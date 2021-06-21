Andy Wittry | NCAA.com | June 22, 2021 The college careers of the 2020 U.S. Women's Olympic basketball team, including awards and career stats Dawn Staley builds her ultimate Gamecock Dream player Share The 12-player roster for the 2020 U.S. Olympic women's basketball team features five former UConn players, two from Notre Dame and one from each of Baylor, Duke, LSU, South Carolina and Texas. The Olympic basketball competition begins July 25 in Japan. Here's the schedule for the women's team, which is coached by University of South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley. Below is a complete breakdown of the roster and each player's college career. Six Olympic gold medalists. Six more entering the Olympic family. The 2020 U.S. Olympic Women's Basketball Team is set, and it's poised to make history. — USA Basketball (@usabasketball) June 21, 2021 NCAA Photos Sue Bird Bird was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2002 WNBA Draft and the four-time WNBA champion and 11-time All-Star will make her fifth U.S. Olympic roster, having earned a spot on the team in 2004, 2008, 2012 and 2016 — each time helping the U.S. take home the gold. The vitals School: UConn Years: 1998-2002 Career averages: 11.7 ppg, 5.0 apg, 2.8 rpg, 2.1 spg Current WNBA team: Seattle Storm WNBA career averages: 12.1 ppg, 5.6 apg, 2.6 rpg, 1.3 apg Records Tied for the highest free-throw percentage in an NCAA tournament (min. 2.5 made per game and 10 total made): 100 percent (20-for-20) (2002) Most 3-point field goals in the 2000 NCAA Tournament: 14 3-point field goals Most 3-point field goals in the 2002 NCAA Tournament: 14 3-point field goals Highest free-throw percentage in the 2002 NCAA Tournament: 100 percent Highest career 3-point percentage in UConn history (min. 40 made): 45.9 percent Highest career free-throw percentage in UConn history (min. 100 made): 89.2 percent Highest single-season 3-point percentage in UConn history (min. 35 made): 49.7 percent (2000) Highest single-season free-throw percentage in UConn history (min. 2.0 per game): 94.2 percent (2002) Most assists in a season in UConn history: 231 (2002) Awards 2000 Nancy Lieberman Award winner 2000 All-Tournament Team 2000 East Regional Team 2001 Nancy Lieberman Award winner 2001 AP Third Team All-American 2001 East Regional Team 2002 Naismith Player of the Year 2002 Wade Trophy recipient 2002 AP National Player of the Year 2002 USBWA National Player of the Year 2002 Honda Sports Award winner 2002 Nancy Lieberman Award winner 2002 ESPY Best Female College Athlete 2002 Women's Basketball News Service National Player of the Year 2002 WBCA Coaches' All-American 2002 AP First Team All-American 2002 USBWA First Team All-American 2002 All-Tournament Team 2002 Mideast Regional Team NCAA Photos Diana Taurasi Like her former UConn teammate Sue Bird, Taurasi is making her fifth consecutive appearance on the U.S. Olympic team and she'll bring with her the skill and experience of a former WNBA MVP (2009), three-time WNBA champion and nine-time all-star. The vitals School: UConn Years: 2000-04 Career averages: 15.0 ppg, 4.5 apg, 4.4 rpg, 1.2 spg, 1.0 bpg Current WNBA team: Phoenix Mercury WNBA career averages: 19.6 ppg, 4.3 apg, 4.0 rpg, 1.0 spg Records Tied for the most 3-point field goals made over two games in the Final Four: Eight (2003) Most 3-point field goals attempted over two games in the Final Four: 20 (2003) Most career 3-point field goals made in the NCAA tournament: 61 Most career 3-point field goals attempted in the NCAA tournament: 167 Highest scoring average in the 2003 NCAA Tournament: 26.2 points per game Most total points in the 2003 NCAA Tournament: 157 points Most 3-point field goals in the 2003 NCAA Tournament: 20 Most 3-point field goals in the 2004 NCAA Tournament: 17 Most assists in the 2002 NCAA Tournament: 37 Most assists by a sophomore in UConn history: 208 Awards 2001 East Regional Team 2002 WBCA Coaches' All-American 2002 AP Second Team All-American 2002 Mideast Regional Team 2003 Naismith Player of the Year 2003 Wade Trophy winner 2003 AP National Player of the Year 2003 USBWA National Player of the Year 2003 Honda Sports Award winner 2003 Nancy Lieberman Award winner 2003 ESPY Best Female College Athlete 2003 WBCA Coaches' All-American 2003 AP First Team All-American 2003 USBWA First Team All-American 2003 All-Tournament Team 2003 East Regional Team 2004 Naismith Player of the Year 2004 Nancy Lieberman Award winner 2004 ESPY Best Female Athlete 2004 ESPY Best Female College Athlete 2004 WBCA Coaches' All-American 2004 AP First Team All-American 2004 USBWA First Team All-American 2004 All-Tournament Team 2004 East Regional Team NCAA Photos Sylvia Fowles Fowles will make her fourth consecutive appearance in the Olympics after helping Team USA win the gold medal in 2008, 2012 and 2016. The vitals School: LSU Years: 2004-08 Career averages: 15.5 ppg, 10.9 rpg, 2.2 bpg, 1.5 spg Current WNBA team: Minnesota Lynx WNBA career averages: 15.8 ppg, 9.8 rpg, 1.8 bpg, 1.2 spg, 1.1 apg Records Most rebounds in the 2008 NCAA Tournament: 63 Most blocks in the 2008 NCAA Tournament: 17 Most career rebounds in LSU history: 1,570 Most career free throws attempted in LSU history: 822 Most rebounds by a junior in LSU history: 477 Most rebounds by a senior in LSU history: 361 Most career blocked shots in LSU history: 321 Most blocked shots by a freshman in LSU history: 99 Most blocked shots by a sophomore in LSU history: 75 Most career games played in LSU history: 144 Most career NCAA tournament games played in LSU history: 20 Most career double-doubles in LSU history: 86 Most single-season double-doubles in LSU history: 27 Most rebounds in an NCAA tournament game in LSU history: 20 (2008) Tied for the most steals in an NCAA tournament game in LSU history: Six (2008) Awards 2008 John R. Wooden Award winner 2008 SEC Player of the Year 2008 SEC Defensive Player of the Year 2008 AP First Team All-American 2008 ESPN.com First Team All-American 2008 WBCA Coaches' All-American 2008 USBWA First Team All-American 2008 All-Tournament Team 2008 First Team All-SEC 2008 SEC All-Defensive Team 2008 New Orleans All-Regional Team 2006 San Antonio All-Regional Team 2007 John R. Wooden Award winner 2007 WBCA Coaches' All-American 2007 USBWA First Team All-American 2007 AP Second Team All-American 2007 ESPN.com First Team All-American 2007 First Team All-SEC 2007 SEC All-Tournament Team 2007 Fresno All-Regional Team 2006 AP Third Team All-American 2006 First Team All-SEC 2006 SEC All-Tournament Team 2005 AP Honorable Mention All-American 2005 SEC Sixth Woman of the Year 2005 Second Team All-SEC NCAA Photos Tina Charles Charles will make her third consecutive appearance on the U.S. Olympic roster after helping Team USA bring home gold in 2012 and 2016. The vitals School: UConn Years: 2006-10 Career averages: 15.4 ppg, 9.0 rpg, 1.6 bpg, 1.2 apg, 1.1 spg Current WNBA team: Washington Mystics WNBA career averages: 18.3 ppg, 9.7 rpg, 2.2 apg, 1.0 bpg Records Highest field-goal percentage in the 2009 NCAA Tournament: 71.9 percent Most rebounds in the 2009 NCAA Tournament: 73 rebounds Most career rebounds in UConn history: 1,367 Most rebounds by a UConn freshman: 296 Most rebounds by a UConn sophomore: 351 Most blocked shots by a UConn freshman: 81 Awards 2008 AP Third Team All-American 2009 WBCA Coaches' All-American 2009 AP Second Team All-American 2009 All-Tournament Team 2009 Trenton All-Regional Team 2010 John R. Wooden Award winner 2010 Naismith Award winner 2010 AP National Player of the Year 2010 USBWA National Player of the Year 2010 WBCA Coaches' All-American 2010 AP First Team All-American 2010 USBWA First Team All-American 2010 All-Tournament Team 2010 Dayton All-Regional Team Baylor Athletics Brittney Griner Griner makes her second appearance on the U.S. Olympic women's basketball team after helping Team USA win gold in 2016. The vitals School: Baylor Years: 2009-13 Career averages: 22.2 ppg, 8.8 rpg, 5.1 bpg, 1.6 apg Current WNBA team: Phoenix Mercury WNBA career averages: 17.3 ppg, 7.4 rpg, 2.9 bpg, 1.7 apg Records Most blocked shots in a season: 223 blocks (2010) Second-most blocked shots in a season: 206 blocks (2012) Fourth-most blocked shots in a season: 170 blocks (2011) Highest blocked-shot average in a season: 6.4 blocks per game (2010) Highest blocked-shot average for a freshman: 6.4 blocks per game (2010) Most blocked shots in a career: 748 blocks Only player to record 2,000 points and 500 blocks in a career Most points scored for a player with at least 1,000 rebounds: 3,283 points and 1,305 rebounds Tied for the most triple-doubles in 2010: Three Most blocks in an NCAA tournament: 40 (2010) Most career free throws made in the NCAA tournament: 117 free throws Most career free throws attempted in the NCAA tournament: 166 free throws Most career blocked shots in the NCAA tournament: 105 blocks Most points in the 2012 NCAA tournament: 136 points Most rebounds in the 2012 NCAA tournament: 59 rebounds Most blocked shots in the 2010 NCAA tournament: 40 blocks Most blocked shots in the 2011 NCAA tournament: 22 blocks Most blocked shots in the 2012 NCAA tournament: 31 blocks Highest career scoring average in Baylor history: 22.2 points per game Most career field goals attempted in Baylor history: 2,190 Most career free throws made in Baylor history: 787 Most career free throws attempted in Baylor history: 1,054 Most career blocked shots in Baylor history: 748 Most free throws made in a season in Baylor history: 247 Most blocked shots in a season in Baylor history: 223 Most field goals made in a game in Baylor history: 21 Tied for the highest free-throw percentage in a game in Baylor history (min. 10 made): 1.000 (13-for-13) (2012) Most blocked shots in a game in Baylor history: 14 Most career games started in Baylor history: 148 Most career double-doubles in Baylor history: 63 Most career triple-doubles in Baylor history: Five Most career dunks in Baylor history: 18 Awards 2013 WBCA National Defensive Player of the Year 2013 WBCA Coaches' First Team All-American 2013 AP First Team All-American 2013 USBWA First Team All-American 2013 John Wooden All-American 2013 Wade Trophy winner 2013 John R. Wooden Award winner 2013 Naismith Award winner 2012 WBCA National Defensive Player of the Year 2012 WBCA Coaches' First Team All-American 2012 AP First Team All-American 2012 USBWA First Team All-American 2012 Wade Trophy winner 2012 All-Tournament Team 2012 Des Moines All-Regional Team 2012 John Wooden All-American 2012 John R. Wooden Award winner 2012 Naismith Award winner 2012 Honda Award winner 2011 WBCA National Defensive Player of the Year 2011 WBCA Coaches' First Team All-American 2011 AP First Team All-American 2011 USBWA First Team All-American 2011 John Wooden All-American 2011 Dallas All-Regional Team 2010 USBWA National Freshman of the Year 2010 WBCA Coaches' Honorable Mention All-American 2010 AP Second Team All-American 2010 USBWA Second Team All-American 2010 Memphis All-Regional Team UConn Athletics Breanna Stewart The 2020 Olympics will mark Stewart's second time playing on the U.S. Olympic roster after she helped the Americans win the gold medal in 2016. The vitals School: UConn Years: 2012-16 Career averages: 17.6 ppg, 7.8 rpg, 2.8 apg, 2.7 bpg, 1.5 spg Current WNBA team: Seattle Storm WNBA career averages: 19.9 ppg, 8.7 rpg, 3.0 apg, 1.6 bpg, 1.3 spg Records Highest 3-point field-goal percentage over two games in the Final Four: 87.5 percent (2013) Most rebounds in the 2015 NCAA tournament: 63 Most blocked shots in the 2015 NCAA tournament: 19 Most blocked shots in the 2013 NCAA tournament: 17 Tied for the highest single-game field-goal percentage in UConn history: 1.000 (10-for-10) (2014) Most career free throws made in UConn history: 484 Most career blocked shots in UConn history: 414 Most free throws made in a season in UConn history: 147 Most points in UConn history for a sophomore: 777 Most blocked shots in UConn history for a sophomore: 110 Awards 2013 All-Tournament Team 2013 Bridgeport All-Regional Team 2014 Naismith Award winner 2014 AP National Player of the Year 2014 USBWA National Player of the Year 2014 Honda Sports Award winner 2014 ESPY Best Female College Athlete 2014 WBCA Coaches' All-American 2014 AP First Team All-American 2014 USBWA First Team All-American 2014 All-Tournament Team 2015 John R. Wooden Award winner 2015 All-Tournament Team 2015 Albany All-Regional Team 2015 Naismith Award winner 2015 Wade Trophy winner 2015 AP National Player of the Year 2015 USBWA National Player of the Year 2015 Honda Sports Award winner 2015 WBCA Coaches' All-American 2015 AP First Team All-American 2015 USBWA First Team All-American 2016 John R. Wooden Award winner 2016 Naismith Award winner 2016 Wade Trophy winner 2016 AP National Player of the Year 2016 USBWA National Player of the Year 2016 Honda Sports Award winner 2016 ESPY Best Female Athlete 2016 ESPY Best Female College Athlete 2016 WBCA Coaches' All-American 2016 AP First Team All-American 2016 USBWA First Team All-American 2016 All-Tournament Team 2016 Bridgeport All-Regional Team Notre Dame Athletics Jewell Loyd While Loyd has represented the U.S. in the 2018 World Cup and 2014 3-on-3 World Championship, this is her first time playing in the Olympics. The vitals School: Notre Dame Years: 2012-15 Career averages: 17.0 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 2.4 apg, 1.4 spg Current WNBA team: Seattle Storm WNBA career averages: 14.7 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 3.0 apg, 1.2 spg Records Tied for the most points in a game by a Notre Dame player: 41 points (2014) Tied for the most double-figure scoring games in a season by a Notre Dame player: 38 games (2015) Most consecutive double-figure scoring games in a season in Notre Dame history: 37 games (2014) Most free throws made in a season in Notre Dame history: 195 (2015) Most points scored by a sophomore in Notre Dame history: 687 points Most free throws made by a junior in Notre Dame history: 195 free throws Awards 2013 USBWA National Freshman of the Year 2013 Big East Freshman of the Year 2013 All-Big East selection 2014 consensus All-American 2014 All-ACC selection 2014 All-Tournament Team 2014 Notre Dame All-Regional Team 2015 espnW National Player of the Year 2015 consensus All-American 2015 ACC Player of the Year 2015 All-ACC selection 2015 All-Tournament Team 2015 Oklahoma City All-Regional Team South Carolina Athletics A'ja Wilson Wilson, who led South Carolina to the national championship in 2017, is the reigning WNBA MVP after being named the WNBA Rookie of the Year in 2018, and an All-Star in 2018 and 2019. She will make her Olympics debut. The vitals School: South Carolina Years: 2014-18 Career averages: 17.3 ppg, 8.7 rpg, 2.6 bpg, 1.4 apg, 1.0 spg Current WNBA team: Las Vegas Aces WNBA career averages: 19.3 ppg, 7.6 rpg, 2.0 apg, 1.8 bpg Records Most points in the 2017 NCAA tournament: 115 points Most blocked shots in the 2017 NCAA tournament: 16 blocks Most career points in South Carolina history: 2,389 points Most points in an SEC season in South Carolina history: 287 Most career points in SEC play in South Carolina history: 1,020 Most career 20-point games in SEC play in South Carolina history: 23 Most free throws made in a season in South Carolina history: 186 Most career free throws made in South Carolina history: 597 Tied for the highest single-game free-throw percentage in South Carolina history: 1.000 (14-for-14) (2016) Highest rebounding average in SEC play in South Carolina history: 12.8 Most blocked shots in a season in South Carolina history: 105 Most career blocked shots in South Carolina history: 363 Most points scored in a single NCAA tournament in South Carolina history: 115 Most career points scored in the NCAA tournament in South Carolina history: 306 Awards 2015 SEC Freshman of the Year 2015 SEC All-Freshman Team 2015 First Team All-SEC 2016 consensus First Team All-American 2016 SEC Player of the Year 2016 SEC Defensive Player of the Year 2016 First Team All-SEC 2017 NCAA tournament Most Outstanding Player 2017 consensus First Team All-American 2017 All-Tournament Team 2017 SEC Player of the Year 2017 First Team All-SEC 2017 Bridgeport All-Regional Team 2018 consensus national player of the year 2018 consensus First Team All-American 2018 Lisa Leslie Award winner 2018 Roy F. Kramer SEC Athlete of the Year 2018 Honda Sports Award 2018 Albany All-Regional Team 2018 SEC Player of the Year 2018 First Team All-SEC 2018 SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Year Texas Athletics Ariel Atkins Atkin helped Washington win the 2019 WNBA championship and has been named a WNBA All-Defensive Second Team selection in each of her first three seasons. She makes her Olympics debut this year. The vitals School: Texas Years: 2014-18 Career averages: 12.4 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 1.9 apg, 1.8 spg Current WNBA team: Washington Mystics WNBA career averages: 11.8 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 2.1 apg, 1.5 spg Awards 2018 First Team All-Big 12 2018 Big 12 All-Defensive Team 2017 First Team All-Big 12 2017 Big 12 All-Defensive Team 2016 Bridgeport All-Regional Team 2016 Second Team All-Big 12 2015 Big 12 All-Freshman Team UConn Athletics Napheesa Collier Collier is the youngest of the five former UConn players on the 2020 U.S. Olympic roster and she'll make her Olympics debut, with three seasons of WNBA experience under her belt. The vitals School: UConn Years: 2015-19 Career averages: 16.1 ppg, 8.1 rpg, 2.5 apg, 1.7 bpg, 1.5 spg Current WNBA team: Minnesota Lynx WNBA career averages: 14.7 ppg, 7.4 rpg, 2.8 apg, 1.8 spg, 1.1 bpg Records Tied for the highest single-game field-goal percentage in UConn history: 1.000 (10-for-10) (2017) Most rebounds in a season in UConn history: 411 Most single-season double-doubles in UConn history: 25 Awards 2019 Katrina McClain Award winner 2019 WBCA Coaches' All-American 2019 AP First Team All-American 2019 USBWA First Team All-American 2019 Albany All-Regional Team 2018 AP Third Team All-American 2018 All-Tournament Team 2017 WBCA Coaches' All-American 2017 AP First Team All-American 2017 USBWA First Team All-American 2017 Bridgeport All-Regional Team Skylar Diggins-Smith Diggins is a four-time WNBA All-Star and former two-time First Team All-American at Notre Dame. She makes her debut at the Olympics this year. The vitals School: Notre Dame Years: 2009-13 Career averages: 15.7 ppg, 5.0 apg, 3.7 rpg, 2.5 spg Current WNBA team: Phoenix Mercury WNBA career averages: 16.1 ppg, 4.8 apg, 2.7 rpg, 1.3 spg Records Tied for the highest free-throw percentage in an NCAA tournament game: 100 percent (2011) One of 17 triple-doubles in the NCAA tournament Most steals in the 2010 NCAA tournament: 16 Most assists in the 2011 NCAA tournament: 35 Most assists in the 2012 NCAA tournament: 33 Most assists in the 2013 NCAA tournament: 37 Most steals in the 2013 NCAA tournament: 16 Tied for the most field goals attempted in a game in Notre Dame history: 31 (2013) Tied for the highest field-goal percentage in a game in Notre Dame history (min. seven attempts): 1.000 (8-for-8) (2011) Most steals in a season in Notre Dame history: 114 (2013) Most free throws made by a freshman in Notre Dame history: 111 (2010) Most free throws made by a sophomore in Notre Dame history: 145 (2011) Most assists made by a junior in Notre Dame history: 222 (2012) Most steals by a freshman in Notre Dame history: 90 (2010) Most steals by a junior in Notre Dame history: 102 (2012) Most steals by a senior in Notre Dame history: 114 (2013) Awards 2010 Notre Dame Defensive Player of the Year 2010 Big East All-Tournament Team 2010 Big East All-Freshman Team 2011 Woody Miller Player of the Year 2011 WBCA Coaches' All-American 2011 Big East All-Tournament Team 2011 First Team All-Big East 2011 All-Tournament Team 2011 Dallas All-Regional Team 2012 Wooden Award All-America Team 2012 USBWA All-America Team 2012 WBCA Coaches' All-American 2012 Woody Miller Player of the Year 2012 Big East Player of the Year 2012 First Team All-Big East 2012 All-Tournament Team 2012 Raleigh All-Regional Team 2013 Wooden Award All-America Team 2013 USBWA All-America Team 2013 WBCA Coaches' All-American 2013 Woody Miller Player of the Year 2013 Big East Player of the Year 2013 Big East All-Tournament Team 2013 First Team All-Big East 2013 Norfolk All-Regional Team Duke Athletics Chelsea Gray Gray, a six-year WNBA veteran who won a WNBA championship with the Los Angeles Sparks in 2016, will make her debut at the Olympics. The vitals School: Duke Years: 2010-14 Career averages: 11.1 ppg, 5.0 apg, 4.4 rpg, 2.7 spg Current WNBA team: Las Vegas Aces WNBA career averages: 11.7 ppg, 4.2 apg, 3.0 rpg, 1.0 spg Records Tied for the highest free-throw percentage in an NCAA tournament (min. 2.5 made per game and 10 total): 100 percent (20-for-20) (2012) Highest free-throw percentage in the 2012 NCAA tournament: 100 percent Most assists in a game in Duke history: 15 (2013) Most assists in a season in Duke history: 201 (2012) Most career triple-doubles in Duke history: Two Tied for the most charges taken in a game in Duke history: Four Most double-figure assist games in a season in Duke history: Four Tied for the highest free-throw percentage in an NCAA tournament game in Duke history: 1.000 (9-for-9) (2012) Most assists in an NCAA tournament game in Duke history: 12 Awards 2014 Nancy Lieberman Award winner 2013 Finalist for the Wooden Award 2013 WBCA Coaches' All-American 2013 AP Second Team All-American 2013 Co-ACC Player of the Year 2013 First Team All-ACC 2013 ACC All-Defensive Team 2012 USBWA All-American 2012 AP Honorable Mention All-American 2012 First Team All-ACC 2012 Fresno All-Regional Team 2011 ACC All-Freshman Team Women's NCAA tournament 2021 TOURNAMENT: Schedule | Bracket | Auto bids |Bracket prediction LATEST RANKINGS | AP poll | NET rankings | Power 10 STORE: Shop latest college basketball gear ALL-TIME STARTING FIVE: Tennessee | UConn HISTORY: Champions | Relive Baylor's 2019 title How Paige Bueckers’ freshman season compares to other all-time greats You can make a case that Paige Bueckers had the greatest DI women's college basketball freshman season of all time. 