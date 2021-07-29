Nina King to continue as NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Committee chair in 2021-22; Beth Goetz named to chair committee in 2022-23

Duke’s Nina King will continue in her role as chair of the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Committee in 2021-22, while Beth Goetz of Ball State has been named vice chair for the coming season before stepping into the chair position in 2022-23. The announcement came at the conclusion of the committee’s annual summer meeting which finished on July 28.

King, who is set to become Duke’s vice president and director of athletics on Sept. 1, served as chair of the committee in 2020-21 and is set to begin her fourth year of committee service in 2021-22 after NCAA Division I Council Coordination Committee in April approved a one-year extension for her and fellow committee member Debbie Richardson, senior associate commissioner of the Atlantic 10 Conference, because of high recent turnover of the committee roster. King and Richardson will both continue with the committee through Aug. 31, 2022.

“Serving as a member of the Division I Women’s Basketball Committee has been an honor and I continue to appreciate the support of my fellow committee members, the NCAA staff and the women’s basketball community,” said King. “It’s an exciting and crucial time for our great game and I look forward to continuing that work in the coming season.”

Pictured: Nina King (left) | Beth Goetz (right)

Goetz, director of athletics at Ball State, is set to begin her third year on the committee in 2021-22.

“It’s an honor to serve and lead the women’s basketball committee in the role of vice chair for the coming year and as chair the year following,” said Goetz. “The work of the committee is critical to ensuring that women’s basketball can reach its full potential and I am committed to this important work through collaboration within our group and with the many stakeholders in the game.”

In addition to King, Richardson and Goetz, members of the 12-member committee for 2021-22 will include Deneé Barracato, deputy director of athletics at Northwestern; Amanda Braun, athletics director at Milwaukee; Greg Burke, director of athletics at Northwestern State; Kurt McGuffin, director of intercollegiate athletics at UT Martin; Lisa Peterson, deputy athletics director at Oregon; Derita Ratcliffe Dawkins, deputy athletics director at Arkansas; Janice Ruggiero, deputy director of athletics and senior woman administrator at New Mexico; Jill Shields, deputy athletics director at Kansas State and Lynn Tighe, senior associate athletics director and senior woman administrator at Villanova.

