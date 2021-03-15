NCAA | March 15, 2021 2021 NCAA women's basketball tournament bracket revealed The best 3-point shooters in women's basketball, by the numbers Share SAN ANTONIO — In pursuit of the school’s third national championship, the Stanford Cardinal were named the top seed of the 64-team field for the 2021 NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship that will be played March 21-April 4 in the San Antonio region. The NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Committee awarded No. 1 seeds to Stanford (25-2), UConn (24-1), NC State (20-2) and South Carolina (22-4). All four schools come into the tournament having won their respective conference tournament championships. Six championship rounds featuring 63 games will be played using five venues and six courts in San Antonio, Austin and San Marcos, Texas, with the Alamodome hosting two of those courts. First-round play will take place March 21-22 at the Alamodome, Bill Greehey Arena on the campus of St. Mary’s (Texas), Frank Erwin Center (Texas), University Events Center (Texas State) and the UTSA Convocation Center. Second-round play will shift entirely to venues in San Antonio, with the Alamodome, Bill Greehey Arena and the UTSA Convocation Center playing host March 23-24. The championship will shift to the Alamodome for all remaining rounds, with the Sweet 16 games played March 27-28, Elite Eight games held March 29-30 and the Women’s Final Four conducted April 2 and 4. Stanford, which comes into the championship play having won 14 straight games, previously claimed national championships in 1990 and 1992. Winners of a record 11 national championships, UConn comes into the tournament also on a 14-game winning streak. NC State earned its first No. 1 seed in program history after claiming the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament title, while South Carolina, which won the Southeastern Conference tournament championship, will be looking for its second national championship after claiming the 2017 title. KEEP UP: Live coverage of the DI women's college basketball tournament Tennessee continues its appearance streak and is the only school to participate in all 39 NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championships since its inception in 1982. On the other end of the spectrum, Bradley, High Point, Stony Brook and Utah Valley all are making their first NCAA tournament appearances. Thirty-one conferences were granted automatic bids for the championship, and the remaining 33 teams were selected at-large. In the 38-year history of the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship, 15 schools have captured the national title. UConn leads the way with 11 national championships, followed by Tennessee with eight. Baylor is the defending national champion, having won the title in 2019 in Tampa, Fla. 2021 NCAA DIVISION I WOMEN'S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP AUTOMATIC QUALIFIERS (31) Conference Team Record App. Won Lost Last appearance America East Stony Brook 15-5 FIRST APPEARANCE American Athletic South Fla. 18-3 6 3 6 2018 Atlantic Coast NC State 20-2 25 24 25 2019 Atlantic Sun FGCU 26-2 6 2 6 2019 Atlantic 10 VCU 16-10 1 0 1 2009 Big East UConn 24-1 31 121 20 2019 Big Sky Idaho St. 22-3 3 0 3 2012 Big South High Point 22-6 FIRST APPEARANCE Big Ten Maryland 24-2 27 46 26 2019 Big 12 Baylor 25-2 18 50 15 2019 Big West UC Davis 13-2 2 0 2 2019 Colonial Drexel 14-8 1 0 1 2009 Conference USA Middle Tenn. 17-7 18 5 18 2016 Horizon Wright St. 18-7 2 0 2 2019 Metro Atlantic Marist 18-3 10 4 10 2014 Mid-American Central Mich. 18-8 5 2 5 2019 Mid-Eastern NC A&T 14-2 4 0 4 2018 Missouri Valley Bradley 17-11 FIRST APPEARANCE Mountain West Wyoming 14-9 1 0 1 2008 Northeast Mount St. Mary’s 17-6 2 0 2 1995 Ohio Valley Belmont 20-5 5 0 5 2019 Pac-12 Stanford 25-2 33 89 31 2019 Patriot Lehigh 10-5 3 0 3 2010 Southeastern South Carolina 22-4 16 30 15 2019 Southern Mercer 19-6 2 0 2 2019 Southland SFA 24-2 18 10 18 2006 Southwestern Jackson St. 18-5 4 0 4 2008 Summit South Dakota 19-5 2 0 2 2019 Sun Belt Troy 22-5 3 0 3 2017 West Coast Gonzaga 23-3 11 11 11 2019 Western Athletic Utah Valley 13-6 FIRST APPEARANCE 2021 NCAA DIVISION I WOMEN'S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP AT-LARGE SELECTIONS (33) 2020-21 Previous Last Team Conference Record App. Won Lost Last appearance Alabama Southeastern 16-9 10 16 10 1999 Arkansas Southeastern 19-8 11 14 11 2015 Arizona Pac-12 16-5 7 6 7 2005 BYU West Coast 18-5 13 6 13 2019 Florida St. Atlantic Coast 10-8 18 24 18 2019 Georgia Southeastern 20-6 33 56 33 2018 Georgia Tech Atlantic Coast 15-8 9 59 9 2014 Indiana Big Ten 18-5 6 3 6 2019 Iowa Big Ten 18-9 26 24 26 2019 Iowa St. Big 12 16-10 18 18 18 2019 Kentucky Southeastern 17-8 15 21 15 2019 Louisville Atlantic Coast 23-3 22 34 22 2019 Marquette Big East 19-6 12 6 12 2019 Michigan Big Ten 14-5 8 5 8 2019 Michigan St. Big Ten 15-8 17 19 17 2019 Missouri St. Missouri Valley 21-2 15 16 15 2019 Northwestern Big Ten 15-8 7 3 7 2015 North Carolina Atlantic Coast 13-10 27 47 26 2019 Oklahoma St. Big 12 18-8 15 11 15 2018 Oregon Pac-12 13-8 15 15 15 2019 Oregon St. Pac-12 11-7 11 15 11 2019 Rutgers Big Ten 14-4 25 36 25 2019 South Dakota St. Summit 21-3 9 4 9 2019 Syracuse Atlantic Coast 14-8 11 9 11 2019 Tennessee Southeastern 16-7 38 125 30 2019 Texas Big 12 18-9 32 42 31 2019 Texas A&M Southeastern 23-2 16 27 15 2019 UCF American Athletic 16-4 5 0 5 2011 UCLA Pac-12 16-5 16 20 16 2019 Virginia Tech Atlantic Coast 14-9 9 8 9 2006 Wake Forest Atlantic Coast 12-12 1 1 1 1988 Washington St. Pac-12 12-11 1 0 1 1991 West Virginia Big 12 21-6 12 10 12 2017 2021 NCAA DIVISION I WOMEN'S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP TEAMS BY CONFERENCE *Automatic Qualifier America East (1) Stony Brook* American Athletic (2) South Florida* UCF Atlantic Coast (8) Florida State Georgia Tech Louisville North Carolina NC State* Syracuse Virginia Tech Wake Forest Atlantic Sun (1) FGCU* Atlantic-10 (1) VCU* Big East (2) Marquette UConn* Big Sky (1) Idaho State* Big South (1) High Point* Big Ten (7) Indiana Iowa Maryland* Michigan Michigan State Northwestern Rutgers Big 12 (5) Baylor* Iowa State Oklahoma State Texas West Virginia Big West (1) UC Davis* Colonial (1) Drexel* Conference USA (1) Middle Tennessee Horizon (1) Wright State Metro Atlantic (1) Marist* Mid-American (1) Central Michigan Mid-Eastern (1) NC A&T* Missouri Valley (2) Bradley* Missouri State Mountain West (1) Wyoming* Northeast (1) Mount St. Mary’s* Ohio Valley (1) Belmont* Pac-12 (6) Arizona Oregon Oregon State Stanford* UCLA Washington State Patriot (1) Lehigh* Southeastern (7) Alabama Arkansas Georgia Kentucky South Carolina* Tennessee Texas A&M Southern (1) Mercer* Southland (1) SFA* Southwestern (1) Jackson State Summit (2) South Dakota* South Dakota State Sun Belt (1) Troy* West Coast (2) BYU Gonzaga* Western Athletic (1) Utah Valley* 2021 NCAA DIVISION I WOMEN'S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP NUMBER OF APPEARANCES BY TEAMS 39th APPEARANCE (1) Tennessee (all years since 1982) 34th APPEARANCE (2) Georgia (1982-83-84-85-86-87-88-89-90-91-93-95-96-97-98-99-2000-01-02-03-04-05-06-07-08-09-10-11-12-13-14-16-18-21) Stanford (1982-88-89-90-91-92-93-94-95-96-97-98-99, 2000-01-02-03-04-05-06-07-08-09-10-11-12-13-14-15-16-17-18-19-21) 33rd APPEARANCE (1) Texas (1983-84-85-86-87-88-89-90-91-92-93-94-96-97-99, 2000-01-02-03-04-05-08-09-10-11-12-14-15-16-17-18-19-21) 32nd APPEARANCE (1) UConn (1989-90-91-92-93-94-95-96-97-98-99, 2000-01-02-03-04-05-06-07-08-09-10-11-12-13-14-15-16-17-18-19-21) 28th APPEARANCE (2) Maryland (1982-83-84-86-88-89-90-91-92-93-97, 2001-04-05-06-07-08-09-11-12-13-14-15-16-17-18-19-21) North Carolina (1983-84-85-86-87-92-93-94-95-97-98-99, 2000-02-03-04-05-06-07-08-09-10-11-13-14-15-19-21) 27th APPEARANCE (1) Iowa (1986-87-88-89-90-91-92-93-94-96-97-98, 2001-02-04-06-08-09-10-11-12-13-14-15-18-19-21) 26th APPEARANCE (2) NC State (1982-83-84-85-86-87-89-90-91-95-96-97-98-99, 2000-01-04-05-06-07-10-14-17-18-19-21) Rutgers (1986-87-88-89-90-91-92-93-94-98-99, 2000-01-03-04-05-06-07-08-09-10-11-12-15-19-21) 23rd APPEARANCE (1) Louisville (1983-84-93-95-97-98-99, 2001-05-06-07-08-09-11-12-13-14-15-16-17-18-19-21) 19th APPEARANCE (5) Baylor (2001-02-04-05-06-07-08-09-10-11-12-13-14-15-16-17-18-19-21) Florida St. (1983-90-91, 2001-05-06-07-08-09-10-11-13-14-15-16-17-18-19-21) Iowa St. (1997-98-99, 2000-01-02-05-07-08-09-10-11-12-13-14-15-17-19-21) Middle Tenn. (1983-84-85-86-88-96-98-2004-05-06-07-09-10-11-12-13-14-16-21) SFA (1982-83-88-89-90-91-92-93-94-95-96-97-98-99-2000-01-02-06-21) 18th APPEARANCE (1) Michigan State (1991-96-97, 2003-04-05-06-07-09-10-11-12-13-14-16-17-19) 17th APPEARANCE (3) South Carolina (1982-86-88-89-90-91, 2002-03-12-13-14-15-16-17-18-19-21) Texas A&M (1994-96, 2006-07-08-09-10-11-12-13-14-15-16-17-18-19-21) UCLA (1983-85-90-92-98-99, 2000-04-06-10-11-13-16-17-18-19-21) 16th APPEARANCE (4) Kentucky (1982-83-86-91-99, 2006-10-11-12-13-14-15-16-17-19-21) Missouri State (1991-92-93-94-95-96-98-99, 2000-01-03-04-06-16-19-21) Oklahoma State (1989-90-91-93-94-95-96-2007-08-10-13-14-15-16-18-21) Oregon (1982-84-87-94-95-96-97-98-99, 2000-01-05-17-18-19-21) 14th APPEARANCE (1) BYU (1984-85-93, 2000-02-03-06-07-12-14-15-16-19-21) 13th APPEARANCE (2) Marquette (1994-95-97-98-99, 2000-04-07-11-17-18-19-21) West Virginia (1989-92-2004-07-08-10-11-12-13-14-16-17) 12th APPEARANCE (4) Arkansas (1986-89-90-91-95-98-2001-02-03-12-15) Gonzaga (2007-09-10-11-12-13-14-15-17-18-19-21) Oregon St. (1983-84-94-95-96, 2014-15-16-17-18-19-21) Syracuse (1985-88, 2002-08-13-14-15-16-17-18-19-21) 11th APPEARANCE (2) Alabama (1984-88-92-93-94-95-96-97-98-99-2021) Marist (2004-06-07-08-09-10-11-12-13-14-21) 10th APPEARANCE (3) Georgia Tech (1993-2003-07-08-09-10-11-12-14-21) South Dakota State (2009-10-11-12-13-15-16-18-19-21) Virginia Tech (1994-95-98-99-2001-03-04-05-06-21) NINTH APPEARANCE (1) Michigan (1990-98, 2000-01-12-13-18-19-21) EIGHTH APPEARANCE (2) Arizona (1997-98-99-2000-03-04-05-21) Northwestern (1982-87-90-91-93-97-2015-21) SEVENTH APPEARANCE (3) FGCU (2012-14-15-17-18-19-21) Indiana (1983-94-95, 2002-16-19-21) South Florida (2006-13-15-16-17-18-21) SIXTH APPEARANCE (3) Belmont (2007-16-17-18-19-21) Central Michigan (1983-84, 2013-18-19-21) UCF (1996-99, 2009-11-19-21) FIFTH APPEARANCE (2) Jackson State (1982-83-95-2008-21) NC A&T (1994-2009-16-18-21) FOURTH APPEARANCE (3) Idaho State (2001-07-12-21) Lehigh (1997-2009-10-21) Troy (1997-2016-17-21) THIRD APPEARANCE (5) Mount St. Mary's (1994-95-2021) Mercer (2018-19-21) South Dakota (2014-19-21) UC Davis (2011-19-21) Wright St. (2014-19-21) SECOND APPEARANCE (5) Drexel (2009) VCU (2009) Wake Forest (1988-2021) Washington St. (1991-2021) Wyoming (2008) FIRST APPEARANCE (4) Bradley (2021) High Point (2021) Stony Brook (2021) Utah Valley (2021) 