The college careers of the 2020 US Women's Olympic basketball team, including awards and career stats

The 2020 U.S. Olympic women's basketball team are your gold medal winners at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. The Americans beat Japan 90-75 in the gold medal game to win their seventh straight gold medal. Team USA's Olympics winning streak is now up to 55 games.

The 12-player roster for the 2020 U.S. Olympic women's basketball team featured five former UConn players, two from Notre Dame and one from each of Baylor, Duke, LSU, South Carolina and Texas. The team is coach by University of South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley.

Below is a complete breakdown of the roster and each player's college career.

Sue Bird

Bird was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2002 WNBA Draft and the four-time WNBA champion and 11-time All-Star will make her fifth U.S. Olympic roster, having earned a spot on the team in 2004, 2008, 2012 and 2016 — each time helping the U.S. take home the gold.

The vitals

School: UConn

Years: 1998-2002

Career averages: 11.7 ppg, 5.0 apg, 2.8 rpg, 2.1 spg

Current WNBA team: Seattle Storm

WNBA career averages: 12.1 ppg, 5.6 apg, 2.6 rpg, 1.3 apg

Records

Tied for the highest free-throw percentage in an NCAA tournament (min. 2.5 made per game and 10 total made): 100 percent (20-for-20) (2002)

Most 3-point field goals in the 2000 NCAA Tournament: 14 3-point field goals

Most 3-point field goals in the 2002 NCAA Tournament: 14 3-point field goals

Highest free-throw percentage in the 2002 NCAA Tournament: 100 percent

Highest career 3-point percentage in UConn history (min. 40 made): 45.9 percent

Highest career free-throw percentage in UConn history (min. 100 made): 89.2 percent

Highest single-season 3-point percentage in UConn history (min. 35 made): 49.7 percent (2000)

Highest single-season free-throw percentage in UConn history (min. 2.0 per game): 94.2 percent (2002)

Most assists in a season in UConn history: 231 (2002)

Awards

2000 Nancy Lieberman Award winner

2000 All-Tournament Team

2000 East Regional Team

2001 Nancy Lieberman Award winner

2001 AP Third Team All-American

2001 East Regional Team

2002 Naismith Player of the Year

2002 Wade Trophy recipient

2002 AP National Player of the Year

2002 USBWA National Player of the Year

2002 Honda Sports Award winner

2002 Nancy Lieberman Award winner

2002 ESPY Best Female College Athlete

2002 Women's Basketball News Service National Player of the Year

2002 WBCA Coaches' All-American

2002 AP First Team All-American

2002 USBWA First Team All-American

2002 All-Tournament Team

2002 Mideast Regional Team

Diana Taurasi

Like her former UConn teammate Sue Bird, Taurasi is making her fifth consecutive appearance on the U.S. Olympic team and she'll bring with her the skill and experience of a former WNBA MVP (2009), three-time WNBA champion and nine-time all-star.

The vitals

School: UConn

Years: 2000-04

Career averages: 15.0 ppg, 4.5 apg, 4.4 rpg, 1.2 spg, 1.0 bpg

Current WNBA team: Phoenix Mercury

WNBA career averages: 19.6 ppg, 4.3 apg, 4.0 rpg, 1.0 spg

Records

Tied for the most 3-point field goals made over two games in the Final Four: Eight (2003)

Most 3-point field goals attempted over two games in the Final Four: 20 (2003)

Most career 3-point field goals made in the NCAA tournament: 61

Most career 3-point field goals attempted in the NCAA tournament: 167

Highest scoring average in the 2003 NCAA Tournament: 26.2 points per game

Most total points in the 2003 NCAA Tournament: 157 points

Most 3-point field goals in the 2003 NCAA Tournament: 20

Most 3-point field goals in the 2004 NCAA Tournament: 17

Most assists in the 2002 NCAA Tournament: 37

Most assists by a sophomore in UConn history: 208

Awards

2001 East Regional Team

2002 WBCA Coaches' All-American

2002 AP Second Team All-American

2002 Mideast Regional Team

2003 Naismith Player of the Year

2003 Wade Trophy winner

2003 AP National Player of the Year

2003 USBWA National Player of the Year

2003 Honda Sports Award winner

2003 Nancy Lieberman Award winner

2003 ESPY Best Female College Athlete

2003 WBCA Coaches' All-American

2003 AP First Team All-American

2003 USBWA First Team All-American

2003 All-Tournament Team

2003 East Regional Team

2004 Naismith Player of the Year

2004 Nancy Lieberman Award winner

2004 ESPY Best Female Athlete

2004 ESPY Best Female College Athlete

2004 WBCA Coaches' All-American

2004 AP First Team All-American

2004 USBWA First Team All-American

2004 All-Tournament Team

2004 East Regional Team

Sylvia Fowles

Fowles will make her fourth consecutive appearance in the Olympics after helping Team USA win the gold medal in 2008, 2012 and 2016.

The vitals

School: LSU

Years: 2004-08

Career averages: 15.5 ppg, 10.9 rpg, 2.2 bpg, 1.5 spg

Current WNBA team: Minnesota Lynx

WNBA career averages: 15.8 ppg, 9.8 rpg, 1.8 bpg, 1.2 spg, 1.1 apg

Records

Most rebounds in the 2008 NCAA Tournament: 63

Most blocks in the 2008 NCAA Tournament: 17

Most career rebounds in LSU history: 1,570

Most career free throws attempted in LSU history: 822

Most rebounds by a junior in LSU history: 477

Most rebounds by a senior in LSU history: 361

Most career blocked shots in LSU history: 321

Most blocked shots by a freshman in LSU history: 99

Most blocked shots by a sophomore in LSU history: 75

Most career games played in LSU history: 144

Most career NCAA tournament games played in LSU history: 20

Most career double-doubles in LSU history: 86

Most single-season double-doubles in LSU history: 27

Most rebounds in an NCAA tournament game in LSU history: 20 (2008)

Tied for the most steals in an NCAA tournament game in LSU history: Six (2008)

Awards

2008 John R. Wooden Award winner

2008 SEC Player of the Year

2008 SEC Defensive Player of the Year

2008 AP First Team All-American

2008 ESPN.com First Team All-American

2008 WBCA Coaches' All-American

2008 USBWA First Team All-American

2008 All-Tournament Team

2008 First Team All-SEC

2008 SEC All-Defensive Team

2008 New Orleans All-Regional Team

2006 San Antonio All-Regional Team

2007 John R. Wooden Award winner

2007 WBCA Coaches' All-American

2007 USBWA First Team All-American

2007 AP Second Team All-American

2007 ESPN.com First Team All-American

2007 First Team All-SEC

2007 SEC All-Tournament Team

2007 Fresno All-Regional Team

2006 AP Third Team All-American

2006 First Team All-SEC

2006 SEC All-Tournament Team

2005 AP Honorable Mention All-American

2005 SEC Sixth Woman of the Year

2005 Second Team All-SEC

Tina Charles

Charles will make her third consecutive appearance on the U.S. Olympic roster after helping Team USA bring home gold in 2012 and 2016.

The vitals

School: UConn

Years: 2006-10

Career averages: 15.4 ppg, 9.0 rpg, 1.6 bpg, 1.2 apg, 1.1 spg

Current WNBA team: Washington Mystics

WNBA career averages: 18.3 ppg, 9.7 rpg, 2.2 apg, 1.0 bpg

Records

Highest field-goal percentage in the 2009 NCAA Tournament: 71.9 percent

Most rebounds in the 2009 NCAA Tournament: 73 rebounds

Most career rebounds in UConn history: 1,367

Most rebounds by a UConn freshman: 296

Most rebounds by a UConn sophomore: 351

Most blocked shots by a UConn freshman: 81

Awards

2008 AP Third Team All-American

2009 WBCA Coaches' All-American

2009 AP Second Team All-American

2009 All-Tournament Team

2009 Trenton All-Regional Team

2010 John R. Wooden Award winner

2010 Naismith Award winner

2010 AP National Player of the Year

2010 USBWA National Player of the Year

2010 WBCA Coaches' All-American

2010 AP First Team All-American

2010 USBWA First Team All-American

2010 All-Tournament Team

2010 Dayton All-Regional Team

Brittney Griner

Griner makes her second appearance on the U.S. Olympic women's basketball team after helping Team USA win gold in 2016.

The vitals

School: Baylor

Years: 2009-13

Career averages: 22.2 ppg, 8.8 rpg, 5.1 bpg, 1.6 apg

Current WNBA team: Phoenix Mercury

WNBA career averages: 17.3 ppg, 7.4 rpg, 2.9 bpg, 1.7 apg

Records

Most blocked shots in a season: 223 blocks (2010)

Second-most blocked shots in a season: 206 blocks (2012)

Fourth-most blocked shots in a season: 170 blocks (2011)

Highest blocked-shot average in a season: 6.4 blocks per game (2010)

Highest blocked-shot average for a freshman: 6.4 blocks per game (2010)

Most blocked shots in a career: 748 blocks

Only player to record 2,000 points and 500 blocks in a career

Most points scored for a player with at least 1,000 rebounds: 3,283 points and 1,305 rebounds

Tied for the most triple-doubles in 2010: Three

Most blocks in an NCAA tournament: 40 (2010)

Most career free throws made in the NCAA tournament: 117 free throws

Most career free throws attempted in the NCAA tournament: 166 free throws

Most career blocked shots in the NCAA tournament: 105 blocks

Most points in the 2012 NCAA tournament: 136 points

Most rebounds in the 2012 NCAA tournament: 59 rebounds

Most blocked shots in the 2010 NCAA tournament: 40 blocks

Most blocked shots in the 2011 NCAA tournament: 22 blocks

Most blocked shots in the 2012 NCAA tournament: 31 blocks

Highest career scoring average in Baylor history: 22.2 points per game

Most career field goals attempted in Baylor history: 2,190

Most career free throws made in Baylor history: 787

Most career free throws attempted in Baylor history: 1,054

Most career blocked shots in Baylor history: 748

Most free throws made in a season in Baylor history: 247

Most blocked shots in a season in Baylor history: 223

Most field goals made in a game in Baylor history: 21

Tied for the highest free-throw percentage in a game in Baylor history (min. 10 made): 1.000 (13-for-13) (2012)

Most blocked shots in a game in Baylor history: 14

Most career games started in Baylor history: 148

Most career double-doubles in Baylor history: 63

Most career triple-doubles in Baylor history: Five

Most career dunks in Baylor history: 18

Awards

2013 WBCA National Defensive Player of the Year

2013 WBCA Coaches' First Team All-American

2013 AP First Team All-American

2013 USBWA First Team All-American

2013 John Wooden All-American

2013 Wade Trophy winner

2013 John R. Wooden Award winner

2013 Naismith Award winner

2012 WBCA National Defensive Player of the Year

2012 WBCA Coaches' First Team All-American

2012 AP First Team All-American

2012 USBWA First Team All-American

2012 Wade Trophy winner

2012 All-Tournament Team

2012 Des Moines All-Regional Team

2012 John Wooden All-American

2012 John R. Wooden Award winner

2012 Naismith Award winner

2012 Honda Award winner

2011 WBCA National Defensive Player of the Year

2011 WBCA Coaches' First Team All-American

2011 AP First Team All-American

2011 USBWA First Team All-American

2011 John Wooden All-American

2011 Dallas All-Regional Team

2010 USBWA National Freshman of the Year

2010 WBCA Coaches' Honorable Mention All-American

2010 AP Second Team All-American

2010 USBWA Second Team All-American

2010 Memphis All-Regional Team

Breanna Stewart

The 2020 Olympics will mark Stewart's second time playing on the U.S. Olympic roster after she helped the Americans win the gold medal in 2016.

The vitals

School: UConn

Years: 2012-16

Career averages: 17.6 ppg, 7.8 rpg, 2.8 apg, 2.7 bpg, 1.5 spg

Current WNBA team: Seattle Storm

WNBA career averages: 19.9 ppg, 8.7 rpg, 3.0 apg, 1.6 bpg, 1.3 spg

Records

Highest 3-point field-goal percentage over two games in the Final Four: 87.5 percent (2013)

Most rebounds in the 2015 NCAA tournament: 63

Most blocked shots in the 2015 NCAA tournament: 19

Most blocked shots in the 2013 NCAA tournament: 17

Tied for the highest single-game field-goal percentage in UConn history: 1.000 (10-for-10) (2014)

Most career free throws made in UConn history: 484

Most career blocked shots in UConn history: 414

Most free throws made in a season in UConn history: 147

Most points in UConn history for a sophomore: 777

Most blocked shots in UConn history for a sophomore: 110

Awards

2013 All-Tournament Team

2013 Bridgeport All-Regional Team

2014 Naismith Award winner

2014 AP National Player of the Year

2014 USBWA National Player of the Year

2014 Honda Sports Award winner

2014 ESPY Best Female College Athlete

2014 WBCA Coaches' All-American

2014 AP First Team All-American

2014 USBWA First Team All-American

2014 All-Tournament Team

2015 John R. Wooden Award winner

2015 All-Tournament Team

2015 Albany All-Regional Team

2015 Naismith Award winner

2015 Wade Trophy winner

2015 AP National Player of the Year

2015 USBWA National Player of the Year

2015 Honda Sports Award winner

2015 WBCA Coaches' All-American

2015 AP First Team All-American

2015 USBWA First Team All-American

2016 John R. Wooden Award winner

2016 Naismith Award winner

2016 Wade Trophy winner

2016 AP National Player of the Year

2016 USBWA National Player of the Year

2016 Honda Sports Award winner

2016 ESPY Best Female Athlete

2016 ESPY Best Female College Athlete

2016 WBCA Coaches' All-American

2016 AP First Team All-American

2016 USBWA First Team All-American

2016 All-Tournament Team

2016 Bridgeport All-Regional Team

Jewell Loyd

While Loyd has represented the U.S. in the 2018 World Cup and 2014 3-on-3 World Championship, this is her first time playing in the Olympics.

The vitals

School: Notre Dame

Years: 2012-15

Career averages: 17.0 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 2.4 apg, 1.4 spg

Current WNBA team: Seattle Storm

WNBA career averages: 14.7 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 3.0 apg, 1.2 spg

Records

Tied for the most points in a game by a Notre Dame player: 41 points (2014)

Tied for the most double-figure scoring games in a season by a Notre Dame player: 38 games (2015)

Most consecutive double-figure scoring games in a season in Notre Dame history: 37 games (2014)

Most free throws made in a season in Notre Dame history: 195 (2015)

Most points scored by a sophomore in Notre Dame history: 687 points

Most free throws made by a junior in Notre Dame history: 195 free throws

Awards

2013 USBWA National Freshman of the Year

2013 Big East Freshman of the Year

2013 All-Big East selection

2014 consensus All-American

2014 All-ACC selection

2014 All-Tournament Team

2014 Notre Dame All-Regional Team

2015 espnW National Player of the Year

2015 consensus All-American

2015 ACC Player of the Year

2015 All-ACC selection

2015 All-Tournament Team

2015 Oklahoma City All-Regional Team

A'ja Wilson

Wilson, who led South Carolina to the national championship in 2017, is the reigning WNBA MVP after being named the WNBA Rookie of the Year in 2018, and an All-Star in 2018 and 2019. She will make her Olympics debut.

The vitals

School: South Carolina

Years: 2014-18

Career averages: 17.3 ppg, 8.7 rpg, 2.6 bpg, 1.4 apg, 1.0 spg

Current WNBA team: Las Vegas Aces

WNBA career averages: 19.3 ppg, 7.6 rpg, 2.0 apg, 1.8 bpg

Records

Most points in the 2017 NCAA tournament: 115 points

Most blocked shots in the 2017 NCAA tournament: 16 blocks

Most career points in South Carolina history: 2,389 points

Most points in an SEC season in South Carolina history: 287

Most career points in SEC play in South Carolina history: 1,020

Most career 20-point games in SEC play in South Carolina history: 23

Most free throws made in a season in South Carolina history: 186

Most career free throws made in South Carolina history: 597

Tied for the highest single-game free-throw percentage in South Carolina history: 1.000 (14-for-14) (2016)

Highest rebounding average in SEC play in South Carolina history: 12.8

Most blocked shots in a season in South Carolina history: 105

Most career blocked shots in South Carolina history: 363

Most points scored in a single NCAA tournament in South Carolina history: 115

Most career points scored in the NCAA tournament in South Carolina history: 306

Awards

2015 SEC Freshman of the Year

2015 SEC All-Freshman Team

2015 First Team All-SEC

2016 consensus First Team All-American

2016 SEC Player of the Year

2016 SEC Defensive Player of the Year

2016 First Team All-SEC

2017 NCAA tournament Most Outstanding Player

2017 consensus First Team All-American

2017 All-Tournament Team

2017 SEC Player of the Year

2017 First Team All-SEC

2017 Bridgeport All-Regional Team

2018 consensus national player of the year

2018 consensus First Team All-American

2018 Lisa Leslie Award winner

2018 Roy F. Kramer SEC Athlete of the Year

2018 Honda Sports Award

2018 Albany All-Regional Team

2018 SEC Player of the Year

2018 First Team All-SEC

2018 SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Year

Ariel Atkins

Atkin helped Washington win the 2019 WNBA championship and has been named a WNBA All-Defensive Second Team selection in each of her first three seasons. She makes her Olympics debut this year.

The vitals

School: Texas

Years: 2014-18

Career averages: 12.4 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 1.9 apg, 1.8 spg

Current WNBA team: Washington Mystics

WNBA career averages: 11.8 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 2.1 apg, 1.5 spg

Awards

2018 First Team All-Big 12

2018 Big 12 All-Defensive Team

2017 First Team All-Big 12

2017 Big 12 All-Defensive Team

2016 Bridgeport All-Regional Team

2016 Second Team All-Big 12

2015 Big 12 All-Freshman Team

Napheesa Collier

Collier is the youngest of the five former UConn players on the 2020 U.S. Olympic roster and she'll make her Olympics debut, with three seasons of WNBA experience under her belt.

The vitals

School: UConn

Years: 2015-19

Career averages: 16.1 ppg, 8.1 rpg, 2.5 apg, 1.7 bpg, 1.5 spg

Current WNBA team: Minnesota Lynx

WNBA career averages: 14.7 ppg, 7.4 rpg, 2.8 apg, 1.8 spg, 1.1 bpg

Records

Tied for the highest single-game field-goal percentage in UConn history: 1.000 (10-for-10) (2017)

Most rebounds in a season in UConn history: 411

Most single-season double-doubles in UConn history: 25

Awards

2019 Katrina McClain Award winner

2019 WBCA Coaches' All-American

2019 AP First Team All-American

2019 USBWA First Team All-American

2019 Albany All-Regional Team

2018 AP Third Team All-American

2018 All-Tournament Team

2017 WBCA Coaches' All-American

2017 AP First Team All-American

2017 USBWA First Team All-American

2017 Bridgeport All-Regional Team

Skylar Diggins-Smith

Diggins is a four-time WNBA All-Star and former two-time First Team All-American at Notre Dame. She makes her debut at the Olympics this year.

The vitals

School: Notre Dame

Years: 2009-13

Career averages: 15.7 ppg, 5.0 apg, 3.7 rpg, 2.5 spg

Current WNBA team: Phoenix Mercury

WNBA career averages: 16.1 ppg, 4.8 apg, 2.7 rpg, 1.3 spg

Records

Tied for the highest free-throw percentage in an NCAA tournament game: 100 percent (2011)

One of 17 triple-doubles in the NCAA tournament

Most steals in the 2010 NCAA tournament: 16

Most assists in the 2011 NCAA tournament: 35

Most assists in the 2012 NCAA tournament: 33

Most assists in the 2013 NCAA tournament: 37

Most steals in the 2013 NCAA tournament: 16

Tied for the most field goals attempted in a game in Notre Dame history: 31 (2013)

Tied for the highest field-goal percentage in a game in Notre Dame history (min. seven attempts): 1.000 (8-for-8) (2011)

Most steals in a season in Notre Dame history: 114 (2013)

Most free throws made by a freshman in Notre Dame history: 111 (2010)

Most free throws made by a sophomore in Notre Dame history: 145 (2011)

Most assists made by a junior in Notre Dame history: 222 (2012)

Most steals by a freshman in Notre Dame history: 90 (2010)

Most steals by a junior in Notre Dame history: 102 (2012)

Most steals by a senior in Notre Dame history: 114 (2013)

Awards

2010 Notre Dame Defensive Player of the Year

2010 Big East All-Tournament Team

2010 Big East All-Freshman Team

2011 Woody Miller Player of the Year

2011 WBCA Coaches' All-American

2011 Big East All-Tournament Team

2011 First Team All-Big East

2011 All-Tournament Team

2011 Dallas All-Regional Team

2012 Wooden Award All-America Team

2012 USBWA All-America Team

2012 WBCA Coaches' All-American

2012 Woody Miller Player of the Year

2012 Big East Player of the Year

2012 First Team All-Big East

2012 All-Tournament Team

2012 Raleigh All-Regional Team

2013 Wooden Award All-America Team

2013 USBWA All-America Team

2013 WBCA Coaches' All-American

2013 Woody Miller Player of the Year

2013 Big East Player of the Year

2013 Big East All-Tournament Team

2013 First Team All-Big East

2013 Norfolk All-Regional Team

Chelsea Gray

Gray, a six-year WNBA veteran who won a WNBA championship with the Los Angeles Sparks in 2016, will make her debut at the Olympics.

The vitals

School: Duke

Years: 2010-14

Career averages: 11.1 ppg, 5.0 apg, 4.4 rpg, 2.7 spg

Current WNBA team: Las Vegas Aces

WNBA career averages: 11.7 ppg, 4.2 apg, 3.0 rpg, 1.0 spg

Records

Tied for the highest free-throw percentage in an NCAA tournament (min. 2.5 made per game and 10 total): 100 percent (20-for-20) (2012)

Highest free-throw percentage in the 2012 NCAA tournament: 100 percent

Most assists in a game in Duke history: 15 (2013)

Most assists in a season in Duke history: 201 (2012)

Most career triple-doubles in Duke history: Two

Tied for the most charges taken in a game in Duke history: Four

Most double-figure assist games in a season in Duke history: Four

Tied for the highest free-throw percentage in an NCAA tournament game in Duke history: 1.000 (9-for-9) (2012)

Most assists in an NCAA tournament game in Duke history: 12

Awards