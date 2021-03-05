TRENDING:

LIVE

Men's hoops scoreboard

AQ tracker: Winthrop wins Big South

Women's scores and stats

🏆 2021 DI XC championship selections revealed

Selection Sunday in

days

:

hrs

:

min

:

sec

Get Ready
Full schedule
basketball-women-d1 flag

Elizabeth LaFleur | NCAA.com | March 5, 2021

Here are the five finalists for the 2021 Lisa Leslie Award

NCAA.com's Autumn Johnson breaks down the second women's basketball top 16 reveal

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association announced five finalists for the 2021 Lisa Leslie Award.

The award recognizes the top center in women's NCAA Division I college basketball each year. 

The award's namesake, Lisa Leslie, was the 1994 National Player of the Year and a three-time All-American. Leslie played collegiately at Southern California before a 12-year WNBA career with the Los Angeles Sparks.

WATCH: Women's basketball second Top 16 reveal

South Carolina's Aliyah Boston won the Lisa Leslie Award in 2020 and is a finalist again this year. Other past winners include Iowa's Megan Gustafson and  A'ja Wilson of South Carolina.

Below is the full list of finalists. A winner will be announced April 9 along with the remaining women's basketball starting five award winners. 

Name school class
Olivia Nelson-Ododa UConn Jr.
Elissa Cunane NC State Jr. 
Aliyah Boston South Carolina So.
Charli Collier Texas Jr.
Elizabeth Kitley Virginia Tech So. 

DII Report: Welcome to March — it's DII college basketball tournament time

The DII men's and women's basketball championship selections are Sunday, March 7. Let's take a look around the conference tournaments and get ready for the bracket in this week's DII Report.
READ MORE

The best 3-point shooters in women's basketball, by the numbers

Here are five of the best 3-point shooters in women's basketball, by the numbers.
READ MORE

Here are the five finalists for the 2021 Katrina McClain Award

The annual award recognizes the top power forward in women's NCAA Division I college basketball.
READ MORE

Latest on this historic season

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners