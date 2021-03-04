TRENDING:

LIVE

Men's hoops scoreboard

AQ tracker: Winthrop wins Big South

Women's scores and stats

🏆 2021 DI XC championship selections revealed

Selection Sunday in

days

:

hrs

:

min

:

sec

Get Ready
Full schedule
basketball-women-d1 flag

Elizabeth LaFleur | NCAA.com | March 4, 2021

Here are the five finalists for the 2021 Katrina McClain Award

NCAA.com's Autumn Johnson breaks down the second women's basketball top 16 reveal

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association announced five finalists for the 2021 Katrina McClain Award.

The award, named for three-time olympian Katrina McClain, recognizes the top power forward in women's NCAA Division I college basketball.

McClain played college ball at the University of Georgia where she and her team reached the 1985 national championship game. McClain was named USA Basketball Female Athlete of the Year twice. 

STARTING FIVE: Here are the five finalists for the 2021 Nancy Lieberman Award

Past winners of the award include Oregon's Ruthy Hebard and UConn's Napheesa Collier. 

Below is the full list of finalists. The 2021 winner will be named April 9 along with the four other members of the women's basketball starting five. 

Name school class
Jasmine Walker Alabama Sr.
NaLyssa Smith Baylor Jr.
Naz Hillmon Michigan Jr.
Natasha Mack Oklahoma State Sr.
Maddy Siegrist Villanova So.

 

21 college basketball numbers to ponder before Selection Sunday

March is here and these are the surprising (and not so surprising) numbers to serve as an introduction to the madness.
READ MORE

Iowa's Caitlin Clark headlines NCAA.com's Women's Basketball Starting Five

Here is NCAA.com's latest women's basketball Starting Five.
READ MORE

10 high-impact college basketball seniors, ranked

These are the 10 seniors who play the most crucial role on their teams, ranked by NCAA.com's Andy Katz.
READ MORE

Latest on this historic season

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners