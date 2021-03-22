Elizabeth LaFleur | NCAA.com | March 22, 2021 Naismith Trophy announces finalists for Defensive Player of the Year Award The case for every women’s basketball player-of-the-year finalist Share The Naismith Trophy announced four players as finalists for the women's Defensive Player of the Year award. Last year, Baylor's DiDi Richards took home the award. This year's winner will be announced April 2. MORE: Finalists for Player of the Year | Coach of the Year The finalists represent four different conferences. Below you'll find the list of the full list of 2021 finalists: Name Year Position School Conference Aliyah Boston So. F South Carolina SEC Veronica Burton Jr. G Northwestern Big Ten Natasha Mack Sr. F Oklahoma State Big 12 Aari McDonald Sr. G Arizona Pac-12 10 of the best duos to watch out for in the 2021 NCAA women's basketball tournament Breaking in a new glove is more than a tradition for Arizona's Reyna Carranco and her dad Arizona redshirt senior Reyna Carranco always turns to her dad when breaking in a new softball glove. The two have formed a close bond through the process. READ MORE Women's college volleyball: Arizona upsets No. 7 Stanford to complete weekend sweep Arizona women's volleyball defeated No. 7 Stanford on Sunday, Feb. 7 completing a weekend sweep. It was the Wildcats' first sweep against Stanford since 2005. READ MORE Women's volleyball: Arizona handles No. 7 Stanford in straight sets Arizona women's volleyball defeated No. 7 Stanford in straight sets (25-17, 25-16, 25-14) on Friday, Feb. 5. It was the Wildcats' first victory at home over Stanford since 2005. READ MORE