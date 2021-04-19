2022 NCAA women's basketball tournament dates, schedule

Here is the complete 2022 NCAA DI women's basketball tournament schedule, which begins with Selection Monday on Monday, March 14.

First- and second-round games will be played Friday, March 18, through Monday, March 21, at top-16 seeds.

Regionals are March 25-28

The Final Four is April 1 and the national championship game is April 3 at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn.

Here is the complete 2022 NCAA DI women's schedule, with venues, dates and hosts.

2022 NCAA DI WOMEN'S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE Round City Venue Dates Host Selections N/A ESPN broadcast Monday, March 14 N/A First TBD TBD March 18-19 TBD Second TBD TBD March 20-21 TBD Regional Bridgeport, Conn. Webster Bank Arena March 25 - 28 UConn / Fairfield Regional Greensboro, N.C. Greensboro Coliseum March 25 - 28 ACC Regional Spokane, Wash. Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena March 25 - 28 Idaho Regional Wichita, Kan. Intrust Bank Arena March 25 - 28 Wichita State Final Four Minneapolis, Minn. Target Center April 1 Championship game Minneapolis, Minn. Target Center April 3

Beginning in 2023, regional play will be held at two sites per year, with eight teams competing at each site.

Stanford is the defending champion. The Cardinal won its first women's national championship since 1992, taking home the 2021 crown. Stanford defeated No. 3 Arizona, 54-53.

Here are future sites for the championship:

YEAR SITE VENUE DATES 2023 Dallas American Airlines Arena March 31 and April 2 2024 Cleveland Quicken Loans Arena April 5 and 7

Here is the complete list of teams who have won the DI national championship:

