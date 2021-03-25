LIVE UPDATES

Elizabeth LaFleur | NCAA.com | March 25, 2021

Naismith Trophy announces finalists for Defensive Player of the Year Award

No. 1 South Carolina pulls away from No. 8 Oregon State in the second round

The Naismith Trophy announced four players as finalists for the women's Defensive Player of the Year award.

Last year, Baylor's DiDi Richards took home the award. This year's winner will be announced April 2. 

MORE: Finalists for Player of the Year | Coach of the Year 

The finalists represent four different conferences. 

Below you'll find the list of the full list of 2021 finalists:

Name Year Position School Conference
Aliyah Boston So. F South Carolina SEC
Veronica Burton Jr. G Northwestern Big Ten
Natasha Mack Sr. F Oklahoma State Big 12
Aari McDonald Sr. G Arizona Pac-12
