12 and SEC lead in representation with two coaches from each conference.
Previous recipients on the list include UConn's Geno Auriemma and Stanford's Tara VanDerveer, who have a combined 10 Coach of the Year awards between them.
The Atlanta Tipoff Club will release a list of four finalists on March 18, with the winner being announced on April 3.
|NAME
|SCHOOL
|CONFERENCE
|Geno Auriemma
|UConn
|Big East
|Adia Barnes
|Arizona
|Pac-12
|Gary Blair
|Texas A&M
|SEC
|Mike Carey
|West Virginia
|Big 12
|Jose Fernandez
|USF
|AAC
|Brenda Frese
|Maryland
|Big Ten
|Wes Moore
|NC State
|ACC
|Joni Taylor
|Georgia
|SEC
|Tara VanDerveer
|Stanford
|Pac-12
|Jeff Walz
|Louisville
|ACC