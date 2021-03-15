Autumn Johnson | March 15, 2021 2021 NCAA women's basketball tournament selection show: Date, time, TV channel The best 3-point shooters in women's basketball, by the numbers Share The 2021 NCAA DI women's college basketball tournament selection show will be at 7 ET tonight on ESPN. The NCAA bracket will be revealed, which will include all 64 teams playing for a national title. Here's more on this season, including changes made because of the COVID-19 pandemic. What will be different about the selection process? This will be the first year since 1983 that the Ratings Percentage Index (RPI) will not be used in the selection process. Instead, the NCAA announced on May 4, 2020, that the this metric will be replaced by the NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET), which is believed to be a better indicator of a team's strength. Here's a quick guide to how the NET rankings will work in women's college basketball. On Jan. 19, the NCAA announced changes to how the field will be picked for the 2021 championship. You can read the full release here. Changes include suspending the .500 rule and waivers for teams unable to play a minimum of 13 games. How are the teams selected for the bracket? The NCAA Division I Women's Basketball Tournament requires 64 teams to compete in a single-elimination tournament. Those seeds can be earned through automatic or at-large bids. Traditionally, 32 teams can earn an automatic bid to play in the NCAA tournament. In 2021, 31 teams will earn automatic bids. Each automatic qualifier gets in by winning its conference tournament, regardless of their regular-season performance. The remaining teams can be selected at an at-large bid to play in the tournament. These are teams that did not win their conference tournament, but earned a championship invite. The invitations are announced on Selection Monday. How does the committee decide which teams get an at-large bid? Several stats, rankings and other factors are taken into consideration by the Selection Committee, but there is no set formula that determines whether a team receives an at-large bid or not. What is the selection committee? The 10-member Division I Women’s Basketball Championship Committee is made up of athletic directors and conference commissioners. They are responsible for selecting, seeding and bracketing the field for the NCAA tournament. What happens once the teams are selected? In a normal season, the final 64 teams are split into one of four regions (East, South, Midwest and West). That puts 16 teams in each region that will be ranked 1 through 16. The No.1 seed will go up against the No.16 seed. Next, the No.2 seed will go against the No.15 seed, which is the next highest versus the next lowest seed, and so on. Usually, this means that the top teams have the easiest opening matchup in the bracket. How can you watch the NCAA women's basketball tournament: NCAA women's basketball tournament games can be found on ESPN2 and ESPNU. How can you participate in March Madness? Fill out our official printable bracket here. TITLE COUNT: The 7 schools with the most DI women's basketball national championships 2021 NCAA women's basketball tournament dates, schedule ROUND. DATES. SITE. VENUE SITE VENUE Selection Show Monday, March 15 N/A N/A First Round (Round of 64) March 21 and 22 San Antonio Austin San Marcos Alamodome (Two Courts) Bill Greehey Arena Frank Erwin Center University Events Center UTSA Convocation Center Second Round (Round of 32) March 23 and 24 San Antonio Alamodome (Two Courts) Bill Greehey Arena UTSA Convocation Center Sweet 16 March 27 and 28 San Antonio Alamodome (Two courts) Elite Eight March 29 and 30 San Antonio Alamodome (Two courts) Women's Final Four (National Semifinals) April 2 San Antonio Alamodome National Championship April 4 San Antonio Alamodome NCAA women's basketball tournament: Champions, history YEAR CHAMPION SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE 2019 Baylor 82-81 Notre Dame Tampa, Fla. 2018 Notre Dame 61-58 Mississippi State Columbus, Ohio 2017 South Carolina 67-55 Mississippi State Dallas, Texas 2016 UConn 82-51 Syracuse Indianapolis, Ind. 2015 UConn 63-53 Notre Dame Tampa, Fla. 2014 UConn 79-58 Notre Dame Nashville, Tenn. 2013 UConn 93-60 Louisville New Orleans, La. 2012 Baylor 80-61 Notre Dame Denver, Col. 2011 Texas A&M 76-70 Notre Dame Indianapolis, Ind. 2010 UConn 53-47 Stanford San Antonio, Texas 2009 UConn 76-54 Louisville St. Louis, Mo. 2008 Tennessee 64-48 Stanford Tampa, Fla. 2007 Tennessee 59-46 Rutgers Cleveland, Ohio 2006 Maryland 78-75 (OT) Duke Boston, Mass. 2005 Baylor 84-62 Michigan State Indianapolis, Ind. 2004 UConn 70-61 Tennessee New Orleans, La. 2003 UConn 73-68 Tennessee Atlanta, Ga. 2002 UConn 82-70 Oklahoma San Antonio, Texas 2001 Notre Dame 68-66 Purdue St. Louis, Mo. 2000 UConn 71-52 Tennessee Philadelphia, Pa. 1999 Purdue 62-45 Duke San Jose, Calif. 1998 Tennessee 93-75 Louisiana Tech Kansas City, Mo. 1997 Tennessee 68-59 Old Dominion Cincinnati, Ohio 1996 Tennessee 83-65 Georgia Charlotte, N.C. 1995 UConn 70-64 Tennessee Minneapolis, Minn. 1994 North Carolina 60-59 Louisiana Tech Richmond, Va. 1993 Texas Tech 84-82 Ohio State Atlanta, Ga. 1992 Stanford 78-62 Western Kentucky Los Angeles, Calif. 1991 Tennessee 70-67 (OT) Virginia New Orleans, La. 1990 Stanford 88-81 Auburn Knoxville, Tenn. 1989 Tennessee 76-60 Auburn Tacoma, Wash. 1988 Louisiana Tech 56-54 Auburn Tacoma, Wash. 1987 Tennessee 67-44 Louisiana Tech Austin, Texas 1986 Texas 97-81 Southern California Lexington, Ky. 1985 Old Dominion 70-65 Georgia Austin, Texas 1984 Southern California 72-61 Tennessee Los Angeles, Calif. 1983 Southern California 69-67 Louisiana Tech Norfolk, Va. 1982 Louisiana Tech 76-62 Cheyney Norfolk, Va. Women's NCAA tournament 2021 TOURNAMENT: Schedule | Bracket | Auto bids |Bracket prediction LATEST RANKINGS | AP poll | NET rankings | Power 10 STORE: Shop latest college basketball gear ALL-TIME STARTING FIVE: Tennessee | UConn HISTORY: Champions | Relive Baylor's 2019 title 2021 NCAA women's basketball bracket: Printable tournament .PDF Here is the official printable bracket for the 2021 NCAA women's basketball tournament. READ MORE 2021 NCAA women's basketball bracket: Final predictions hours before selections NCAA.com's Autumn Johnson makes her final prediction on what the 2021 NCAA women's college basketball bracket might look like when the selection committee reveals the field of 64 on March 15. READ MORE DII Report: 10 early thoughts from the DII college basketball tournaments The 2021 men's and women's basketball championships are underway. What have we learned in the early rounds? We'll dig into that, take a look around the DII college baseball diamond and hit the gridiron for some spring DII football in this week's DII Report. READ MORE