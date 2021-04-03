NCAA.com | April 3, 2021 2021 NCAA women's basketball tournament: Schedule, TV times The 2021 women's Final Four, semifinals recap Share We're down to the final four teams in the 2021 DI NCAA women's basketball tournament, which began with 64 teams playing for a national title. Here is the schedule for the tournament, including results of every game so far. All games will be on ESPN and available online via the ESPN app. 2021 NCAA women's basketball tournament dates, schedule, TV TIME (ET), TV MATCHUP Friday, April 2 6 p.m., ESPN No. 1 Stanford def. No. 1 South Carolina, 66-65 9:30 p.m., ESPN No. 3 Arizona def. No. 1 UConn, 69-59 Sunday, April 4 6 p.m., ESPN No. 1 Stanford vs. No. 3 Arizona 2021 NCAA TOURNAMENT RESULTS LOCATION Sunday, March 21 Noon No. 5 Iowa def. No. 12 Central Michigan 87-72 Noon No. 7 Virginia Tech def. No. 10 Marquette 70-63 1 p.m. No. 8 Oklahoma State def. No. 9 Wake Forest 84-61 2 p.m. No. 4 Kentucky def. No. 13 Idaho State 71-63 2 p.m. No. 3 Tennessee def. No. 14 Middle Tennessee 87-62 3 p.m. No. 6 Michigan def. No. 11 Florida Gulf Coast 87-66 4 p.m. No. 1 NC State def. No. 16 North Carolina A&T 79-58 4 p.m. No. 2 Baylor def. No. 15 Jackson State 101-52 4:30 p.m. No. 5 Georgia Tech def. No. 12 Stephen F. Austin 54-52 5:30 p.m. No. 8 Syracuse def. No. 9 South Dakota State 72-55 6 p.m. No. 1 South Carolina def. No. 16 Mercer 79-53 7:30 p.m. No. 8 Oregon State def. No. 9 Florida State 83-59 8 p.m. No. 1 UConn def. No. 16 High Point 102-59 8 p.m. No. 4 West Virginia def. No 13 Lehigh 77-53 9:30 p.m. No. 8 South Florida def. No. 9 Washington State 57-53 10 p.m. No. 1 Stanford def. No. 16 Utah Valley 87-44 Monday, March 22 Noon No. 7 Alabama def. No. 10 North Carolina 80-71 Noon No. 3 Georgia def. No. 14 Drexel 67-53 Noon No. 11 BYU def. No. 6 Rutgers 69-66 2 p.m. No. 13 Wright State def. No. 4 Arkansas 66-62 2 p.m. No. 3 Arizona def. No. 14 Stony Brook 79-44 2 p.m. No. 4 Indiana def. No. 13 VCU 63-32 4 p.m. No. 2 Maryland def. No. 15 Mount St. Mary's, 98-45 4 p.m. No. 12 Belmont 64 def. No. 5 Gonzaga, 64-59 4 p.m. No. 7 Northwestern def. No. 10 UCF, 62-51 6 p.m. No. 7 Iowa State def. No. 10 Michigan State, 79-75 6 p.m. No. 2 Texas A&M def. No. 15 Troy, 84-80 7:30 p.m. No. 5 Missouri State def. No. 12 UC Davis, 70-51 8 p.m. No. 2 Louisville def. No. 15 Marist, 74-43 8 p.m. No. 6 Texas def. No. 11 Bradley, 81-62 10 p.m. No. 3 UCLA def. No. 14 Wyoming, 69-48 10 p.m. No. 6 Oregon def. No. 11 South Dakota, 67-47 Tuesday, March 23 3 p.m. No. 1 N.C. State def. No. 8 South Florida 79-67 3:30 p.m. No. 5 Iowa def. No. 4 Kentucky 86-72 5 p.m. No. 6 Michigan def. No. 3 Tennessee 70-55 5:30 p.m. No. 5 Georgia Tech def. No. 4 West Virginia 73-56 7 p.m. No. 1 South Carolina def. No. 8 Oregon State 59-42 7 p.m. No. 2 Baylor def. No. 7 Virginia Tech 90-48 9 p.m. No. 1 UConn def. No. 8 Syracuse 83-47 9 p.m. No. 1 Stanford def. No. 8 Oklahoma State 73-62 Wednesday, March 24 1 p.m. No. 2 Maryland def. No. 7 Alabama, 100-64 3 p.m. No. 6 Oregon def. No. 3 Georgia, 57-50 3 p.m. No. 5 Missouri State def. No. 13 Wright State, 64-39 5 p.m. No. 2 Louisville def. No. 7 Northwestern, 62-53 5 p.m. No. 4 Indiana def. No. 12 Belmont, 70-48 7 p.m. No. 2 Texas A&M def. No. 7 Iowa State, 84-82 (OT) 7 p.m. No. 3 Arizona def. No. 11 BYU, 52-46 9 p.m. No. 6 Texas def. No. 3 UCLA, 71-62 Saturday, March 27 1 p.m. No. 1 UConn def. No. 5 Iowa, 92-72 3 p.m. No. 2 Baylor def. No. 6 Michigan, 78-75 6 p.m. No. 4 Indiana def. No. 1 NC State, 73-70 8 p.m. No. 3 Arizona def. No. 2 Texas A&M, 74-59 Sunday, March 28 1 p.m. No. 1 South Carolina def. No. 5 Georgia Tech, 76-65 3 p.m. No. 1 Stanford def. No. 5 Missouri State, 89-62 7 p.m. No. 2 Louisville def. No. 6 Oregon, 60-42 9 p.m. No. 6 Texas def. No. 2 Maryland, 64-61 Monday, March 29 7 p.m. No. 1 UConn def. No. 2 Baylor, 69-67 9 p.m. No. 3 Arizona def. No. 4 Indiana, 66-53 Tuesday, March 30 7 p.m. No. 1 South Carolina def. No. 6 Texas, 62-34 9 p.m. No. 1 Stanford def. No. 2 Louisville, 78-63 Aari McDonald leads No. 3 Arizona past No. 1 UConn in 2021 women's Final Four The 2021 tournament is being held entirely in San Antonio. Here are future sites for the championship: NCAA women's basketball tournament: Future sites YEAR SITE VENUE DATES 2022 Minneapolis Target Center April 1 and 3 2023 Dallas American Airlines Arena March 31 and April 2 2024 Cleveland Quicken Loans Arena April 5 and 7 Here is the complete list of teams who have won the DI national championship: NCAA women's basketball tournament: Champions, history YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE 2019 Baylor (37-1) Kim Mulkey 82-81 Notre Dame Tampa, Fla. 2018 Notre Dame (34-3) Muffet McGraw 61-58 Mississippi State Columbus, Ohio 2017 South Carolina (33-4) Dawn Staley 67-55 Mississippi State Dallas, Texas 2016 Connecticut (38-0) Geno Auriemma 82-51 Syracuse Indianapolis, Ind. 2015 Connecticut (38-1) Geno Auriemma 63-53 Notre Dame Tampa, Fla. 2014 Connecticut (40-0) Geno Auriemma 79-58 Notre Dame Nashville, Tenn. 2013 Connecticut (35-4) Geno Auriemma 93-60 Louisville New Orleans, La. 2012 Baylor (40-0) Kim Mulkey 80-61 Notre Dame Denver, Colo. 2011 Texas A&M (33-5) Gary Blair 76-70 Notre Dame Indianapolis, Ind. 2010 Connecticut (39-0) Geno Auriemma 53-47 Stanford San Antonio, Texas 2009 Connecticut (39-0) Geno Auriemma 76-54 Louisville St. Louis, Mo. 2008 Tennessee (36-2) Pat Summitt 64-48 Stanford Tampa, Fla. 2007 Tennessee (34-3) Pat Summitt 59-46 Rutgers Cleveland, Ohio 2006 Maryland (34-4) Brenda Frese 78-75 (OT) Duke Boston, Mass. 2005 Baylor (33-3) Kim Mulkey 84-62 Michigan State Indianapolis, Ind. 2004 Connecticut (31-4) Geno Auriemma 70-61 Tennessee New Orleans, La. 2003 Connecticut (37-1) Geno Auriemma 73-68 Tennessee Atlanta, Ga. 2002 Connecticut (39-0) Geno Auriemma 82-70 Oklahoma San Antonio, Texas 2001 Notre Dame (34-2) Muffet McGraw 68-66 Purdue St. Louis, Mo. 2000 Connecticut (36-1) Geno Auriemma 71-52 Tennessee Philadelphia, Pa. 1999 Purdue (34-1) Carolyn Peck 62-45 Duke San Jose, Calif. 1998 Tennessee (39-0) Pat Summitt 93-75 Louisiana Tech Kansas City, Mo. 1997 Tennessee (29-10) Pat Summitt 68-59 Old Dominion Cincinnati, Ohio 1996 Tennessee (32-4) Pat Summitt 83-65 Georgia Charlotte, N.C. 1995 Connecticut (35-0) Geno Auriemma 70-64 Tennessee Minneapolis, Minn. 1994 North Carolina (33-2) Sylvia Hatchell 60-59 Louisiana Tech Richmond, Va. 1993 Texas Tech (31-3) Marsha Sharp 84-82 Ohio State Atlanta, Ga. 1992 Stanford (30-3) Tara VanDerveer 78-62 Western Kentucky Los Angeles, Calif. 1991 Tennessee (30-5) Pat Summitt 70-67 (OT) Virginia New Orleans, La. 1990 Stanford (32-1) Tara VanDerveer 88-81 Auburn Knoxville, Tenn. 1989 Tennessee (35-2) Pat Summitt 76-60 Auburn Tacoma, Wash. 1988 Louisiana Tech (32-2) Leon Barmore 56-54 Auburn Tacoma, Wash. 1987 Tennessee (28-6) Pat Summitt 67-44 Louisiana Tech Austin, Texas 1986 Texas (34-0) Jody Conradt 97-81 Southern California Lexington, Ky. 1985 Old Dominion (31-3) Marianne Stanley 70-65 Georgia Austin, Texas 1984 Southern California (29-4) Linda Sharp 72-61 Tennessee Los Angeles, Calif. 1983 Southern California (31-2) Linda Sharp 69-67 Louisiana Tech Norfolk, Va. 1982 Louisiana Tech (35-1) Sonja Hogg 76-62 Cheyney Norfolk, Va. 