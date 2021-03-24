NCAA.com | March 24, 2021 2021 NCAA women's basketball tournament: Schedule, TV times No. 6 Michigan upsets No. 3 Tennessee in the second round of the DI women's basketball tournament Share The 2021 DI NCAA women's basketball tournament features 64 teams playing for a national title. This year will mark the 26th straight year that ESPN has served as the championship’s TV home. All games will be available online via the ESPN app. Here is the schedule for the tournament, including updated results after every round. 2021 NCAA women's basketball tournament dates, schedule, TV TIME (ET) MATCHUP NETWORK Wednesday, March 24 1 p.m. No. 7 Alabama vs. No. 2 Maryland ESPN2 3 p.m. No. 6 Oregon vs. No. 3 Georgia ESPN2 3 p.m. No. 13 Wright State vs. No. 5 Missouri State ESPNU 5 p.m. No. 7 Northwestern vs. No. 2 Louisville ESPN2 5 p.m. No. 12 Belmont vs. No. 4 Indiana ESPNU 7 p.m. No. 7 Iowa State vs. No. 2 Texas A&M ESPN2 7 p.m. No. 11 BYU vs. No. 3 Arizona ESPNU 9 p.m. No. 6 Texas vs. No. 3 UCLA ESPN2 Saturday, March 27 1 p.m. NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament Sweet 16 ABC 3 p.m. NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament Sweet 16 ABC 6 p.m. NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament Sweet 16 ESPN2 8 p.m. NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament Sweet 16 ESPN2 Sunday, March 28 1 p.m. NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament Sweet 16 ABC 3 p.m. NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament Sweet 16 ABC 7 p.m. NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament Sweet 16 ESPN 9 p.m. NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament Sweet 16 ESPN Monday, March 29 7 p.m. NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament Elite Eight ESPN 9 p.m. NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament Elite Eight ESPN Tuesday, March 30 7 p.m. NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament Elite Eight ESPN 9 p.m. NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament Elite Eight ESPN Friday April 2 6 p.m. NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament Semifinal ESPN 9:30 p.m. NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament Semifinal ESPN Sunday, April 4 6 p.m. NCAA Women's Basketball Championship ESPN Sunday, March 21 Noon No. 5 Iowa def. No. 12 Central Michigan 87-72 ESPN Noon No. 7 Virginia Tech def. No. 10 Marquette 70-63 ESPNU 1 p.m. No. 8 Oklahoma State def. No. 9 Wake Forest 84-61 ESPN2 2 p.m. No. 4 Kentucky def. No. 13 Idaho State 71-63 ESPN 2 p.m. No. 3 Tennessee def. No. 14 Middle Tennessee 87-62 ABC 3 p.m. No. 6 Michigan def. No. 11 Florida Gulf Coast 87-66 ESPN2 4 p.m. No. 1 NC State def. No. 16 North Carolina A&T 79-58 ESPN 4 p.m. No. 2 Baylor def. No. 15 Jackson State 101-52 ABC 4:30 p.m. No. 5 Georgia Tech def. No. 12 Stephen F. Austin 54-52 ESPNU 5:30 p.m. No. 8 Syracuse def. No. 9 South Dakota State 72-55 ESPN2 6 p.m. No. 1 South Carolina def. No. 16 Mercer 79-53 ESPN 7:30 p.m. No. 8 Oregon State def. No. 9 Florida State 83-59 ESPN2 8 p.m. No. 1 UConn def. No. 16 High Point 102-59 ESPN 8 p.m. No. 4 West Virginia def. No 13 Lehigh 77-53 ESPNU 9:30 p.m. No. 8 South Florida def. No. 9 Washington State 57-53 ESPN2 10 p.m. No. 1 Stanford def. No. 16 Utah Valley 87-44 ESPN Monday, March 22 Noon No. 7 Alabama def. No. 10 North Carolina 80-71 ESPN Noon No. 3 Georgia def. No. 14 Drexel 67-53 ESPN2 Noon No. 11 BYU def. No. 6 Rutgers 69-66 ESPNU 2 p.m. No. 13 Wright State def. No. 4 Arkansas 66-62 ESPN 2 p.m. No. 3 Arizona def. No. 14 Stony Brook 79-44 ESPN2 2 p.m. No. 4 Indiana def. No. 13 VCU 63-32 ESPNU 4 p.m. No. 2 Maryland def. No. 15 Mount St. Mary's, 98-45 ESPN 4 p.m. No. 12 Belmont 64 def. No. 5 Gonzaga, 64-59 ESPN2 4 p.m. No. 7 Northwestern def. No. 10 UCF, 62-51 ESPNU 6 p.m. No. 7 Iowa State def. No. 10 Michigan State, 79-75 ESPN 6 p.m. No. 2 Texas A&M def. No. 15 Troy, 84-80 ESPN2 7:30 p.m. No. 5 Missouri State def. No. 12 UC Davis, 70-51 ESPNU 8 p.m. No. 2 Louisville def. No. 15 Marist, 74-43 ESPN 8 p.m. No. 6 Texas def. No. 11 Bradley, 81-62 ESPN2 10 p.m. No. 3 UCLA def. No. 14 Wyoming, 69-48 ESPN 10 p.m. No. 6 Oregon def. No. 11 South Dakota, 67-47 ESPN2 Tuesday, March 23 3 p.m. No. 1 N.C. State def. No. 8 South Florida 79-67 ESPN2 3:30 p.m. No. 5 Iowa def. No. 4 Kentucky 86-72 ESPNU 5 p.m. No. 6 Michigan def. No. 3 Tennessee 70-55 ESPN2 5:30 p.m. No. 5 Georgia Tech def. No. 4 West Virginia 73-56 ESPNU 7 p.m. No. 1 South Carolina def. No. 8 Oregon State 59-42 ESPN 7 p.m. No. 2 Baylor def. No. 7 Virginia Tech 90-48 ESPN2 9 p.m. No. 1 UConn def. No. 8 Syracuse 83-47 ESPN 9 p.m. No. 1 Stanford def. No. 8 Oklahoma State 73-62 ESPN2 No. 1 UConn routs No. 8 Syracuse in the second round of the DI women's basketball tournament The 2021 tournament is being held entirely in San Antonio. Here are future sites for the championship: NCAA women's basketball tournament: Future sites YEAR SITE VENUE DATES 2022 Minneapolis Target Center April 1 and 3 2023 Dallas American Airlines Arena March 31 and April 2 2024 Cleveland Quicken Loans Arena April 5 and 7 Here is the complete list of teams who have won the DI national championship: NCAA women's basketball tournament: Champions, history YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE 2019 Baylor (37-1) Kim Mulkey 82-81 Notre Dame Tampa, Fla. 2018 Notre Dame (34-3) Muffet McGraw 61-58 Mississippi State Columbus, Ohio 2017 South Carolina (33-4) Dawn Staley 67-55 Mississippi State Dallas, Texas 2016 Connecticut (38-0) Geno Auriemma 82-51 Syracuse Indianapolis, Ind. 2015 Connecticut (38-1) Geno Auriemma 63-53 Notre Dame Tampa, Fla. 2014 Connecticut (40-0) Geno Auriemma 79-58 Notre Dame Nashville, Tenn. 2013 Connecticut (35-4) Geno Auriemma 93-60 Louisville New Orleans, La. 2012 Baylor (40-0) Kim Mulkey 80-61 Notre Dame Denver, Colo. 2011 Texas A&M (33-5) Gary Blair 76-70 Notre Dame Indianapolis, Ind. 2010 Connecticut (39-0) Geno Auriemma 53-47 Stanford San Antonio, Texas 2009 Connecticut (39-0) Geno Auriemma 76-54 Louisville St. Louis, Mo. 2008 Tennessee (36-2) Pat Summitt 64-48 Stanford Tampa, Fla. 2007 Tennessee (34-3) Pat Summitt 59-46 Rutgers Cleveland, Ohio 2006 Maryland (34-4) Brenda Frese 78-75 (OT) Duke Boston, Mass. 2005 Baylor (33-3) Kim Mulkey 84-62 Michigan State Indianapolis, Ind. 2004 Connecticut (31-4) Geno Auriemma 70-61 Tennessee New Orleans, La. 2003 Connecticut (37-1) Geno Auriemma 73-68 Tennessee Atlanta, Ga. 2002 Connecticut (39-0) Geno Auriemma 82-70 Oklahoma San Antonio, Texas 2001 Notre Dame (34-2) Muffet McGraw 68-66 Purdue St. Louis, Mo. 2000 Connecticut (36-1) Geno Auriemma 71-52 Tennessee Philadelphia, Pa. 1999 Purdue (34-1) Carolyn Peck 62-45 Duke San Jose, Calif. 1998 Tennessee (39-0) Pat Summitt 93-75 Louisiana Tech Kansas City, Mo. 1997 Tennessee (29-10) Pat Summitt 68-59 Old Dominion Cincinnati, Ohio 1996 Tennessee (32-4) Pat Summitt 83-65 Georgia Charlotte, N.C. 1995 Connecticut (35-0) Geno Auriemma 70-64 Tennessee Minneapolis, Minn. 1994 North Carolina (33-2) Sylvia Hatchell 60-59 Louisiana Tech Richmond, Va. 1993 Texas Tech (31-3) Marsha Sharp 84-82 Ohio State Atlanta, Ga. 1992 Stanford (30-3) Tara VanDerveer 78-62 Western Kentucky Los Angeles, Calif. 1991 Tennessee (30-5) Pat Summitt 70-67 (OT) Virginia New Orleans, La. 1990 Stanford (32-1) Tara VanDerveer 88-81 Auburn Knoxville, Tenn. 1989 Tennessee (35-2) Pat Summitt 76-60 Auburn Tacoma, Wash. 1988 Louisiana Tech (32-2) Leon Barmore 56-54 Auburn Tacoma, Wash. 1987 Tennessee (28-6) Pat Summitt 67-44 Louisiana Tech Austin, Texas 1986 Texas (34-0) Jody Conradt 97-81 Southern California Lexington, Ky. 1985 Old Dominion (31-3) Marianne Stanley 70-65 Georgia Austin, Texas 1984 Southern California (29-4) Linda Sharp 72-61 Tennessee Los Angeles, Calif. 1983 Southern California (31-2) Linda Sharp 69-67 Louisiana Tech Norfolk, Va. 1982 Louisiana Tech (35-1) Sonja Hogg 76-62 Cheyney Norfolk, Va. 2021 NCAA women's basketball bracket: Printable tournament .PDF Here is the official printable bracket for the 2021 NCAA women's basketball tournament. 