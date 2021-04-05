7 schools with the most women's DI basketball national championships

The Stanford Cardinal brought home the women's basketball championship in 2021, the first for them in nearly 30 years. That win moves them up the ladder, now with three national championships to their name.

Louisiana Tech was the first national champion in Division I women’s basketball, defeating Cheyney 76-62 in 1982 in the first title game in Norfolk, Virginia. Six years later, the Lady Techsters grabbed their second title, making them one of seven women’s basketball programs with multiple titles.

Here’s a look at the women’s basketball teams with the most national championships.

11 — Connecticut (2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, 2010, 2009, 2004, 2003, 2002, 2000, 1995)

The Huskies always seem like the team with the largest target on their back every season. Of their 11 titles, six have ended in undefeated seasons. Two of those came during their record 111-game winning streak that spanned 867 days from 2014 to 2017. Those undefeated seasons were:

1995 (35-0)

2002 (39-0)

2009 (39-0)

2010 (39-0)

2014 (40-0)

2016 (38-0)

8 — Tennessee (2008, 2007, 1998, 1997, 1996, 1991, 1989, 1987)

There were winners of multiple titles before the Lady Vols came along, but Pat Summitt led women’s basketball to the national spotlight. She coached 38 seasons and never posted a losing record. That included eight titles over three decades and five more national runner-up campaigns.

3 (tied)— Baylor (2019, 2012, 2005)

Kim Mulkey has made the Bears annual contenders and the reigning queens of the hardwood. Baylor’s last two titles have been rather memorable, clinging to a one-point win in 2019 and completing a 40-0 season in 2012.

3 — Stanford (2021, 1992, 1990)

No school has more national championships than The Cardinal's 124, and now three of those are thanks to the women's basketball team. Those early 90s titles were the last two titles for Stanford until the 2021 championship, but the Cardinal are still perennial contenders, with this their 11th Final Four since that 1992 title.

2 (tied) — Notre Dame (2018, 2001)

Notre Dame fell one basket short of being the first repeat champions not named UConn or Tennessee since the 1983 and 1984 championships. Head coach Muffet McGraw changed the face of the program, and although they only have one title over the past decade, Notre Dame has been to six championship games over the same span.

2 (tied) — Louisiana Tech (1988, 1982)

The Lady Techsters will forever be remembered as the first national champions. In fact, they appeared in four of the first seven title games. Louisiana Tech has four national runner-up campaigns, not reaching the finals since the 1998 season.

2 (tied) — Southern California (1984, 1983)

The Trojans were the first repeat champions in women’s basketball history. USC first ruined LA Tech’s hopes of a repeat in ‘83 before a two-point victory in 1984 sent Pat Summitt home winless in her first attempt at a national championship.

