Beth Maiman | NCAA.com | March 31, 2021 2021 NCAA women's basketball bracket: Printable tournament .PDF Recap: Sweet 16, Day 2 of the 2021 NCAA women's basketball tournament Share Here is the official and printable NCAA bracket for the 2020-21 NCAA Division I women's basketball tournament. The 2021 Women's Final Four is set for April 2 and 4, 2021 in San Antonio, Texas. First round action for the 2021 tournament began March 19, 2021. You can follow NCAA.com's live coverage of the DI women's basketball tournament here. Click or tap here for a printable bracket. 2021 NCAA women's basketball tournament dates, schedule ROUND. DATES. SITE. VENUE SITE VENUE Selection Show Monday, March 15 N/A N/A First Round (Round of 64) March 21 and 22 San Antonio Austin San Marcos Alamodome (Two Courts) Bill Greehey Arena Frank Erwin Center University Events Center UTSA Convocation Center Second Round (Round of 32) March 23 and 24 San Antonio Alamodome (Two Courts) Bill Greehey Arena UTSA Convocation Center Sweet 16 March 27 and 28 San Antonio Alamodome (Two courts) Elite Eight March 29 and 30 San Antonio Alamodome (Two courts) Women's Final Four (National Semifinals) April 2 San Antonio Alamodome National Championship April 4 San Antonio Alamodome How are NCAA women's basketball tournament teams selected? There are 64 teams in the single-elimination tournament. Of those, 32 qualified automatically as conference champions by winning conference tournaments. The rest were selected as at-large teams by the Division I Women's Basketball Championship Sport Committee. MORE: 5 takeaways from the women's hoops 2021 NCAA tournament bracket How much do seeds matter in the NCAA women's basketball tournament? Since 1982, at least one No. 1 seed has reached the national semifinals each season. In 2019, two top seeds made the Women's Final Four, Baylor and Notre Dame, while the other two teams, Oregon and UConn were two seeds. Going into the 2020 season, UConn has been a top seed 22 times. Two No. 1 seeds have played for the title 14 times. UConn has the most national titles, winning 11. Tennessee is second with eight and Baylor has three. NCAA women's basketball tournament: Future sites WOMEN'S FINAL FOUR Year Site Venue Dates 2021 San Antonio Alamodome April 2 and 4 2022 Minneapolis Target Center April 1 and 3 2023 Dallas American Airlines Arena March 31 and April 2 2024 Cleveland Quicken Loans Arena April 5 and 7 Who are some NCAA women's basketball Cinderellas? The biggest Cinderella is Harvard, which which was a No. 16 seed when it shocked No. 1 Stanford 71-67 in 1998. That's 20 years before the men's tournament had its first 16-over-1 stunner: UMBC against No. 1 Virginia. However, no No. 15 or No. 14 seed has won a game. There have been six No. 13 seeds to beat a No. 4. Three 13 seeds have also advanced to the Sweet 16 (2007 Marist; 2005 Liberty; 1994 Texas A&M). Gonzaga, a No. 11 seed in 2011, is the lowest seed to reach an Elite Eight. No double-digit seed has made the Women's Final Four. Watch the full overtime period of No. 2 Baylor vs. No. 6 Michigan in the Sweet 16 NCAA women's basketball tournament: Champions, history YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE 2019 Baylor (37-1) Kim Mulkey 82-81 Notre Dame Tampa, Fla. 2018 Notre Dame (34-3) Muffet McGraw 61-58 Mississippi State Columbus, Ohio 2017 South Carolina (33-4) Dawn Staley 67-55 Mississippi State Dallas, Texas 2016 Connecticut (38-0) Geno Auriemma 82-51 Syracuse Indianapolis, Ind. 2015 Connecticut (38-1) Geno Auriemma 63-53 Notre Dame Tampa, Fla. 2014 Connecticut (40-0) Geno Auriemma 79-58 Notre Dame Nashville, Tenn. 2013 Connecticut (35-4) Geno Auriemma 93-60 Louisville New Orleans, La. 2012 Baylor (40-0) Kim Mulkey 80-61 Notre Dame Denver, Colo. 2011 Texas A&M (33-5) Gary Blair 76-70 Notre Dame Indianapolis, Ind. 2010 Connecticut (39-0) Geno Auriemma 53-47 Stanford San Antonio, Texas 2009 Connecticut (39-0) Geno Auriemma 76-54 Louisville St. Louis, Mo. 2008 Tennessee (36-2) Pat Summitt 64-48 Stanford Tampa, Fla. 2007 Tennessee (34-3) Pat Summitt 59-46 Rutgers Cleveland, Ohio 2006 Maryland (34-4) Brenda Frese 78-75 (OT) Duke Boston, Mass. 2005 Baylor (33-3) Kim Mulkey 84-62 Michigan State Indianapolis, Ind. 2004 Connecticut (31-4) Geno Auriemma 70-61 Tennessee New Orleans, La. 2003 Connecticut (37-1) Geno Auriemma 73-68 Tennessee Atlanta, Ga. 2002 Connecticut (39-0) Geno Auriemma 82-70 Oklahoma San Antonio, Texas 2001 Notre Dame (34-2) Muffet McGraw 68-66 Purdue St. Louis, Mo. 2000 Connecticut (36-1) Geno Auriemma 71-52 Tennessee Philadelphia, Pa. 1999 Purdue (34-1) Carolyn Peck 62-45 Duke San Jose, Calif. 1998 Tennessee (39-0) Pat Summitt 93-75 Louisiana Tech Kansas City, Mo. 1997 Tennessee (29-10) Pat Summitt 68-59 Old Dominion Cincinnati, Ohio 1996 Tennessee (32-4) Pat Summitt 83-65 Georgia Charlotte, N.C. 1995 Connecticut (35-0) Geno Auriemma 70-64 Tennessee Minneapolis, Minn. 1994 North Carolina (33-2) Sylvia Hatchell 60-59 Louisiana Tech Richmond, Va. 1993 Texas Tech (31-3) Marsha Sharp 84-82 Ohio State Atlanta, Ga. 1992 Stanford (30-3) Tara VanDerveer 78-62 Western Kentucky Los Angeles, Calif. 1991 Tennessee (30-5) Pat Summitt 70-67 (OT) Virginia New Orleans, La. 1990 Stanford (32-1) Tara VanDerveer 88-81 Auburn Knoxville, Tenn. 1989 Tennessee (35-2) Pat Summitt 76-60 Auburn Tacoma, Wash. 1988 Louisiana Tech (32-2) Leon Barmore 56-54 Auburn Tacoma, Wash. 1987 Tennessee (28-6) Pat Summitt 67-44 Louisiana Tech Austin, Texas 1986 Texas (34-0) Jody Conradt 97-81 Southern California Lexington, Ky. 1985 Old Dominion (31-3) Marianne Stanley 70-65 Georgia Austin, Texas 1984 Southern California (29-4) Linda Sharp 72-61 Tennessee Los Angeles, Calif. 1983 Southern California (31-2) Linda Sharp 69-67 Louisiana Tech Norfolk, Va. 1982 Louisiana Tech (35-1) Sonja Hogg 76-62 Cheyney Norfolk, Va. 2021 NCAA women's basketball tournament dates, schedule Here is the complete 2021 NCAA women's basketball tournament schedule, including TV times and networks for all games on the way to the Women's Final Four and the championship game in San Antonio, Texas. 