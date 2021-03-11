TRENDING

basketball-women-d1 flag

Autumn Johnson | March 11, 2021

Undefeated DI women's college basketball teams in 2021

How NET rankings work in women's college basketball

We're tracking the DI women's college basketball teams that are undefeated during the 2020-21 season.

We'll update this article through the end of the season or until the last undefeated team loses. The teams below are listed by number of wins.

*Note: Teams that haven't played a game this season are not included. All records and stats are current through March 11

California Baptist Lancers (22-0)

Next game: 2 p.m. ET on Friday, March 12 against New Mexico State in WAC tournament

In February, the Lancers handled Grand Canyon, 79-64, to sweep the two-game series. Ane Olaeta led all scorers with 26 points on 11-of-18 shooting while adding nine assists and two rebounds. There were seven lead changes in the game, and California Baptist outscored the Lopes 24-15 in the final period. The Lancers then beat Seattle U on March 5 and 6.

