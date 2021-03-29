Zamiya Passmore leads the 2021 DII women's basketball all-tournament, all-stats team

With the 2021 DII women's basketball championship in the books, it's time for NCAA.com's all-tournament, all-stats team.

Much like our weekly all-stats teams during the regular season, players are chosen solely on individual performance. Those selected had to have played at least two games in this year's tournament.

Guard — Allie Schulte, Lubbock Christian

Allie Schulte averaged 17.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game for Lubbock Christian during its tournament run. The senior was superb in the championship semifinal against Central Missouri, when she led all scorers with 24 points on 8-of-14 shooting. Schulte also added four assists and four rebounds to help the Chaparrals fend off the Jennies, 63-61.

Guard — Brooklyn Panell, Charleston (WV)

This next player is a regular on the all-stats team. Brooklyn Panell averaged 22.7 points on 50 percent shooting over three games in the tournament. She scored 27 points in both of the Golden Eagles' wins. Pannell added five assists, five rebounds and two steals in the second round game against Walsh. She played 39 minutes and shot 9-of-16 from the floor to help Charleston (WV) hold on, 79-73.

Guard — Olivia Nelson, Central Missouri

Olivia Nelson averaged 15.8 points, 3.8 assists and 2.2 steals for the Jennies in their five tournament games. The freshman played like a veteran with her ability to draw shooting fouls. Nelson shot 16-of-21 (76.2 percent) from the free-throw line during the tournament. She finished with 17 points, six assists, three steals and one rebound in Central Missouri's Elite Eight victory over Belmont Abbey.

Guard — Paige Robinson, Drury

Paige Robinson averaged 22.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists over five games for the Panthers in the 2021 tournament. Her best performance came in the championship semifinal against Lander. Robinson scored 26 points on 10-of-19 shooting while adding six rebounds and three assists in Drury's 75-64 win.

Guard — Zamiya Passmore, Lander

No player on this list was more dominant than Zamiya Passmore, who averaged 25.0 points, 7.0 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game in the tournament. The sophomore had perhaps the event's top individual showing against Azusa Pacific in the Elite Eight. Passmore finished with 38 points (15-of-22 shooting), six rebounds, five assists and two steals. She played all 40 minutes and led the Bearcats to an 88-76 win.

Honorable mentions: Aarion Nichols (Tiffin), Makaila Cange (Lander).