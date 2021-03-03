TRENDING

Atlanta Tipoff Club | March 3, 2021

10 semifinalists named for Werner Ladder Naismith Trophy Women's Coach of the Year

The Atlanta Tipoff Club announced today 10 semifinalists for the Werner Ladder Naismith Women's Coach of the Year award.

The ACC, Pac-12 and SEC lead in representation with two coaches from each conference.

NAISMITH WPOY: Semifinalists for Naismith Women's Player of the Year award announced

Previous recipients on the list include UConn's Geno Auriemma and Stanford's Tara VanDerveer, who have a combined 10 Coach of the Year awards between them.

The Atlanta Tipoff Club will release a list of four finalists on March 18, with the winner being announced on April 3.

NAME SCHOOL CONFERENCE
Geno Auriemma UConn Big East
Adia Barnes Arizona Pac-12
Gary Blair Texas A&M SEC
Mike Carey West Virginia Big 12
Jose Fernandez USF AAC
Brenda Frese Maryland Big Ten
Wes Moore NC State ACC
Joni Taylor Georgia SEC
Tara VanDerveer Stanford Pac-12
Jeff Walz Louisville ACC

 

 

