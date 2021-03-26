2021 NCAA women's basketball tournament: Schedule, TV times

Michigan's Naz Hillmon and Leigha Brown talk about facing No. 2 Baylor in program's first Sweet 16 appearance

Michigan's Naz Hillmon and Leigha Brown talk about facing No. 2 Baylor in program's first Sweet 16 appearance

The 2021 DI NCAA women's basketball tournament features 64 teams playing for a national title.

This year will mark the 26th straight year that ESPN has served as the championship’s TV home. All games will be available online via the ESPN app.

Here is the schedule for the tournament, including updated results after every round.

2021 NCAA women's basketball tournament dates, schedule, TV

No. 1 UConn routs No. 8 Syracuse in the second round of the DI women's basketball tournament

The 2021 tournament is being held entirely in San Antonio. Here are future sites for the championship:

NCAA women's basketball tournament: Future sites

YEAR SITE VENUE DATES 2022 Minneapolis Target Center April 1 and 3 2023 Dallas American Airlines Arena March 31 and April 2 2024 Cleveland Quicken Loans Arena April 5 and 7

Here is the complete list of teams who have won the DI national championship:

NCAA women's basketball tournament: Champions, history