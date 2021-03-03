DII women's basketball: Takeaways from the final regional rankings for 2021

March is finally here. We're just days away from learning which teams will compete in the 2021 DII women's basketball tournament. But there's unfinished business that needs to be settled between now and then.
Here are NCAA.com's takeaways for the final regional rankings, broken down region-by-region.
ATLANTIC
|Rank
|School
|Overall DII Record
|In-Region Record
|1
|Charleston (WV)
|14-2
|14-2
|2
|Cedarville
|18-4
|18-4
|3
|Glenville State
|10-2
|10-2
|4
|Kentucky Wesleyan
|16-4
|16-4
|5
|Walsh
|16-5
|16-5
|6
|Gannon
|11-1
|9-1
|7
|Notre Dame (OH)
|13-3
|13-3
|8
|Ohio Dominican
|15-6
|15-6
Three of the teams in this region are still alive in the Mountain East tournament: Charleston (WV), Glenville State and Notre Dame (OH). All three will play on Thursday, March 4, in the quarterfinals. If the Pioneers and Falcons win their respective games, they'll meet in the semifinals. The Golden Eagles are on the opposite side of the bracket.
CENTRAL
|Rank
|School
|Overall DII Record
|In-Region Record
|1
|Fort Hays State
|20-2
|20-2
|2
|Central Missouri
|20-3
|20-3
|3
|Minnesota Duluth
|13-1
|13-1
|4
|Nebraska-Kearney
|19-3
|19-3
|5
|St. Cloud State
|12-5
|12-5
|6
|Augustana (SD)
|12-5
|12-5
|7
|Emporia State
|17-5
|17-5
|8
|Central Oklahoma
|14-8
|14-8
Minnesota Duluth was the first team to win its conference tournament this season. With that victory, the Bulldogs have already clinched a berth in the 2021 DII women's tournament. Meanwhile, Emporia State and Central Oklahoma will square off Wednesday in the quarterfinals of the MIAA tournament. The winner will keep its postseason hopes alive, while the loser will likely be sent home for the summer.
EAST
|Rank
|School
|Overall DII Record
|In-Region Record
|1
|Daemen
|11-1
|11-1
|2
|Georgian Court
|7-0
|7-0
|3
|Dominican (NY)
|9-1
|9-1
|4
|American International
|5-1
|5-1
|5
|Bloomfield
|6-4
|6-4
|6
|Roberts Wesleyan
|7-6
|7-6
|7
|Concordia (NY)
|5-4
|5-4
Georgian Court is the only undefeated team remaining in this region. The Lions also have the No. 1 seed, and a first-round bye, in the CACC tournament. Dominican (NY) and Concordia (NY) both won their first-round CACC games, and the latter will face Georgian Court in the semifinals on Thursday.
MIDWEST
|Rank
|School
|Overall DII Record
|In-Region Record
|1
|Michigan Tech
|17-1
|17-1
|2
|Drury
|17-1
|17-1
|3
|Truman
|14-3
|14-3
|4
|Grand Valley State
|14-4
|14-4
|5
|Northwood
|11-7
|11-7
|6
|Southern Indiana
|11-5
|11-5
|7
|Lewis
|13-8
|13-8
|8
|Missouri-St. Louis
|11-7
|11-7
Both Michigan Tech and Drury are the top seeds in their respective conference tournaments. Drury will face Indianapolis on Wednesday and the Huskies will battle Davenport on Thursday. Should these teams run the table and finish as conference champions, they'll have identical records of 20-1.
SOUTH CENTRAL
|Rank
|School
|Overall DII Record
|In-Region Record
|1
|Lubbock Christian
|15-0
|15-0
|2
|Southwestern Oklahoma State
|16-2
|16-2
|3
|Arkansas Tech
|12-1
|12-1
|4
|Texas A&M-Commerce
|11-2
|11-2
|5
|Cameron
|10-6
|10-6
|6
|Midwestern State
|11-6
|11-6
|7
|West Texas A&M
|14-5
|14-5
|8
|Southeastern Oklahoma State
|11-7
|11-7
Four teams in this region are in the semifinals of the Lone Star tournament: Lubbock Christian, Texas A&M-Commerce, Cameron and West Texas A&M. The still-undefeated Chaparrals will meet the Aggies, and the Lions will take on the Buffaloes. Both games are set for Friday, March 5.
SOUTH
|Rank
|School
|Overall DII Record
|In-Region Record
|1
|Lander
|16-0
|16-0
|2
|North Georgia
|15-1
|15-1
|3
|Valdosta State
|16-2
|16-2
|4
|Union (TN)
|15-5
|15-5
|5
|Montevallo
|13-5
|13-5
|6
|Lee (TN)
|13-6
|13-6
|7
|Clayton State
|10-4
|10-4
|8
|Alabama Huntsville
|8-7
|8-7
Just like these rankings, Lander and North Georgia are also the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds in the PBC tournament, respectively. If both teams win their semifinal game, they'll meet in the conference championship game on Saturday, March 6.
SOUTHEAST
|Rank
|School
|Overall DII Record
|In-Region Record
|1
|Belmont Abbey
|18-2
|18-2
|2
|Barton
|10-1
|10-1
|3
|Carson-Newman
|15-2
|15-2
|4
|Tuskegee
|12-1
|12-1
|5
|Tusculum
|15-3
|15-3
|6
|Catawba
|9-2
|9-2
|7
|Emmanuel (GA)
|13-3
|13-3
|8
|UVa-Wise
|15-4
|15-4
Belmont Abbey likely has a stranglehold on this region, thanks to an 18-2 record. But the Crusaders still have Barton on their heels. With Carson-Newman getting upset in the quarterfinals of the SAC tournament, the Bulldogs could make things interesting. If Belmont Abbey and Barton win their semifinal games in the Conference Carolinas tournament, they'll meet in the championship.
WEST
|Rank
|School
|Overall DII Record
|In-Region Record
|1
|Colorado School of Mines
|15-3
|15-3
|2
|Western Colorado
|13-4
|13-4
|3
|Westminster (UT)
|11-4
|11-4
|4
|Azusa Pacific
|10-4
|10-4
|5
|Hawaii Pacific
|10-0
|10-0
|6
|Point Loma
|8-5
|8-5
|7
|Colorado Mesa
|13-7
|13-7
|8
|MSU Denver
|12-5
|12-5
Five teams in this region made it to the RMAC tournament. Only three remain, with Colorado Mesa defeating MSU Denver in the quarterfinals and Westminster (UT) falling to Black Hills State. The Mavericks will now face the top seed in Colorado School of Mines. Western Colorado will take on the Yellow Jackets, who are looking to pull off another upset and extend their season.