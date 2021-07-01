COLLEGE WORLD SERIES:

🏆 Mississippi State rolls Vanderbilt for program's first title

📊Final box score

Game 3 highlights

2021 College World Series superlatives
Where the 2021 WNBA All-Stars played college

Watch Arike Ogunbowale's 2018 championship game winner from every angle

The 2021 WNBA All-Star Game is set for July 14 in Las Vegas. This is the first time the event will happen in the same year as the Summer Olympics — and the U.S. roster is the All-Stars' opponent for the game.

This year, 12 WNBA All-Stars will play as Team WNBA against Team USA. You can check out the college careers or Team USA players here, including Sue Bird and Breanna Stewart.

Eleven of the 12 Team WNBA members played in college, with Rutgers the only school having more than one representative: Kahleah Copper and Betnijah Laney.

Here's a look at the roster:

Player WNBA team College team
DeWanna Bonner Connecticut Sun Auburn
Liz Cambage Las Vegas Aces N/A
Kahleah Copper Chicago Sky Rutgers
Dearica Hamby Las Vegas Aces Wake Forest
Brionna Jones Connecticut Sun Maryland
Jonquel Jones Connecticut Sun George Washington
Betnijah Laney New York Liberty Rutgers
Arike Ogunbowale Dallas Wings Notre Dame
Candace Parker Chicago Sky Tennessee
Satou Sabally Dallas Wings Oregon
Courtney Vandersloot Chicago Sky Gonzaga
Courtney Williams Atlanta Dream South Florida

Selection started with voting by fans, WNBA players and sports media. WNBA coaches then selected the team of 12 from the top 36 vote-getters.

Top All-Stars include Candace Parker, a two-time NCAA champion at Tennessee (2007 and 2008) and two-time WNBA MVP (2008, 2013). Parker averaged 21.3 points per game her last year at Tennessee, which ended with a second consecutive title. This is Parker's sixth All-Star selection.

2018 NCAA tournament star Ogunbowale is on the All-Star team for the first time. Ogunbowale averaged 20-plus points per game as a junior and senior and made game-winning baskets against UConn and Mississippi State at the Women's Final Four to lift Notre Dame to a national championship.

Sabally is also in the All-Star Game for the first time. In her last season at Oregon, 2019-20, she averaged 16.2 points per game while posting 6.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

Watch Satou Sabally's top plays from the 2019 NCAA tournament

Where the U.S. Olympic women's 3x3 basketball team played in college

The four-player roster for the 2020 U.S. Olympic women's 3x3 basketball team features two players from UConn, one from Washington and one from South Carolina.
Wilson Sporting Goods and NCAA introduce new official game ball for men's and women's basketball championships

Wilson Sporting Goods Co., in partnership with the National Collegiate Athletic Association® (NCAA), today introduced its new official game ball for the NCAA men’s and women’s basketball championships.
2020 U.S. Women's Olympic basketball team: College careers, stats and awards

The 12-player roster for the 2020 U.S. Olympic women's basketball features five former UConn players, two from Notre Dame and one from each of Baylor, Duke, LSU, South Carolina and Texas.
