2021 NCAA women's basketball bracket: Printable tournament .PDF

Here is the official and printable NCAA bracket for the 2020-21 NCAA Division I women's basketball tournament.

The 2021 Women's Final Four is set for April 2 and 4, 2021 in San Antonio, Texas. First round action for the 2021 tournament began March 19, 2021. You can follow NCAA.com's live coverage of the DI women's basketball tournament here.

Click or tap here for a printable bracket.

2021 NCAA women's basketball tournament dates, schedule

ROUND. DATES. SITE. VENUE SITE VENUE Selection Show Monday, March 15 N/A N/A First Round (Round of 64) March 21 and 22 San Antonio

Austin

San Marcos Alamodome (Two Courts)

Bill Greehey Arena

Frank Erwin Center

University Events Center

UTSA Convocation Center Second Round (Round of 32) March 23 and 24 San Antonio Alamodome (Two Courts)

Bill Greehey Arena

UTSA Convocation Center Sweet 16 March 27 and 28 San Antonio Alamodome (Two courts) Elite Eight March 29 and 30 San Antonio Alamodome (Two courts) Women's Final Four (National Semifinals) April 2 San Antonio Alamodome National Championship April 4 San Antonio Alamodome

How are NCAA women's basketball tournament teams selected?

There are 64 teams in the single-elimination tournament. Of those, 32 qualified automatically as conference champions by winning conference tournaments. The rest were selected as at-large teams by the Division I Women's Basketball Championship Sport Committee.

How much do seeds matter in the NCAA women's basketball tournament?

Since 1982, at least one No. 1 seed has reached the national semifinals each season. In 2019, two top seeds made the Women's Final Four, Baylor and Notre Dame, while the other two teams, Oregon and UConn were two seeds. Going into the 2020 season, UConn has been a top seed 22 times. Two No. 1 seeds have played for the title 14 times.

UConn has the most national titles, winning 11. Tennessee is second with eight and Baylor has three.

NCAA women's basketball tournament: Future sites

WOMEN'S FINAL FOUR Year Site Venue Dates 2021 San Antonio Alamodome April 2 and 4 2022 Minneapolis Target Center April 1 and 3 2023 Dallas American Airlines Arena March 31 and April 2 2024 Cleveland Quicken Loans Arena April 5 and 7

Who are some NCAA women's basketball Cinderellas?

The biggest Cinderella is Harvard, which which was a No. 16 seed when it shocked No. 1 Stanford 71-67 in 1998. That's 20 years before the men's tournament had its first 16-over-1 stunner: UMBC against No. 1 Virginia.

However, no No. 15 or No. 14 seed has won a game. There have been six No. 13 seeds to beat a No. 4. Three 13 seeds have also advanced to the Sweet 16 (2007 Marist; 2005 Liberty; 1994 Texas A&M). Gonzaga, a No. 11 seed in 2011, is the lowest seed to reach an Elite Eight. No double-digit seed has made the Women's Final Four.

NCAA women's basketball tournament: Champions, history