2021 NCAA women's basketball tournament: Schedule, TV times

DI women's basketball committee discusses final bracket and what they packed for extended stay in San Antonio

DI women's basketball committee discusses final bracket and what they packed for extended stay in San Antonio

The 2021 NCAA women's basketball tournament features 64 teams playing for a national title. Below, find the schedule and dates for the tournament.

The tournament field was set on Monday, March 15. Stanford, UConn, NC State and South Carolina were all named 1-seeds. The ACC led all conference with eight teams being named to the field. You can read all about Selection Monday here.

This year will mark the 26th straight year that ESPN has served as the championship’s TV home. All games will be available online via the ESPN app. Here is the television schedule for the 2021 women's tournament:

2021 NCAA women's basketball tournament dates, schedule, TV

POLLS: Women's college basketball rankings

NCAA women's basketball tournament: Future sites

YEAR SITE VENUE DATES 2022 Minneapolis Target Center April 1 and 3 2023 Dallas American Airlines Arena March 31 and April 2 2024 Cleveland Quicken Loans Arena April 5 and 7

NCAA women's basketball tournament: Champions, history