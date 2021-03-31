UConn's Paige Bueckers is first freshman to win the AP Player of the Year

SAN ANTONIO – UConn women's basketball freshman Paige Bueckers was selected as the 2021 AP Player of the Year, as announced by the Associated Press Wednesday.

Bueckers is the first-ever freshman to earn AP Player of the Year honors. Last week, she became just the third freshman to make AP First Team All-America.

The Hopkins, Minn., native has led UConn to its 13th straight NCAA Final Four and a 28-1 overall record. Bueckers leads UConn with 20.1 points, 5.9 assists and 2.3 steals per game, as well as a 45.9 three-point field goal percentage.

Bueckers was named the 2021 BIG EAST Player and Freshman of the Year and the BIG EAST Tournament Most Outstanding Player. She was tabbed espnW's Player and Freshman of the Year and a Wooden Award All-American. Bueckers was named the River Walk Region Most Outstanding Player in the NCAA Tournament.

Bueckers holds the UConn records for most assists in a game (14) and most assists by a freshman (164).

Nine Huskies have earned AP Women's Player of the Year honors 12 times: Rebecca Lobo (1995), Jennifer Rizzotti (1996), Kara Wolters (1997), Sue Bird (2002), Diana Taurasi (2003), Maya Moore (2009, '11), Tina Charles (2010), Breanna Stewart (2014, '15, '16) and Paige Bueckers (2021).

UConn (28-1) will face Arizona (20-5) in the Final Four on Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.