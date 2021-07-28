Natalie Bode | NCAA.com | July 28, 2021 Where the U.S. Olympic women's 3x3 basketball team played in college Dawn Staley builds her ultimate Gamecock Dream player Share The United States defeated the Russian Olympic Committee 18-15 to capture the first-ever gold medal in Olympic women's 3x3 basketball. The four-player roster for the inaugural 2020 U.S. Olympic women's 3x3 basketball team featured a player from UConn, one from Notre Dame, one from Washington and another from South Carolina. The Olympic 3x3 basketball competition began July 23 in Tokyo, Japan and concluded July 28 with the two medal games. After US and ROC, China claimed the bronze medal with a win over France. You can see the full schedule and final results here. The US team was coached by Kara Lawson, the head women’s basketball coach at Duke University and a 2008 Olympic gold medalist. MEDAL TRACKER: Here are all the current and former NCAA student-athletes who've won medals 2020 U.S. Olympic women's 3x3 basketball team PLAYER SCHOOL (YEAR) POSITION Stefanie Dolson UConn (2014) Center Allisha Gray South Carolina (2017) Guard Kelsey Plum Washington (2017) Guard Jackie Young Notre Dame (2019) Guard UConn Athletics Stefanie Dolson Dolson was the sixth overall pick in the 2014 WNBA draft. While at UConn, Dolson led her team to four Final Four appearances and back-to-back national championships. Over her four-year career, Dolson posted a 144-11 record overall. KEY DETAILS School: UConn Years: 2010-2014 Career averages: 11.7 ppg, 2.5 apg, 7.2 rpg, 1.6 bpg Current WNBA team: Chicago Sky WNBA career averages: 9.9 ppg, 1.9 apg, 5.1 rpg, 1.1 bpg IN THE RECORD BOOKS All-time leader at UConn with 152 starts Recorded one of three triple-doubles all-time in UConn history One of only five Huskies to finish their career recording 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds Finished 12th all-time on UConn's scoring list with 1,797 career points Finished fourth all-time at UConn for most rebounds with 1,101 Fourth all-time in blocks at UConn with 254 Fourth all-time in field goal percentage at UConn with 58.8% AWARDS Two-time Big East Freshman of the Week 2010–11 Big East All–Rookie Team 2010–11 Big East All–Tournament Team 2011–12 Preseason Wade Watch List 2011–12 Preseason All–Big East Honorable Mention 2011–12 Preseason Naismith Award Watch List 2011–12 Big East All–Tournament Team 2011–12 All–Big East Honorable Mention 2011–12 NCAA All–Kingston Regional Team 2012–13 Wooden Award Preseason Top–30 2012–13 Naismith Award Preseason Watch List 2012–13 Big East All–Tournament Team 2012–13 All–Big East First Team 2012–13 Associated Press All–America Third Team 2012–13 USBWA All–America Team 2012–13 WBCA/State Farm All–America Team 2013–14 Senior Class Award 2013–14 AAC Defensive Player of the Year 2013-14 WBCA National Defensive Player of the Year South Carolina Athletics Allisha Gray Gray was selected fourth overall in the 2017 WNBA draft by the Dallas Wings. Gray won the Rookie of the Year award the following season with the Wings, helping her team to the playoffs. Gray attended the University of North Carolina from 2013-2015 before transferring to South Carolina for the 2016-17 season, winning the national championship. KEY DETAILS School: North Carolina (2013-2015), South Carolina (2016-17) Career averages: 14.3 ppg, 2.0 apg, 6.0 rpg, 1.4 spg Current WNBA team: Dallas Wings WNBA career averages: 11.3 ppg, 1.9 apg, 3.9 rpg, 1.3 spg AWARDS First-Team All-ACC (2015) WBCA Honorable Mention All-America (2015) Full Court Freshman All-America Second Team (2014) NCAA Final Four All-Tournament Team NCAA Stockton Region All-Tournament Team SEC Player of the Week SEC Winter Academic Honor Roll Washington Athletics Kelsey Plum Plum was the first overall pick in the 2017 WNBA draft by the San Antonio Stars. One of Plum's most notable college accolades came when she scored a career-high 57 points on her senior night at Washington, breaking the NCAA Division I women's basketball all-time scoring record with 3,397 points. Plum became the first player in Pac-12 history, female or male, to score 3,000 career points. KEY DETAILS School: Washington Career averages: 25.4 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 3.8 apg Current WNBA team: Las Vegas Aces WNBA career averages: 8.9 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 3.5 apg IN THE RECORD BOOKS All-time NCAA scoring leader with 3,527 points Broke single-season NCAA scoring record with 1,109 points in 2016-17 Broke 33-year-old NCAA career free throw record (912) UW all-time 3-point leader, second all-time in Pac-12 Pac-12 all-time single-season scoring leader Pac-12 record holder for free throws made (season and career) Pac-12 single-game scoring record of 57 points vs. Utah 2014 Pac-12 Freshman of the Year AWARDS AP Player of the Year (2017) ESPNW Player of the Year (2017) Pac-12 Player of the Year (2017) WBCA and USWBA All-American (2016, 2017) Unanimous first team All-American by AP (2017) Unanimous first team All-American by ESPNW (2017) Unanimous All-Pac-12 selection Won the Dawn Staley, Ann Meyers Drysdale, Nancy Lieberman awards, Naismith and Wade Trophy (2017) Top Three finalist for Honda Cup (2017) Tom Hansen Conference Medal recipient (2017) Pac-12 All-Academic honorable mention (2015, 2016, 2017) AP Preseason All-American (2017) Finalist for Senior CLASS Award (2017) Seattle Female Sports Star of the Year (2017) Wooden Award All-American (2016) AP Third Team All-American and Naismith Award Semifinalist (2016) Lexington Regional All-Tournament Team (2016) Pac-12 All-Tournament Team (2016) Second Team All-America (2016) Two-time WBCA All-Region Team (2015, 2016) Four-time All-Pac-12 Team (2014, 2015, 2016, 2017) Notre Dame Athletics Jackie Young Young was drafted first overall in the 2019 WNBA draft by the Las Vegas Aces. Young helped the Fighting Irish to reach two NCAA finals, winning the championship in 2018. KEY DETAILS School: Notre Dame Career averages: 12.4 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 1.2 spg, 3.5 apg Current WNBA team: Las Vegas Aces WNBA career averages: 8.3 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 3.9 apg, 0.7 spg IN THE RECORD BOOKS Shot 92.3 percent from the free-throw line (12-13) during the Final Four — ranked 4th best all-time Second Irish player ever to be taken first overall in the WNBA draft Became the first Irish player to record two triple-doubles in the same season Posted 12 double-doubles, which broke the Notre Dame program record for a guard Only player in the ACC to rank in the top-15 in eight different statistical categories (2018) AWARDS ACC Tournament MVP (2019) All-ACC Honorable Mention ACC Player of the Week (2018) ACC Rookie of the Week (2017) AP Third Team All-American Cheryl Miller Award Top Five Finalist ACC Tournament MVP Second Team All-ACC Naismith Trophy Midseason Team Wooden Award Midseason Top 25 Vancouver Showcase All-Tournament Team espnW Player of the Week (11/27) Preseason Watch Lists: Cheryl Miller Award, Wooden Award, Naismith Trophy, Wade Trophy Women's NCAA tournament 2021 TOURNAMENT: Schedule | Bracket | Auto bids |Bracket prediction LATEST RANKINGS | AP poll | NET rankings | Power 10 STORE: Shop latest college basketball gear ALL-TIME STARTING FIVE: Tennessee | UConn HISTORY: Champions | Relive Baylor's 2019 title Nina King to continue as NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Committee chair in 2021-22; Beth Goetz named to chair committee in 2022-23 Duke’s Nina King will continue in her role as chair of the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Committee in 2021-22, while Beth Goetz of Ball State has been named vice chair for the coming season before stepping into the chair position in 2022-23. READ MORE Where the 2021 WNBA All-Stars played college The 2021 WNBA All-Star Game is set for July 14 in Las Vegas. This is the first time the event will happen in the same year as the Summer Olympics — and the U.S. roster is the All-Stars' opponent for the game. READ MORE Wilson Sporting Goods and NCAA introduce new official game ball for men's and women's basketball championships Wilson Sporting Goods Co., in partnership with the National Collegiate Athletic Association® (NCAA), today introduced its new official game ball for the NCAA men’s and women’s basketball championships. READ MORE