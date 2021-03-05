Here are the five finalists for the 2021 Lisa Leslie Award

NCAA.com's Autumn Johnson breaks down the second women's basketball top 16 reveal

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association announced five finalists for the 2021 Lisa Leslie Award.

The award recognizes the top center in women's NCAA Division I college basketball each year.

The award's namesake, Lisa Leslie, was the 1994 National Player of the Year and a three-time All-American. Leslie played collegiately at Southern California before a 12-year WNBA career with the Los Angeles Sparks.

South Carolina's Aliyah Boston won the Lisa Leslie Award in 2020 and is a finalist again this year. Other past winners include Iowa's Megan Gustafson and A'ja Wilson of South Carolina.

Below is the full list of finalists. A winner will be announced April 9 along with the remaining women's basketball starting five award winners.