Here are the five finalists for the 2021 Katrina McClain Award

NCAA.com's Autumn Johnson breaks down the second women's basketball top 16 reveal

NCAA.com's Autumn Johnson breaks down the second women's basketball top 16 reveal

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association announced five finalists for the 2021 Katrina McClain Award.

The award, named for three-time olympian Katrina McClain, recognizes the top power forward in women's NCAA Division I college basketball.

McClain played college ball at the University of Georgia where she and her team reached the 1985 national championship game. McClain was named USA Basketball Female Athlete of the Year twice.

STARTING FIVE: Here are the five finalists for the 2021 Nancy Lieberman Award

Past winners of the award include Oregon's Ruthy Hebard and UConn's Napheesa Collier.

Below is the full list of finalists. The 2021 winner will be named April 9 along with the four other members of the women's basketball starting five.