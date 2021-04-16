2022 NCAA women's basketball selection show: Date, tournament schedule

The 2022 NCAA DI women's college basketball bracket will be revealed during the selection show on Monday, March 14. It will be broadcast on ESPN at a time TBD.

Here's the complete schedule for the tournament:

First- and second-round games will be played Friday, March 18, through Monday, March 21, at top-16 seeds.

Regionals are March 25-28

The Final Four is April 1 and the national championship game is April 3 at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn.

2022 NCAA DI WOMEN'S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE Round City Venue Dates Host Selections N/A ESPN broadcast Monday, March 14 N/A First TBD TBD March 18-19 TBD Second TBD TBD March 20-21 TBD Regional Bridgeport, Conn. Webster Bank Arena March 25 - 28 UConn / Fairfield Regional Greensboro, N.C. Greensboro Coliseum March 25 - 28 ACC Regional Spokane, Wash. Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena March 25 - 28 Idaho Regional Wichita, Kan. Intrust Bank Arena March 25 - 28 Wichita State Final Four Minneapolis, Minn. Target Center April 1 Championship game Minneapolis, Minn. Target Center April 3

Here is more on the selection process.

How are the teams selected for the bracket?

The NCAA Division I Women's Basketball Tournament requires 64 teams to compete in a single-elimination tournament. Those seeds can be earned through automatic or at-large bids.

Traditionally, 32 teams can earn an automatic bid to play in the NCAA tournament. In 2021, 31 teams earned automatic bids. Each automatic qualifier gets in by winning its conference tournament, regardless of their regular-season performance.

The remaining teams can be selected at an at-large bid to play in the tournament. These are teams that did not win their conference tournament, but earned a championship invite. The invitations are announced on Selection Monday.

How does the committee decide which teams get an at-large bid?

Several stats, rankings and other factors are taken into consideration by the Selection Committee, but there is no set formula that determines whether a team receives an at-large bid or not.

What is the selection committee?

The 10-member Division I Women’s Basketball Championship Committee is made up of athletic directors and conference commissioners. They are responsible for selecting, seeding and bracketing the field for the NCAA tournament.

What happens once the teams are selected?

In a normal season, the final 64 teams are split into one of four regions (East, South, Midwest and West). That puts 16 teams in each region that will be ranked 1 through 16.

The No.1 seed will go up against the No. 16 seed. Next, the No. 2 seed will go against the No. 15 seed, which is the next highest versus the next lowest seed, and so on. Usually, this means that the top teams have the easiest opening matchup in the bracket.

How can you watch the NCAA women's basketball tournament:

NCAA women's basketball tournament games can be found on ESPN networks.

