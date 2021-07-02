Where the U.S. Olympic women's 3x3 basketball team played in college

The four-player roster for the inaugural 2020 U.S. Olympic women's 3x3 basketball team features two players from UConn, one from Washington and one from South Carolina.

The Olympic 3x3 basketball competition begins July 23 in Tokyo, Japan. Here's the schedule for the women's team, which is coached by Kara Lawson, the head women’s basketball coach at Duke University and a 2008 Olympic gold medalist.

Below is a breakdown of the roster and each player's college career.

2020 U.S. Olympic women's 3x3 basketball team

PLAYER SCHOOL (YEAR) POSITION Stefanie Dolson UConn (2014) Center Allisha Gray South Carolina (2017) Guard Kelsey Plum Washington (2017) Guard Katie Lou Samuelson UConn (2019) Guard/Forward

UConn Athletics

Stefanie Dolson

Dolson was the sixth overall pick in the 2014 WNBA draft. While at UConn, Dolson led her team to four Final Four appearances and back-to-back national championships. Over her four-year career, Dolson posted a 144-11 record overall.

KEY DETAILS

School: UConn

Years: 2010-2014

Career averages: 11.7 ppg, 2.5 apg, 7.2 rpg, 1.6 bpg

Current WNBA team: Chicago Sky

WNBA career averages: 9.9 ppg, 1.9 apg, 5.1 rpg, 1.1 bpg

IN THE RECORD BOOKS

All-time leader at UConn with 152 starts

Recorded one of three triple-doubles all-time in UConn history

One of only five Huskies to finish their career recording 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds

Finished 12th all-time on UConn's scoring list with 1,797 career points

Finished fourth all-time at UConn for most rebounds with 1,101

Fourth all-time in blocks at UConn with 254

Fourth all-time in field goal percentage at UConn with 58.8%

AWARDS

Two-time Big East Freshman of the Week

2010–11 Big East All–Rookie Team

2010–11 Big East All–Tournament Team

2011–12 Preseason Wade Watch List

2011–12 Preseason All–Big East Honorable Mention

2011–12 Preseason Naismith Award Watch List

2011–12 Big East All–Tournament Team

2011–12 All–Big East Honorable Mention

2011–12 NCAA All–Kingston Regional Team

2012–13 Wooden Award Preseason Top–30

2012–13 Naismith Award Preseason Watch List

2012–13 Big East All–Tournament Team

2012–13 All–Big East First Team

2012–13 Associated Press All–America Third Team

2012–13 USBWA All–America Team

2012–13 WBCA/State Farm All–America Team

2013–14 Senior Class Award

2013–14 AAC Defensive Player of the Year

2013-14 WBCA National Defensive Player of the Year

South Carolina Athletics

Allisha Gray

Gray was selected fourth overall in the 2017 WNBA draft by the Dallas Wings. Gray won the Rookie of the Year award the following season with the Wings, helping her team to the playoffs. Gray attended the University of North Carolina from 2013-2015 before transferring to South Carolina for the 2016-17 season, winning the national championship.

KEY DETAILS

School: North Carolina (2013-2015), South Carolina (2016-17)

Career averages: 14.3 ppg, 2.0 apg, 6.0 rpg, 1.4 spg

Current WNBA team: Dallas Wings

WNBA career averages: 11.3 ppg, 1.9 apg, 3.9 rpg, 1.3 spg

AWARDS

First-Team All-ACC (2015)

WBCA Honorable Mention All-America (2015)

Full Court Freshman All-America Second Team (2014)

NCAA Final Four All-Tournament Team

NCAA Stockton Region All-Tournament Team

SEC Player of the Week

SEC Winter Academic Honor Roll

Washington Athletics

Kelsey Plum

Plum was the first overall pick in the 2017 WNBA draft by the San Antonio Stars. One of Plum's most notable college accolades came when she scored a career-high 57 points on her senior night at Washington, breaking the NCAA Division I women's basketball all-time scoring record with 3,397 points. Plum became the first player in Pac-12 history, female or male, to score 3,000 career points.

KEY DETAILS

School: Washington

Career averages: 25.4 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 3.8 apg

Current WNBA team: Las Vegas Aces

WNBA career averages: 8.9 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 3.5 apg

IN THE RECORD BOOKS

All-time NCAA scoring leader with 3,527 points

Broke single-season NCAA scoring record with 1,109 points in 2016-17

Broke 33-year-old NCAA career free throw record (912)

UW all-time 3-point leader, second all-time in Pac-12

Pac-12 all-time single-season scoring leader

Pac-12 record holder for free throws made (season and career)

Pac-12 single-game scoring record of 57 points vs. Utah

2014 Pac-12 Freshman of the Year

AWARDS

AP Player of the Year (2017)

ESPNW Player of the Year (2017)

Pac-12 Player of the Year (2017)

WBCA and USWBA All-American (2016, 2017)

Unanimous first team All-American by AP (2017)

Unanimous first team All-American by ESPNW (2017)

Unanimous All-Pac-12 selection

Won the Dawn Staley, Ann Meyers Drysdale, Nancy Lieberman awards, Naismith and Wade Trophy (2017)

Top Three finalist for Honda Cup (2017)

Tom Hansen Conference Medal recipient (2017)

Pac-12 All-Academic honorable mention (2015, 2016, 2017)

AP Preseason All-American (2017)

Finalist for Senior CLASS Award (2017)

Seattle Female Sports Star of the Year (2017)

Wooden Award All-American (2016)

AP Third Team All-American and Naismith Award Semifinalist (2016)

Lexington Regional All-Tournament Team (2016)

Pac-12 All-Tournament Team (2016)

Second Team All-America (2016)

Two-time WBCA All-Region Team (2015, 2016)

Four-time All-Pac-12 Team (2014, 2015, 2016, 2017)

UConn Athletics

Katie Lou Samuelson

Samuelson was drafted fourth overall in the 2019 WNBA draft by the Chicago Sky. Samuelson made immediate impact at UConn, ranking second in all-time 3-pointers made by a Connecticut freshman in a single season (78). Samuelson was part of the 2016 UConn team that won an NCAA championship.

KEY DETAILS

School: UConn

Career averages: 16.8 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 1.2 spg, 3.3 apg

Current WNBA team: Seattle Storm

WNBA career averages: 3.8 ppg, 1.7 rpg, 0.9 apg, 0.5 spg

IN THE RECORD BOOKS

Set the NCAA single-game record for most 3-pointers made without a miss (10)

No. 5 in career points at UConn (2,342)

No. 6 in career scoring average at UConn (16.7)

No. 8 in career field goals made at UConn (808)

No. 2 in career 3-point field goals at UConn (382)

No. 7 in career 3-point field goal percentage at UConn (41.5)

No. 4 in career free throw percentage at UConn (85.1)

No. 5 in single-season points at UConn in 2016-17 (747)

No. 2 in single-season 3-pointers at UConn 2016-17 (119), No. 6 in 2017-18 (96) and No. 10 in 2018-19 (89)

No. 3 in single-season free throw percentage at UConn in 2018-19 (87.6) and No. 8 in 2016-17 (84.0)

AWARDS