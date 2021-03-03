TRENDING

Elizabeth LaFleur | NCAA.com | March 3, 2021

These are the five finalists for the 2021 Cheryl Miller Award

Women's basketball's second top-16 reveal unveils 2021 NCAA tournament region names

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association announced the five finalists for the 2021 Cheryl Miller Award. The award recognizes the top small forward in women's NCAA Division I college basketball. 

The award is named after three-time Naismith Player of the Year Cheryl Miller. Miller played for the University of Southern California from 1982 to 1986. In 1984, she led the olympic team to a gold medal.

PREDICTIONS: The 2021 NCAA women's basketball bracket, predicted just past the halfway mark 

The winner of the 2021 Cheryl Miller Small Forward Award will be presented April 9, along with the four other members of the Women’s Starting Five. 

Below is the full list of finalists.

Name School Class
Ashley Joens Iowa State Jr.
Rhyne Howard Kentucky Jr.
Haley Jones Stanford So.
Rennia Davis Tennessee Sr.
Michaela Onyenwere UCLA Sr.

 

