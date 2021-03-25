10 of the best duos to watch out for in the 2021 NCAA women's basketball tournament

We're on to the second weekend of the 2021 NCAA women's basketball tournament, so it's time to look at some of the best duos we should have on our radars in the postseason.

Here are ten elite pairs that have stood out, so far, listed in alphabetical order:

1. Arkansas' Chelsea Dungee and Destiny Slocum

Oregon State transfer Destiny Slocum joining forces with the Razorbacks' go-to scorer Chelsea Dungee has been a scary combination. Together they average 37.7 points per game. Guarding this duo is tough, because they can easily heat up beyond the arc or put the ball on the floor and attack the basket. Arkansas is the No. 2 team in the nation in free throws made, because of Dungee and Slocum's relentless ability to get to the basket.

2. Iowa's Caitlin Clark and Monika Czinano

The spotlight is on freshman guard Caitlin Clark, who leads the nation in scoring, but Monika Czinano in the paint is an underrated part of the duo. — together they average 46.2 points per game. Clark has flexed her range beyond the arc and has displayed her ability to create scoring opportunities for herself, but she also leads the nation in assists. Clark's elite vision and passing ability has set Czinano up perfectly, who can hold her own inside. Did I mention this team is No. 2 in scoring in the league? This team will continue to shock many in March.

3. Louisville's Dana Evans and Hailey Van Lith

ACC Player of the Year Dana Evans is a pure scorer who can knock down a three, beat you off the dribble, finish with contact at the basket...you name it. Hailey Van Lith has made an immediate impact as a freshman guard to relieve some scoring pressure off of Evans. Van Lith plays like a vet. She's not afraid to score in the same fashion as Evans, combining for 32.2 points together. Watch out for Louisville.

4. Michigan's Naz Hillmon and Leigha Brown

The Wolverines' offense runs through Naz Hillmon, who is fearless in the paint. Michigan's double-double machine uses crafty footwork to get her shot off that is incredible to witness, helping to make her a top-five scorer in the nation. Hillmon is also ranked No. 16 in the nation in rebounding, and that hustle works to her advantage being able to capitalize on second-chance points. When there's not a look to Hillmon, Leigha Brown makes teams pay from outside. Brown is phenomenal at going full speed to the basket, pulling up in mid-range or even knocking down the three. Together the two average 42 points.

5. Oklahoma State's Natasha Mack and Ja'Mee Asberry

Natasha Mack has made a lot of noise in the paint leading the nation with 107 blocks, while ranking No. 2 in rebounds. As the Cowgirls' lead scorer and No. 33 scorer in the league, all attention is drawn to the Oklahoma State's paint...and then there's Ja'Mee Asberry ready to light it up beyond the arc. Asberry ranks No. 11 in three-point field goals made. So you might want to pick your poison wisely when this duo is on the floor. The two average 37.2 points per game.

6. Rutgers' Arella Guirantes and Diamond Johnson

The top-eight scorers in the Big Ten features Rutgers' backcourt duo Arella Guirantes and Diamond Johnson. Guirantes is an all-around guard who leads the Scarlet Knights in points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks. Freshman point guard Diamond Johnson complements Guirantes' game perfectly, taking some of the scoring load off of her. Together the two combine for 37.8 points together. These two have been on a hot streak lately after suffering Covid-19 pauses and could be a sleeper in March.

7. South Carolina's Zia Cooke and Aliyah Boston

This sophomore duo has proved it can continue the legacy that the senior stars left behind. Zia Cooke and Aaliyah Boston combine to average of 28.9 points and 15.1 rebounds per game. South Carolina ranks No. 1 in blocks and No. 3 in rebounds, led by Boston. It's tough to put all of your attention on Boston when you have lead scorer Zia Cooke on the perimeter. She's another guard who has a crafty way of getting herself open or to the basket, while making teams pay in transition.

8. Tennessee's Rennia Davis and Rae Burrell

Talk a bout a tall task when you're facing this backcourt duo. Rennia Davis stands at 6'2'' while Rae Burrell is 6'1''. Not only is this length tough to defend, but it also makes it tough on its opponents' guards to capitalize on open opportunities from the perimeter. Burrell has been Tennessee's most consistent scorer all season and Davis' ability to take over the game has been the perfect combo, averaging 34 points together. These two are both lethal beyond the arc and threats from mid-range.

9. UCLA's Michaela Onyenwere and Charisma Osborne

This duo runs the Bruins' engine. Michaela Onyenwere and Charisma Osborne's will to not take a play off has been impressive. The two average 35.7 points together and helped their team to the conference championship. These two are also roommates, which evidently translates on the court.

10. UConn's Paige Bueckers and Christyn Williams

This duo's scoring efforts has helped the Huskies hold the No. 1 spot in the AP Top 25 poll for five consecutive weeks and has helped UConn earn the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA tournament. Paige Bueckers has had jaw-dropping performances her freshman year. The walking highlight has incredible vision to create for her team. Her high-powered scoring and clutch play has created a perfect duo with Christyn Williams. The two combine for 35.4 points per game and have totaled 93 3-point field goals on season.