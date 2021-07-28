Where the U.S. Olympic women's 3x3 basketball team played in college

The United States defeated the Russian Olympic Committee 18-15 to capture the first-ever gold medal in Olympic women's 3x3 basketball.

The four-player roster for the inaugural 2020 U.S. Olympic women's 3x3 basketball team featured a player from UConn, one from Notre Dame, one from Washington and another from South Carolina.

The Olympic 3x3 basketball competition began July 23 in Tokyo, Japan and concluded July 28 with the two medal games. After US and ROC, China claimed the bronze medal with a win over France. You can see the full schedule and final results here.

The US team was coached by Kara Lawson, the head women’s basketball coach at Duke University and a 2008 Olympic gold medalist.

MEDAL TRACKER: Here are all the current and former NCAA student-athletes who've won medals

2020 U.S. Olympic women's 3x3 basketball team

PLAYER SCHOOL (YEAR) POSITION Stefanie Dolson UConn (2014) Center Allisha Gray South Carolina (2017) Guard Kelsey Plum Washington (2017) Guard Jackie Young Notre Dame (2019) Guard

UConn Athletics

Stefanie Dolson

Dolson was the sixth overall pick in the 2014 WNBA draft. While at UConn, Dolson led her team to four Final Four appearances and back-to-back national championships. Over her four-year career, Dolson posted a 144-11 record overall.

KEY DETAILS

School: UConn

Years: 2010-2014

Career averages: 11.7 ppg, 2.5 apg, 7.2 rpg, 1.6 bpg

Current WNBA team: Chicago Sky

WNBA career averages: 9.9 ppg, 1.9 apg, 5.1 rpg, 1.1 bpg

IN THE RECORD BOOKS

All-time leader at UConn with 152 starts

Recorded one of three triple-doubles all-time in UConn history

One of only five Huskies to finish their career recording 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds

Finished 12th all-time on UConn's scoring list with 1,797 career points

Finished fourth all-time at UConn for most rebounds with 1,101

Fourth all-time in blocks at UConn with 254

Fourth all-time in field goal percentage at UConn with 58.8%

AWARDS

Two-time Big East Freshman of the Week

2010–11 Big East All–Rookie Team

2010–11 Big East All–Tournament Team

2011–12 Preseason Wade Watch List

2011–12 Preseason All–Big East Honorable Mention

2011–12 Preseason Naismith Award Watch List

2011–12 Big East All–Tournament Team

2011–12 All–Big East Honorable Mention

2011–12 NCAA All–Kingston Regional Team

2012–13 Wooden Award Preseason Top–30

2012–13 Naismith Award Preseason Watch List

2012–13 Big East All–Tournament Team

2012–13 All–Big East First Team

2012–13 Associated Press All–America Third Team

2012–13 USBWA All–America Team

2012–13 WBCA/State Farm All–America Team

2013–14 Senior Class Award

2013–14 AAC Defensive Player of the Year

2013-14 WBCA National Defensive Player of the Year

South Carolina Athletics

Allisha Gray

Gray was selected fourth overall in the 2017 WNBA draft by the Dallas Wings. Gray won the Rookie of the Year award the following season with the Wings, helping her team to the playoffs. Gray attended the University of North Carolina from 2013-2015 before transferring to South Carolina for the 2016-17 season, winning the national championship.

KEY DETAILS

School: North Carolina (2013-2015), South Carolina (2016-17)

Career averages: 14.3 ppg, 2.0 apg, 6.0 rpg, 1.4 spg

Current WNBA team: Dallas Wings

WNBA career averages: 11.3 ppg, 1.9 apg, 3.9 rpg, 1.3 spg

AWARDS

First-Team All-ACC (2015)

WBCA Honorable Mention All-America (2015)

Full Court Freshman All-America Second Team (2014)

NCAA Final Four All-Tournament Team

NCAA Stockton Region All-Tournament Team

SEC Player of the Week

SEC Winter Academic Honor Roll

Washington Athletics

Kelsey Plum

Plum was the first overall pick in the 2017 WNBA draft by the San Antonio Stars. One of Plum's most notable college accolades came when she scored a career-high 57 points on her senior night at Washington, breaking the NCAA Division I women's basketball all-time scoring record with 3,397 points. Plum became the first player in Pac-12 history, female or male, to score 3,000 career points.

KEY DETAILS

School: Washington

Career averages: 25.4 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 3.8 apg

Current WNBA team: Las Vegas Aces

WNBA career averages: 8.9 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 3.5 apg

IN THE RECORD BOOKS

All-time NCAA scoring leader with 3,527 points

Broke single-season NCAA scoring record with 1,109 points in 2016-17

Broke 33-year-old NCAA career free throw record (912)

UW all-time 3-point leader, second all-time in Pac-12

Pac-12 all-time single-season scoring leader

Pac-12 record holder for free throws made (season and career)

Pac-12 single-game scoring record of 57 points vs. Utah

2014 Pac-12 Freshman of the Year

AWARDS

AP Player of the Year (2017)

ESPNW Player of the Year (2017)

Pac-12 Player of the Year (2017)

WBCA and USWBA All-American (2016, 2017)

Unanimous first team All-American by AP (2017)

Unanimous first team All-American by ESPNW (2017)

Unanimous All-Pac-12 selection

Won the Dawn Staley, Ann Meyers Drysdale, Nancy Lieberman awards, Naismith and Wade Trophy (2017)

Top Three finalist for Honda Cup (2017)

Tom Hansen Conference Medal recipient (2017)

Pac-12 All-Academic honorable mention (2015, 2016, 2017)

AP Preseason All-American (2017)

Finalist for Senior CLASS Award (2017)

Seattle Female Sports Star of the Year (2017)

Wooden Award All-American (2016)

AP Third Team All-American and Naismith Award Semifinalist (2016)

Lexington Regional All-Tournament Team (2016)

Pac-12 All-Tournament Team (2016)

Second Team All-America (2016)

Two-time WBCA All-Region Team (2015, 2016)

Four-time All-Pac-12 Team (2014, 2015, 2016, 2017)

Notre Dame Athletics

Jackie Young

Young was drafted first overall in the 2019 WNBA draft by the Las Vegas Aces. Young helped the Fighting Irish to reach two NCAA finals, winning the championship in 2018.

KEY DETAILS

School: Notre Dame

Career averages: 12.4 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 1.2 spg, 3.5 apg

Current WNBA team: Las Vegas Aces

WNBA career averages: 8.3 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 3.9 apg, 0.7 spg

IN THE RECORD BOOKS

Shot 92.3 percent from the free-throw line (12-13) during the Final Four — ranked 4th best all-time

Second Irish player ever to be taken first overall in the WNBA draft

Became the first Irish player to record two triple-doubles in the same season

Posted 12 double-doubles, which broke the Notre Dame program record for a guard

Only player in the ACC to rank in the top-15 in eight different statistical categories (2018)

AWARDS