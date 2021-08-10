UConn women's basketball: Players, stats, records, historic moments from the Huskies' dynasty

UConn women's basketball has won a record 11 national championships, including back-to-back titles in 2009-10, a three-peat from 2002-04 and four in a row from 2013-16. The Huskies have produced the national player of the year as many times as they have cut down the nets and they're led by arguably the greatest coach of all-time.

Here's everything you need to know about the UConn women's basketball dynasty, including season-by-season records, the school's all-time roster and breakdowns of every one of the Huskies' championships.

UConn women's basketball quick facts

Coach: Geno Auriemma

Location: Storrs, Conn.

All-time record (through the 2019-20 season): 1,183-304

NCAA championships: 1995, 2000, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2009, 2010, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016

Conference tournament championships: Big East: 1989, 1991, 1994, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011; AAC: 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020

UConn women's basketball leading scorers

Here are the top 20 scorers in UConn women's basketball history through the 2019-20 season.

Maya Moore (2007-11): 3,036 points Breanna Stewart (2012-16): 2,676 points Napheesa Collier (2015-19): 2,401 points Tina Charles (2006-10): 2,346 points Katie Lou Samuelson (2015-19): 2,342 points Kaleena Mosqueda-Lewis (2011-15): 2,178 points Nykesha Sales (1995-98): 2,178 points Kerry Bascom (1988-91): 2,177 points Diana Taurasi (2001-04): 2,156 points Kara Wolters (1994-97): 2,141 points Rebecca Lobo (1992-95): 2,133 points Bria Hartley (2010-14): 1,994 points Renee Montgomery (2006-09): 1,990 points Svetlana Abrosimova (1998-01): 1,865 points Tiffany Hayes (2008-12): 1,801 points Stefanie Dolson (2010-14): 1,797 points Ann Strother (2002-06): 1,699 points Shea Ralph (1997-01): 1,678 points Kia Nurse (2014-18): 1,674 points Barbara Turner (2003-06): 1,629 points

UConn women's basketball stats, records

Here are some of the most impressive stats and records from the UConn dynasty.

UConn is 22-3 all-time in No. 1 vs. No. 2 games, including nine wins in a row — and all nine came by at least 10 points. The Huskies are 16-2 as the No. 1-ranked team against the No. 2 team and they're 6-1 as the No. 2 team playing the No. 1 team.

The Huskies have had six undefeated seasons in the last 20 years, including two in three years (2013-14 and 2015-16) and back-to-back undefeated seasons in 2008-09 and 2009-10. They've also had six one-loss seasons.

Since 1995, UConn has had the AP National Player of the Year 11 times, including in five of the 10 years last decade. The Huskies have produced the ESPY-winning Best Female College Athlete eight times and coach Geno Auriemma has been named AP National Coach of the Year nine times.

The AP National Player of the Year award winners: Rebecca Lobo (1995), Jennifer Rizzotti (1996), Kara Wolters (1997), Sue Bird (2002), Diana Taurasi (2003), Maya Moore (2009), Tina Charles (2010), Maya Moore again (2011) and Breanna Stewart (2014, 2015 and 2016)

The last time UConn didn't have an AP All-American was in 2007. From 2008 to 2019, the Huskies had 29 All-Americans — an average of almost 2.5 per year.

The top 10 single-game point totals in UConn history are all more than 115 points, including a program-record 140 points against Saint Francis in 2018. Meanwhile, the Huskies have set records by holding Fairleigh Dickinson to just five points in the first half of a game in 2011 and Quinnipiac to only 20 points in a game in 1998. That game against Quinnipiac marked the UConn record for largest margin of victory: 97 points (117-20).

Nykesha Sales has the single-game scoring record: 46 points vs. Stanford on Dec. 21, 1997.

There have been 27 games in UConn history in which a player attempted at least six shots and made every shot she took, most notably Rebecca Lobo's 11-for-11 performance against Iona in 1994. Katie Lou Samuelson once set a 3-point record with a 10-for-10 day against USF in 2017.

UConn women's basketball season records

Here's an overview of every Division I UConn women's basketball season.

season coach record conference record ncaa tournament finish 1974-75 Sandra Hamm 2-8 N/A N/A 1975-76 Wanda Flora 7-12 N/A N/A 1976-77 Wanda Flora 7-12 N/A N/A 1977-78 Wanda Flora 7-12 N/A N/A 1978-79 Wanda Flora 8-13 N/A N/A 1979-80 Wanda Flora 9-15 N/A N/A 1980-81 Jean Balthaser 16-14 N/A N/A 1981-82 Jean Balthaser 9-18 N/A N/A 1982-83 Jean Balthaser 9-18 1-7 N/A 1983-84 Jean Balthaser 9-20 0-8 N/A 1984-85 Jean Balthaser 9-18 3-13 N/A 1985-86 Geno Auriemma 12-15 4-12 N/A 1986-87 Geno Auriemma 14-13 9-7 N/A 1987-88 Geno Auriemma 17-11 9-7 N/A 1988-89 Geno Auriemma 24-6 13-2 First round 1989-90 Geno Auriemma 25-6 14-2 Second round 1990-91 Geno Auriemma 29-5 14-2 Final Four 1991-92 Geno Auriemma 23-11 13-5 Second round 1992-93 Geno Auriemma 18-11 12-6 First round 1993-94 Geno Auriemma 30-3 17-1 Elite Eight 1994-95 Geno Auriemma 35-0 18-0 National champions 1995-96 Geno Auriemma 34-4 17-1 Final Four 1996-97 Geno Auriemma 33-1 18-0 Elite Eight 1997-98 Geno Auriemma 34-3 17-1 Elite Eight 1998-99 Geno Auriemma 29-5 17-1 Sweet 16 1999-00 Geno Auriemma 36-1 16-0 National champions 2000-01 Geno Auriemma 32-3 15-1 Final Four 2001-02 Geno Auriemma 39-0 16-0 National champions 2002-03 Geno Auriemma 37-1 16-0 National champions 2003-04 Geno Auriemma 31-4 14-2 National champions 2004-05 Geno Auriemma 25-8 13-3 Sweet 16 2005-06 Geno Auriemma 32-5 14-2 Elite Eight 2006-07 Geno Auriemma 32-4 16-0 Elite Eight 2007-08 Geno Auriemma 36-2 15-1 Final Four 2008-09 Geno

Auriemma 39-0 16-0 National champions 2009-10 Geno Auriemma 39-0 16-0 National champions 2010-11 Geno Auriemma 36-2 16-0 Final Four 2011-12 Geno Auriemma 33-5 13-3 Final Four 2012-13 Geno Auriemma 35-4 14-2 National champions 2013-14 Geno Auriemma 40-0 18-0 National champions 2014-15 Geno Auriemma 38-1 18-0 National champions 2015-16 Geno Auriemma 38-0 18-0 National champions 2016-17 Geno Auriemma 36-1 16-0 Final Four 2017-18 Geno Auriemma 36-1 16-0 Final Four 2018-19 Geno Auriemma 35-3 16-0 Final Four 2019-20 Geno Auriemma 29-3 16-0 N/A

UConn women's basketball championship game breakdowns

1995

No. 1 seed UConn 105, No. 16 seed Maine 75

No. 1 seed UConn 91, No. 8 seed Virginia Tech 45

No. 1 seed UConn 87, No. 4 seed Alabama 56

No. 1 seed UConn 67, No. 3 seed Virginia 63

No. 1 seed UConn 87, No. 2 seed Stanford 60

No. 1 seed UConn 70, No. 1 seed Tennessee 64

In UConn's first national championship season, the Huskies ran the table, going a perfect 35-0 and becoming just the second undefeated national champions, but UConn coach Geno Auriemma still found himself yelling at the TV when he noticed a defensive breakdown when the team watched a tape of the game at the hotel afterwards, according to The Boston Globe.

Led by AP National Player of the Year Rebecca Lobo and Auriemma, the AP National Coach of the Year, the Huskies rallied from a nine-point deficit in the second half after Lobo faced foul trouble and went scoreless for nearly a 25-minute stretch. She finished with a team-high 17 points and eight rebounds, while All-American Jennifer Rizzotti gave UConn the lead with a layup with just under two minutes to play and she gave her team a four-point edge with a pair of free throws in the final minute.

"There comes a time when you just have to play," Lobo told reporters, according to the AP. "I wasn't going to go out my last game playing tentatively."

2000

No. 1 seed UConn 116, No. 16 seed Hampton 45

No. 1 seed UConn 83, No. 9 seed Clemson 45

No. 1 seed UConn 102, No. 5 seed Oklahoma 80

No. 1 seed UConn 86, No. 3 seed LSU 71

No. 1 seed UConn 89, No. 2 seed Penn State 67

No. 1 seed UConn 71, No. 1 seed Tennessee 52

With an in-your-face brand of defense and an offense that repeatedly took advantage of backdoor cuts, UConn ran past fellow No. 1 seed Tennessee for its second national championship. The Huskies blocked 11 Volunteer shots, forced 26 turnovers and held Tennessee to just 31 percent shooting from the field and 11 percent from 3-point range. "This is a great team," legendary Tennessee coach Pat Summitt said of UConn, according to the Hartford Courant. "There's no question about it. They were awesome."

Offensively, UConn shot a blistering 50 percent overall and 57 percent from deep.

UConn had scheduled two games against Tennessee in the regular season and coach Geno Auriemma was happy with the payoff. "The benefits far outweigh any negatives," he said. "We're going to do it again next year."

2002

No. 1 seed UConn 86, No. 16 seed Saint Francis (PA) 37

No. 1 seed UConn 86, No. 9 seed Iowa 48

No. 1 seed UConn 82, No. 4 seed Penn State 64

No. 1 seed UConn 85, No. 7 seed Old Dominion 64

No. 1 seed UConn 79, No. 1 seed Tennessee 56

No. 1 seed UConn 82, No. 1 seed Oklahoma 70

Led by senior starters Sue Bird, Tamika Williams, Asjha Jones and Swin Cash, along with sophomore Diana Tauruasi, UConn won its third national championship in seven seasons, including its second perfect season. That put coach Geno Auriemma in an elite club along with former UCLA great John Wooden as the only coaches with multiple perfect seasons. "There was never one moment in the season where I thought we were going to lose," Jones said at the team's return to Gampel Pavilion, according to the AP.

Virginia Tech, which lost to UConn 59-50, during the season, was the Huskies' only opponent to finish within single-digits of UConn all season. In the championship game, Oklahoma trimmed a 15-point second-half deficit to six but they couldn't finish the job. Swin Cash had 20 points and 13 rebounds, while Jones (19 points, nine rebounds) and Williams (12 points, nine rebounds) each finished a rebound shy of a double-double.

"It was, without a question, the most difficult game that we've had to play," Auriemma said, according to the Austin American-Statesman. "Oklahoma was unbelievably good."

2003

No. 1 seed UConn 91, No. 16 seed Boston University 44

No. 1 seed UConn 81, No. 9 seed TCU 66

No. 1 seed UConn 70, No. 5 seed Boston College 49

No. 1 seed UConn 73, No. 2 seed Purdue 64

No. 1 seed UConn 71, No. 2 seed Texas 69

No. 1 seed UConn 73, No. 1 seed Tennessee 68

UConn star Diana Taurasi scored 28 points on 8-of-15 shooting, including four 3-pointers, in a win against Tennessee — the second-most ever in the national championship game at the time — as she earned Final Four Most Outstanding Player honors. "She's cut from a different cloth," UConn coach Geno Auriemma said. "I've never been around anyone who is just immune to the pressures of the moment and just lives in the moment and has such joy and passion for the game and shows it on every possession."

Tennessee cut the deficit to 71-68 with 21 seconds left but the UConn responded by making two free throws, then stealing a pass from the Volunteers. It was the Huskies' second title in a row, third in four years and fourth ever, and UConn's third national championship victory against Tennessee.

2004

No. 2 seed UConn 91, No. 15 seed Penn 55

No. 2 seed UConn 79, No. 7 seed Auburn 53

No. 2 seed UConn 63, No. 11 seed UC Santa Barbara 56

No. 2 seed UConn 66, No. 1 seed Penn State 49

No. 2 seed UConn 67, No. 7 seed Minnesota 58

No. 2 seed UConn 70, No. 1 seed Tennessee 61

One game after UConn's game against Minnesota in the Final Four — the most-watched and highest-rated women's basketball semifinal in ESPN history — Diana Taurasi led UConn to another national championship over Tennessee, the Huskies' second straight championship against the Vols and third consecutive title overall. Taurasi, the Naismith Player of the Year, scored 17 points in the championship game.

"I think our character came out the most when they cut it to two," Taurasi said. "Whether it was Barbara (Turner), Jessica, Willnett (Crockett), someone made a big play every single time we needed one."

2009

No. 1 seed UConn 104, No. 16 seed Vermont 65

No. 1 seed UConn 87, No. 8 seed Florida 59

No. 1 seed UConn 77, No. 4 seed Cal 53

No. 1 seed UConn 83, No. 6 Arizona State 64

No. 1 seed UConn 83, No. 2 seed Stanford 64

No. 1 seed UConn 76, No. 3 seed Louisville 54

Led by center Tina Charles, who posted 25 points and 19 rebounds and was named the Final Four Most Outstanding Player, UConn ran past Louisville in the national championship. The Huskies lit up their competition from outside, setting an NCAA tournament record with 47 3-pointers in six games.

UConn's 22-point margin of victory was the second-largest ever for a championship game.

Maya Moore's single-season scoring record finished at 754 points, while Renee Montgomery finished her career sixth all-time on UConn's scoring list with 1,990 points. (Montgomery is now 13th, showing the elite players who have come through Storrs in the last decade).

2010

No. 1 seed UConn 95, No. 16 seed Southern 39

No. 1 seed UConn 90, No. 8 seed Temple 36

No. 1 seed UConn 74, No. 4 seed Iowa State 36

No. 1 seed UConn 90, No. 3 seed Florida State 50

No. 1 seed UConn 70, No. 4 seed Baylor 50

No. 1 seed UConn 53, No. 1 seed Stanford 47

UConn won its 78th straight game as it beat fellow No. 1 seed Stanford by six to win back-to-back national championships. The Cardinal's defense initially stifled the Huskies as Stanford took a 20-12 lead into halftime, including just five points in the first 12 minutes. "We knew a run was coming," said Maya Moore, according to the AP. "We settled down and hit some big shots."

Moore scored 23 points with 11 rebounds in the win as UConn pulled ahead and led by as many as 11.

With UConn's win, Geno Auriemma pulled within one national title (seven) of Tennessee's Pat Summitt.

2013

No. 1 seed UConn 105, No. 16 seed Idaho 37

No. 1 seed UConn 77, No. 8 seed Vanderbilt 44

No. 1 seed UConn 76, No. 4 Maryland 50

No. 1 seed UConn 83, No. 2 seed Kentucky 53

No. 1 seed UConn 83, No. 1 seed Notre Dame 65

No. 1 seed UConn 93, No. 5 seed Louisville 60

Freshman Breanna Stewart scored 18 of her 23 points in the first half as UConn pulled off the largest margin of victory in the history of the national championship game, 33 points, as the Huskies routed the Louisville Cardinals. Coach Geno Auriemma tied Pat Summitt by winning his eighth national title and Stewart became just the fourth freshman to be named the Final Four Most Outstanding Player.

"The only person I compare myself to is Pat Summitt and to be there in that spot with her means a lot to me," Auriemma said, according to the AP. "The fact that I tied Pat Summitt's record puts you in the category of the greatest women's basketball coach that's ever lived."

2014

No. 1 seed UConn 87, No. 16 Prairie View A&M 44

No. 1 seed UConn 91, No. 9 seed Saint Joseph's 52

No. 1 seed UConn 70, No. 12 seed BYU 51

No. 1 seed UConn 69, No. 3 seed Texas A&M 54

No. 1 seed UConn 75, No. 2 seed Stanford 56

No. 1 seed UConn 79, No. 1 seed Notre Dame 58

UConn completed a perfect 40-0 season by winning another national championship by 20-plus points, led by AP Player of the Year Breanna Stewart, who scored 21 points. Stefanie Dolson had 17 points, 16 rebounds and seven assists. Once again, UConn won the men's and women's basketball national championships in the same season, asserting its dominance on the hardwood.

It was UConn's fifth undefeated season and Auriemma's ninth title in 20 years, with the national championship game marking the Huskies' 46th consecutive win.

2015

No. 1 seed UConn 89, No. 16 seed St. Francis (BKN) 33

No. 1 seed UConn 91, No. 8 seed Rutgers 55

No. 1 seed UConn 105, No. 5 seed Texas 54

No. 1 seed UConn 91, No. 7 seed Dayton 70

No. 1 seed UConn 81, No. 1 seed Maryland 58

No. 1 seed UConn 63, No. 1 seed Notre Dame 53

For the second time in his tenure, Geno Auriemma and the Huskies won three national championships in a row, this one marking the 10th national title of his career. "Obviously it's a very significant number because that's the number that's been out there and people want to talk about it," Auriemma said, according to the AP. "I'll be the first to say I'm not John Wooden and I got a bunch of friends who'd tell you I'm right, I'm not."

Kaleena Mosqueda-Lewis and Moriah Jefferson scored a team-high 15 points, while AP Player of the Year Breanna Stewart had eight points and 15 rebounds. Stewart became the first woman to ever be named Final Four Most Outstanding Player three times, something that had only been accomplished by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

For Notre Dame, the Irish had come up just short once again as they had made the national championship game four times in five years and lost each time.

2016

No. 1 seed UConn 101, No. 16 seed Robert Morris 49

No. 1 seed UConn 97, No. 9 seed Duquesne 51

No. 1 seed UConn 98, No. 5 seed Mississippi State 38

No. 1 seed UConn 86, No. 2 seed Texas 65

No. 1 seed UConn 80, No. 2 seed Oregon State 51

No. 1 seed UConn 82, No. 4 seed Syracuse 51

The Huskies won their fourth straight national championship and their 11th in program history after beating Syracuse by 31 points in the national championship game. Led by All-Americans Breanna Stewart, Moriah Jefferson and Morgan Tuck, UConn tore through the 2016 NCAA tournament, winning every game by at least 21 points and by as many as 60.

UConn women's basketball all-time roster

Here is UConn's all-time historical roster, listed in alphabetical order by last name.