Where the 2021 WNBA All-Stars played college

The 2021 WNBA All-Star Game is set for July 14 in Las Vegas. This is the first time the event will happen in the same year as the Summer Olympics — and the U.S. roster is the All-Stars' opponent for the game.

This year, 12 WNBA All-Stars will play as Team WNBA against Team USA. You can check out the college careers or Team USA players here, including Sue Bird and Breanna Stewart.

Eleven of the 12 Team WNBA members played in college, with Rutgers the only school having more than one representative: Kahleah Copper and Betnijah Laney.

Here's a look at the roster:

Player WNBA team College team DeWanna Bonner Connecticut Sun Auburn Liz Cambage Las Vegas Aces N/A Kahleah Copper Chicago Sky Rutgers Dearica Hamby Las Vegas Aces Wake Forest Brionna Jones Connecticut Sun Maryland Jonquel Jones Connecticut Sun George Washington Betnijah Laney New York Liberty Rutgers Arike Ogunbowale Dallas Wings Notre Dame Candace Parker Chicago Sky Tennessee Satou Sabally Dallas Wings Oregon Courtney Vandersloot Chicago Sky Gonzaga Courtney Williams Atlanta Dream South Florida

Selection started with voting by fans, WNBA players and sports media. WNBA coaches then selected the team of 12 from the top 36 vote-getters.

Top All-Stars include Candace Parker, a two-time NCAA champion at Tennessee (2007 and 2008) and two-time WNBA MVP (2008, 2013). Parker averaged 21.3 points per game her last year at Tennessee, which ended with a second consecutive title. This is Parker's sixth All-Star selection.

2018 NCAA tournament star Ogunbowale is on the All-Star team for the first time. Ogunbowale averaged 20-plus points per game as a junior and senior and made game-winning baskets against UConn and Mississippi State at the Women's Final Four to lift Notre Dame to a national championship.

Sabally is also in the All-Star Game for the first time. In her last season at Oregon, 2019-20, she averaged 16.2 points per game while posting 6.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists.