Undefeated DI women's college basketball teams in 2021

We're tracking the DI women's college basketball teams that are undefeated during the 2020-21 season.

We'll update this article through the end of the season or until the last undefeated team loses. The teams below are listed by number of wins.

*Note: Teams that haven't played a game this season are not included. All records and stats are current through March 11

California Baptist Lancers (22-0)

Next game: 2 p.m. ET on Friday, March 12 against New Mexico State in WAC tournament

In February, the Lancers handled Grand Canyon, 79-64, to sweep the two-game series. Ane Olaeta led all scorers with 26 points on 11-of-18 shooting while adding nine assists and two rebounds. There were seven lead changes in the game, and California Baptist outscored the Lopes 24-15 in the final period. The Lancers then beat Seattle U on March 5 and 6.