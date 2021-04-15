College basketball teams with the most WNBA 1st-round draft picks

Since the first WNBA draft in 1997, hundreds of the top women's college basketball starts have heard their names called. But one program has easily topped the list for most first round draft picks — UConn. The Huskies have had 25 first round picks, by far the most in the country.

This year, Texas' Charli Collier went No. 1 overall to the Dallas Wings in the 2021 WNBA draft.

Here are the colleges with the most WNBA first-round draft picks (through 2021):

RANK COLLEGE FIRST ROUND PICKS 1 UConn 25 2 Tennessee 16 3 Stanford 12 4 Duke 11 5 Notre Dame 10 6 Baylor 9 6 South Carolina 9 6 North Carolina 9 9 Georgia 8 9 Maryland 8

Do you see the trend with these particular schools? These 10 schools have combined for 30 national championships, most recently Stanford in 2021.

Since 1997, 22 of the 25 top overall picks came from NCAA Division I schools. The remaining three came from overseas.

No school has produced more No. 1 picks than Connecticut, which has five.

UConn's five is Sue Bird (2002, Seattle Storm), Diana Taurasi (2004, Phoenix Mercury), Tina Charles (2010, Connecticut Sun), Maya Moore (2011, Minnesota Lynx) and Breanna Stewart (2016, Seattle Storm).

In all, 15 schools have had at least one No. 1 pick taken, with four having more than one.

Here’s are the colleges with the most overall WNBA No. 1 picks: