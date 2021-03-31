UConn Athletics | March 31, 2021 UConn's Paige Bueckers is first freshman to win the AP Player of the Year Paige Bueckers' game-high 28 points lifts UConn past Baylor into Final Four Share SAN ANTONIO – UConn women's basketball freshman Paige Bueckers was selected as the 2021 AP Player of the Year, as announced by the Associated Press Wednesday. Bueckers is the first-ever freshman to earn AP Player of the Year honors. Last week, she became just the third freshman to make AP First Team All-America. 2021 TOURNAMENT: Live coverage of the women's basketball championship The Hopkins, Minn., native has led UConn to its 13th straight NCAA Final Four and a 28-1 overall record. Bueckers leads UConn with 20.1 points, 5.9 assists and 2.3 steals per game, as well as a 45.9 three-point field goal percentage. Bueckers was named the 2021 BIG EAST Player and Freshman of the Year and the BIG EAST Tournament Most Outstanding Player. She was tabbed espnW's Player and Freshman of the Year and a Wooden Award All-American. Bueckers was named the River Walk Region Most Outstanding Player in the NCAA Tournament. Bueckers holds the UConn records for most assists in a game (14) and most assists by a freshman (164). MORE: Finalists for Naismith Player of the Year | Coach of the Year Nine Huskies have earned AP Women's Player of the Year honors 12 times: Rebecca Lobo (1995), Jennifer Rizzotti (1996), Kara Wolters (1997), Sue Bird (2002), Diana Taurasi (2003), Maya Moore (2009, '11), Tina Charles (2010), Breanna Stewart (2014, '15, '16) and Paige Bueckers (2021). UConn (28-1) will face Arizona (20-5) in the Final Four on Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. Women's NCAA tournament 2021 TOURNAMENT: Schedule | Bracket | Auto bids |Bracket prediction LATEST RANKINGS | AP poll | NET rankings | Power 10 STORE: Shop latest college basketball gear ALL-TIME STARTING FIVE: Tennessee | UConn HISTORY: Champions | Relive Baylor's 2019 title Finalists for 2021 Naismith Women's Player of the Year announced Returning Finalist Rhyne Howard Joined by Aliyah Boston, Paige Bueckers and Dana Evans in Pursuit of Player of the Year Award. READ MORE Stanford vs. Louisville: Time, preview, for the 2021 Elite Eight showdown Here is how to watch No. 1 Stanford vs. No. 2 Louisville for a trip to the 2021 Women's Final Four. READ MORE UConn vs. Baylor: Time, TV, history and preview for the 2021 Elite Eight showdown 2019 national champion Baylor and UConn, the program with the most national titles, meet Monday with a trip to the 2021 Final Four on the line. READ MORE