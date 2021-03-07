2021 DII women's basketball championship field announced

The NCAA Division II Women’s Basketball Committee announced today the field of 48 teams that will compete in the 2021 NCAA Division II Women’s Basketball Championship. As a result of reduced sponsorship numbers due to COVID-19, the bracket was reduced from its traditional 64-team field.

Sixteen conferences have been awarded automatic qualification. The remaining 32 teams were selected at large by the committee.

Due to the health and safety protocols surrounding the pandemic, regional sites were awarded to predetermined sites rather than to the top seeded teams in each region. Eight six-team regionals will be played March 12, 13 and 15, with the top two seeds in each region receiving a bye into the semifinals. The sites are as follows:

Atlantic Region – Columbus, Ohio; Ohio Dominican University and Greater Columbus Convention Center, hosts

Central Region – Warrensburg, Missouri; University of Central Missouri, host

East Region – Amherst, New York; Daemen College, host

Midwest Region - Springfield, Missouri; Drury University, host

South Region – Dahlonega, Georgia; University of North Georgia, host

South Central Region – Canyon, Texas; West Texas A&M University, host

Southeast Region – Jefferson City, Tennessee; Carson-Newman University, host

West Region – Grand Junction, Colorado; Colorado Mesa University, host



The winners of each of the eight regionals will advance to the 2021 NCAA Division II Women’s Elite Eight, which will be held at the Greater Columbus Convention Center in Columbus, Ohio, March 23, 24 and 26. Ohio Dominican University and the Greater Columbus Sports Commission will serve as hosts.

Conferences that received automatic qualification are as follows:

California Collegiate Athletic Association N/A

Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference Dominican (New York)

Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association N/A

Conference Carolinas Belmont Abbey

East Coast Conference Roberts Wesleyan

Great American Conference Southern Nazarene

Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Michigan Tech

Great Lakes Valley Conference Drury

Great Midwest Athletic Conference Tiffin

Great Northwest Athletic Conference N/A

Gulf South Conference Union (Tennessee)

Lone Star Conference Lubbock Christian

Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association Nebraska-Kearney

Mountain East Conference Charleston (West Virginia)

Northeast-10 Conference N/A

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Minnesota Duluth

Pacific West Conference Hawaii Pacific

Peach Belt Conference North Georgia

Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference N/A

Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Black Hills State

South Atlantic Conference Tusculum

Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference N/A

Sunshine State Conference N/A



Those institutions receiving at-large berths are, in alphabetical order, as follows:



American International

Arkansas Tech

Ashland

Azusa Pacific

Barton

Cameron

Carson-Newman

Catawba

Cedarville

Central Missouri

Concordia (NY)

Daemen

Emporia State

Fort Hays State

Georgian Court

Glenville State

Grand Valley State

Kentucky Wesleyan

Lander

Lee (TN)

Montevallo

Northwood

Southwestern Oklahoma State

St. Cloud State

Texas A&M-Commerce

Truman

Tuskegee

Valdosta State

Walsh

Western Colorado

Westminster (UT)