These are the five finalists for the 2021 Cheryl Miller Award

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association announced the five finalists for the 2021 Cheryl Miller Award. The award recognizes the top small forward in women's NCAA Division I college basketball.

The award is named after three-time Naismith Player of the Year Cheryl Miller. Miller played for the University of Southern California from 1982 to 1986. In 1984, she led the olympic team to a gold medal.

The winner of the 2021 Cheryl Miller Small Forward Award will be presented April 9, along with the four other members of the Women’s Starting Five.

Below is the full list of finalists.