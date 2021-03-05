The best 3-point shooters in women's basketball, by the numbers

We are entering into the most exhilarating month of college basketball. So far, we've seen tons of talent and a lot of range from some of the best 3-point shooters in the country — especially in clutch moments.

We highlighted the top five 3-point shooters in women's college basketball by the numbers this season.

Caitlin Clark, Freshman — Iowa

Caitlin Clark has put up jaw-dropping numbers this season, and she's only scratching the surface. The freshman guard leads the country with 596 points. Her deep range ranks her No. 1 in the nation in 3-pointers made with 87 triples so far, shooting 41.6 percent beyond the arc.

You thought that was impressive? Iowa's consistent shooter has totaled 30-point plus performances in games against Iowa State, Michigan State and Maryland, among others. Clark was 9-for-16 on 3s against the Terps.

Iowa's future looks bright with Clark as its offensive threat. Her stand-out performances has earned her five Player of the Week honors and 12 Freshman of the Week, which set Big Ten records.

Aisha Sheppard, Senior — Virginia Tech

Aisha Sheppard is an elite, all-around scorer, but her game beyond the arc took over this season. She's second the country with 85 3-pointers made and shoots at a 35.7 percent clip from the three.

One of Sheppards' notable games this season was against then-No. 2 NC State, helping her team defeat the Wolfpack 83-71 in overtime. Sheppard made four of Virginia Tech's 11 3s and finished with 28 points against the Wolfpack. Her performance was one point shy from a season-high she had against Notre Dame.

The Virginia native is the Hokies all-time leading scorer in 3s made, knocking down a career total of 304.

Katie Benzan, Senior — Maryland

Maryland's Katie Benzan is one of the most efficient 3-point shooters in the country. She leads the nation in 3-point field goal percentage shooting at a 52.3 percent clip. So far, Benzan has totaled 81 3s and is ranked No. 3 in the league in 3-pointers made.

Benzan broke a program record for 3-pointers made in a game with nine against Iowa on Feb. 23. Eight of those 3s came in the first half alone as she finished with a career-high 29 points to take down the Hawkeyes.

Ioanna Krimili, Redshirt Freshman — San Francisco

Ioanna Krimili is tied with Benzan with 81 triples this season, so far, which set a program single-season record at San Francisco. She's another freshman that you need to watch out for.

Krimili can score in multiple fashions, but she's known to be deadly beyond the arc. The freshman guard is sixth overall in the nation in 3-point field goals made at 3.52 per game and is ninth in the country in 3-point field goal percentage at 46 percent.

Krimili is a scoring nightmare in the West Coast conference as its lead scorer with 430 points this season. She averages 18.7 points per game and finished the regular season with 12 20-point performances this season.

Skyler Curran, Junior — High Point

High Point is No. 2 in the nation in 3-pointers made behind FGCU with 262 3s overall. The Panthers' 3-point stat line is owned by back-to-back Big South Women's Basketball Player of the Year Skyler Curran.

Curran is ranked No. 4 in the country with 80 3s, which is the second-most made 3s in High Point women's basketball history. She is shooting 42.6 percent beyond the arc and averages 17.8 points per game.

High Point's go-to guard had a stand-out night against N.C. Wesleyan going 9-for-12 from deep. Curran's relentless shooting set a program record and matched her career-high for points in a single game (31). So far, Curran has 446 points this season and has helped her team to a 19-6 overall and 17-3 conference record.